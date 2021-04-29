Ziegler Capital Management, LLC Buys United Rentals Inc, The Shyft Group Inc, Axonics Inc, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, EastGroup Properties Inc, Facebook Inc

- New Purchases: SHYF, AXNX, FSLR, GM, MGY, PD, MMSI, BG, MGPI, CLNE, CRNC, LYV, BRK.B, SNA, ROKU, LYB, WD5A, VMI, AM, NUS, DKS, MTDR, FGEN, PLD, SCHD, PFG, OKE, MCRI, LKQ, GE, CAG, ADP,
- Added Positions: URI, XOM, BMY, AAN, BAC, KMB, REGN, ATVI, DOW, KO, LKFN, TXN, T, NUVA, MPC, GIII, SKYW, MTRN, JPM, IPAR, AIMC, BAND, AGG, NRG, PRG, ABBV, VEA, TFC, HE, INTC, UNP, MODN, KN, IJR, AMWD, AVB, BANR, CBRL, CBT, CMO, CPF, CMC, DX, THFF, HTLD, HTLF, ICUI, IBCP, J, PIPR, RMBS, NLOK, TRMK, UMBF, WBA, FBMS, STAG, VBTX, CHRS, PYPL, VIOO, VO, VOO, AEP, AFG, ADI, BDX, COF, CAH, FIS, INGR, DHR, DLR, D, DUK, EMN, GIS, GPC, HAL, LHX, ISRG, IRM, SJM, VIAV, NFLX, NKE, NSC, NOC, OMC, PNC, PH, PAYX, PEG, ROK, CRM, SO, TXRH, TMO, WM, AWK, ULTA, VRSK, VEEV, PLMR, IBND, JPST,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, FB, ORCL, PM, PEP, BKNG, ETR, FSS, PFE, NUE, VFC, BX, DFS, CDNA, CVX, RPD, BA, V, BLK, GOOGL, MDLZ, GTLS, IBM, SAIA, SPSC, FCPT, ATKR, IWM, HELE, AMGN, ENS, GILD, LAD, PKG, ESE, MSFT, DAL, AVGO, SILK, COST, HD, MDT, TGT, VZ, HQY, SWAV, ALGN, CSX, SVMK, AAPL, EVR, CAT, LMT, MCD, WHR, AMZN, CSCO, RCL, UNH, MA, FANG, ADBE, AMD, APD, ALL, HES, BAX, BLDR, CWST, CHDN, STZ, GLW, CCI, DRE, ETN, EL, FORM, HON, HUN, NSIT, JNJ, KAI, LHCG, LRCX, LPX, MRK, MET, MS, NVDA, NXST, OMCL, ASGN, PPG, PATK, AVNT, ROST, STX, STAA, SBUX, STT, SHOO, SYK, SHO, VMC, WMT, DIS, TMUS, ENSG, DAN, GNRC, AMRC, NOVT, APTV, MTSI, BFAM, BOOT, SHOP, BLD, TPIC, MEDP, CDLX, HCAT, PNTG, MMM, AZZ, ANF, NSP, AEL, AMKR, ANIK, ASB, B, BIG, ELY, COHU, CMCO, CMTL, OFC, CW, DE, EGBN, ECL, LLY, EPC, PLUS, FCNCA, FBC, FL, GT, GTN, GEF, HNGR, IMKTA, KAMN, SR, LDL, MHO, MGRC, MCY, MTH, CASH, MTX, MLI, VTRS, NCR, NHC, NWLI, NWE, OMI, RBC, SJW, SNBR, SAH, SWX, STC, SYKE, SYY, TBBK, TCBK, UMH, UTL, UFPI, GHC, KTOS, SENEA, VNDA, PRIM, AROC, LL, HI, CLW, FIBK, CLDT, SBRA, BCEI, BCEI, COOP, SUPN, FRGI, NGVC, APAM, AHH, DOC, NMIH, PAHC, SFBS, SNR, CHCT, APLE, GNL, ENR, HOME, AA, LBRT, INSP, CTVA,
- Sold Out: EGP, HLI, CRUS, BLFS, JBSS, CPK, CL, VIAC, STMP, SLP, VLO, SCS, XEC, HWC, SFNC, PPC, FMBI, HURN, NX, HLIT, FIVN, LNTH, JNCE, VUG, MRCY, KSU,
For the details of Ziegler Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ziegler+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Ziegler Capital Management, LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 688,725 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.45%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 326,500 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.4%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 27,496 shares, 1.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.88%
- Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 105,780 shares, 1.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.58%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 285,730 shares, 1.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.14%
Ziegler Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in The Shyft Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.53 and $41.18, with an estimated average price of $33.5. The stock is now traded at around $37.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 372,444 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Axonics Inc (AXNX)
Ziegler Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Axonics Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.14 and $59.89, with an estimated average price of $54.38. The stock is now traded at around $62.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 220,887 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: First Solar Inc (FSLR)
Ziegler Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in First Solar Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.45 and $107.53, with an estimated average price of $91.86. The stock is now traded at around $87.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 136,375 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: General Motors Co (GM)
Ziegler Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $56.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 137,082 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY)
Ziegler Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. The purchase prices were between $7.26 and $13.12, with an estimated average price of $10.41. The stock is now traded at around $11.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 627,488 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: PagerDuty Inc (PD)
Ziegler Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in PagerDuty Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.08 and $56.58, with an estimated average price of $45.85. The stock is now traded at around $42.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 169,776 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: United Rentals Inc (URI)
Ziegler Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in United Rentals Inc by 158.69%. The purchase prices were between $229.65 and $333.21, with an estimated average price of $283.25. The stock is now traded at around $322.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 86,331 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Ziegler Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 208.05%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 227,969 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)
Ziegler Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 60.45%. The purchase prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $63.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 343,342 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: The Aarons Co Inc (AAN)
Ziegler Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in The Aarons Co Inc by 380.79%. The purchase prices were between $16.94 and $26.83, with an estimated average price of $21.89. The stock is now traded at around $30.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 397,103 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Ziegler Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 24.41%. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $40.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 836,676 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)
Ziegler Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 146.01%. The purchase prices were between $128.33 and $139.05, with an estimated average price of $132.72. The stock is now traded at around $132.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 78,137 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: EastGroup Properties Inc (EGP)
Ziegler Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in EastGroup Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $132.47 and $146.85, with an estimated average price of $140.17.Sold Out: Cirrus Logic Inc (CRUS)
Ziegler Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Cirrus Logic Inc. The sale prices were between $73.85 and $101.35, with an estimated average price of $86.63.Sold Out: Houlihan Lokey Inc (HLI)
Ziegler Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Houlihan Lokey Inc. The sale prices were between $63.56 and $72.24, with an estimated average price of $67.48.Sold Out: BioLife Solutions Inc (BLFS)
Ziegler Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in BioLife Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $32.95 and $44.24, with an estimated average price of $39.61.Sold Out: John B Sanfilippo & Son Inc (JBSS)
Ziegler Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in John B Sanfilippo & Son Inc. The sale prices were between $78.47 and $93.37, with an estimated average price of $86.68.Sold Out: Chesapeake Utilities Corp (CPK)
Ziegler Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Chesapeake Utilities Corp. The sale prices were between $100.92 and $120.38, with an estimated average price of $107.81.
Here is the complete portfolio of Ziegler Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. Ziegler Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Ziegler Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Ziegler Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Ziegler Capital Management, LLC keeps buying