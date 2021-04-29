Logo
CAPROCK Group, Inc. Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Palantir Technologies Inc, C3.ai Inc, Sells Ulta Beauty Inc, iShares Gold Trust, Adobe Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
Boise, ID, based Investment company CAPROCK Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Palantir Technologies Inc, C3.ai Inc, Accolade Inc, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, sells Ulta Beauty Inc, iShares Gold Trust, Adobe Inc, Netflix Inc, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CAPROCK Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, CAPROCK Group, Inc. owns 476 stocks with a total value of $892 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CAPROCK Group, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/caprock+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CAPROCK Group, Inc.
  1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 497,235 shares, 11.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.19%
  2. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 111,469 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.09%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 142,608 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.83%
  4. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 646,678 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.59%
  5. iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) - 136,478 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.09%
New Purchase: Accolade Inc (ACCD)

CAPROCK Group, Inc. initiated holding in Accolade Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.1 and $59.09, with an estimated average price of $48.21. The stock is now traded at around $49.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 27,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: C3.ai Inc (AI)

CAPROCK Group, Inc. initiated holding in C3.ai Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.01 and $168.92, with an estimated average price of $116.91. The stock is now traded at around $66.158000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 18,834 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA)

CAPROCK Group, Inc. initiated holding in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.33 and $33.67, with an estimated average price of $33.08. The stock is now traded at around $33.669900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 19,076 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL)

CAPROCK Group, Inc. initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $756.56 and $1703.78, with an estimated average price of $1120.36. The stock is now traded at around $1597.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 405 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC)

CAPROCK Group, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF. The purchase prices were between $164.59 and $180.21, with an estimated average price of $170.72. The stock is now traded at around $181.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,140 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX)

CAPROCK Group, Inc. initiated holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.63 and $133.34, with an estimated average price of $123.27. The stock is now traded at around $130.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,216 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

CAPROCK Group, Inc. added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 151.73%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $417.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 11,489 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)

CAPROCK Group, Inc. added to a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc by 89.18%. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $23.061800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 174,721 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)

CAPROCK Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 67.12%. The purchase prices were between $136.56 and $148.03, with an estimated average price of $141.82. The stock is now traded at around $153.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 16,934 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)

CAPROCK Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 27.98%. The purchase prices were between $89.81 and $101.83, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $103.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 41,505 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT)

CAPROCK Group, Inc. added to a holding in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp by 61.95%. The purchase prices were between $37.26 and $67.74, with an estimated average price of $54.33. The stock is now traded at around $42.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 49,038 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)

CAPROCK Group, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 122.33%. The purchase prices were between $89.8 and $96.67, with an estimated average price of $94. The stock is now traded at around $101.427100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 11,283 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)

CAPROCK Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The sale prices were between $279.76 and $347.5, with an estimated average price of $310.88.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

CAPROCK Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09.

Sold Out: Expeditors International of Washington Inc (EXPD)

CAPROCK Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Expeditors International of Washington Inc. The sale prices were between $89.52 and $108.4, with an estimated average price of $96.27.

Sold Out: Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV)

CAPROCK Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $47.3 and $52.93, with an estimated average price of $50.19.

Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM)

CAPROCK Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $67 and $76.77, with an estimated average price of $72.71.

Sold Out: HC2 Holdings Inc (HCHC)

CAPROCK Group, Inc. sold out a holding in HC2 Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $3.07 and $4.35, with an estimated average price of $3.71.



Here is the complete portfolio of CAPROCK Group, Inc.. Also check out:

