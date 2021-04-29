Compass Capital Management Inc Buys Cisco Systems Inc, Sells General Mills Inc, Canadian National Railway Co, Shopify Inc

New Purchases: CSCO,

CSCO, Added Positions: ROP, CHD, WMT, QCOM, PG, CHKP, TMO, FDX, FAST, CTSH, ECL, V, SHW, ITW, MDT, MSFT, SYK, ICE, DHR,

ROP, CHD, WMT, QCOM, PG, CHKP, TMO, FDX, FAST, CTSH, ECL, V, SHW, ITW, MDT, MSFT, SYK, ICE, DHR, Reduced Positions: DIS, GOOGL, EXPD, CVS, ACN, TGT, LW, HD, SPY,

DIS, GOOGL, EXPD, CVS, ACN, TGT, LW, HD, SPY, Sold Out: GIS, CNI, SHOP, PYPL,

Investment company Compass Capital Management Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Cisco Systems Inc, sells General Mills Inc, Canadian National Railway Co, Shopify Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Compass Capital Management Inc. As of 2021Q1, Compass Capital Management Inc owns 36 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of COMPASS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/compass+capital+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 226,652 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.22% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 181,146 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.09% Expeditors International of Washington Inc (EXPD) - 460,544 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.47% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 23,874 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.24% Stryker Corp (SYK) - 201,502 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.15%

Compass Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $51.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,283 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Compass Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in General Mills Inc. The sale prices were between $54.37 and $62.49, with an estimated average price of $57.69.

Compass Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21.

Compass Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Canadian National Railway Co. The sale prices were between $101.17 and $118.12, with an estimated average price of $111.

Compass Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25.