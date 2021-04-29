Compass Capital Management Inc Buys Cisco Systems Inc, Sells General Mills Inc, Canadian National Railway Co, Shopify Inc

- New Purchases: CSCO,
- Added Positions: ROP, CHD, WMT, QCOM, PG, CHKP, TMO, FDX, FAST, CTSH, ECL, V, SHW, ITW, MDT, MSFT, SYK, ICE, DHR,
- Reduced Positions: DIS, GOOGL, EXPD, CVS, ACN, TGT, LW, HD, SPY,
- Sold Out: GIS, CNI, SHOP, PYPL,
For the details of COMPASS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/compass+capital+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of COMPASS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 226,652 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.22%
- Accenture PLC (ACN) - 181,146 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.09%
- Expeditors International of Washington Inc (EXPD) - 460,544 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.47%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 23,874 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.24%
- Stryker Corp (SYK) - 201,502 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.15%
Compass Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $51.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,283 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: General Mills Inc (GIS)
Compass Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in General Mills Inc. The sale prices were between $54.37 and $62.49, with an estimated average price of $57.69.Sold Out: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
Compass Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21.Sold Out: Canadian National Railway Co (CNI)
Compass Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Canadian National Railway Co. The sale prices were between $101.17 and $118.12, with an estimated average price of $111.Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Compass Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25.
