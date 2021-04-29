Ziegler Capital Management, LLC Buys United Rentals Inc, The Shyft Group Inc, Axonics Inc, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, EastGroup Properties Inc, Facebook Inc

New Purchases: SHYF, AXNX, FSLR, GM, MGY, PD, MMSI, BG, MGPI, CLNE, CRNC, LYV, BRK.B, SNA, ROKU, LYB, WD5A, VMI, AM, NUS, DKS, MTDR, FGEN, PLD, SCHD, PFG, OKE, MCRI, LKQ, GE, CAG, ADP,

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Ziegler Capital Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys United Rentals Inc, The Shyft Group Inc, Axonics Inc, First Solar Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, EastGroup Properties Inc, Facebook Inc, Oracle Corp, Cirrus Logic Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ziegler Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Ziegler Capital Management, LLC owns 421 stocks with a total value of $3.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 688,725 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.45% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 326,500 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.4% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 27,496 shares, 1.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.88% Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 105,780 shares, 1.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.58% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 285,730 shares, 1.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.14%

Ziegler Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in The Shyft Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.53 and $41.18, with an estimated average price of $33.5. The stock is now traded at around $37.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 372,444 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ziegler Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Axonics Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.14 and $59.89, with an estimated average price of $54.38. The stock is now traded at around $62.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 220,887 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ziegler Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in First Solar Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.45 and $107.53, with an estimated average price of $91.86. The stock is now traded at around $87.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 136,375 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ziegler Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $56.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 137,082 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ziegler Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. The purchase prices were between $7.26 and $13.12, with an estimated average price of $10.41. The stock is now traded at around $11.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 627,488 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ziegler Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in PagerDuty Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.08 and $56.58, with an estimated average price of $45.85. The stock is now traded at around $42.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 169,776 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ziegler Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in United Rentals Inc by 158.69%. The purchase prices were between $229.65 and $333.21, with an estimated average price of $283.25. The stock is now traded at around $322.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 86,331 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ziegler Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 208.05%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 227,969 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ziegler Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 60.45%. The purchase prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $63.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 343,342 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ziegler Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in The Aarons Co Inc by 380.79%. The purchase prices were between $16.94 and $26.83, with an estimated average price of $21.89. The stock is now traded at around $30.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 397,103 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ziegler Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 24.41%. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $40.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 836,676 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ziegler Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 146.01%. The purchase prices were between $128.33 and $139.05, with an estimated average price of $132.72. The stock is now traded at around $132.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 78,137 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ziegler Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in EastGroup Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $132.47 and $146.85, with an estimated average price of $140.17.

Ziegler Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Cirrus Logic Inc. The sale prices were between $73.85 and $101.35, with an estimated average price of $86.63.

Ziegler Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Houlihan Lokey Inc. The sale prices were between $63.56 and $72.24, with an estimated average price of $67.48.

Ziegler Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in BioLife Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $32.95 and $44.24, with an estimated average price of $39.61.

Ziegler Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in John B Sanfilippo & Son Inc. The sale prices were between $78.47 and $93.37, with an estimated average price of $86.68.

Ziegler Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Chesapeake Utilities Corp. The sale prices were between $100.92 and $120.38, with an estimated average price of $107.81.