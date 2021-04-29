CAPROCK Group, Inc. Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Palantir Technologies Inc, C3.ai Inc, Sells Ulta Beauty Inc, iShares Gold Trust, Adobe Inc

New Purchases: AI, ACCD, MNA, TPL, VDC, DGX, BHP, VGK, MIDD, YETI, SANM, LUV, EVR, CVLT, TAK, MTSI, ALLY, INVH, TEX, NVST, SNOW, GDRX, XLB, OMCL, AMP, BLDR, CBRE, COF, CHD, EOG, FFIV, FUL, HIG, PCAR, MTZ, EXPE, MED, SWKS, IVE, AIG, COKE, DOV, PGNY, MAR, KBH, URI, RRR, CTLT, WMS, FITB, GPK, IPHI, FIBK, WY, TEL, ZNGA, BBVA,

Boise, ID, based Investment company CAPROCK Group, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Palantir Technologies Inc, C3.ai Inc, Accolade Inc, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, sells Ulta Beauty Inc, iShares Gold Trust, Adobe Inc, Netflix Inc, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CAPROCK Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, CAPROCK Group, Inc. owns 476 stocks with a total value of $892 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 497,235 shares, 11.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.19% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 111,469 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.09% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 142,608 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.83% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 646,678 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.59% iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) - 136,478 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.09%

CAPROCK Group, Inc. initiated holding in Accolade Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.1 and $59.09, with an estimated average price of $48.21. The stock is now traded at around $49.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 27,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CAPROCK Group, Inc. initiated holding in C3.ai Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.01 and $168.92, with an estimated average price of $116.91. The stock is now traded at around $66.158000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 18,834 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CAPROCK Group, Inc. initiated holding in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.33 and $33.67, with an estimated average price of $33.08. The stock is now traded at around $33.669900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 19,076 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CAPROCK Group, Inc. initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $756.56 and $1703.78, with an estimated average price of $1120.36. The stock is now traded at around $1597.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 405 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CAPROCK Group, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF. The purchase prices were between $164.59 and $180.21, with an estimated average price of $170.72. The stock is now traded at around $181.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,140 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CAPROCK Group, Inc. initiated holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.63 and $133.34, with an estimated average price of $123.27. The stock is now traded at around $130.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,216 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CAPROCK Group, Inc. added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 151.73%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $417.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 11,489 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CAPROCK Group, Inc. added to a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc by 89.18%. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $23.061800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 174,721 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CAPROCK Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 67.12%. The purchase prices were between $136.56 and $148.03, with an estimated average price of $141.82. The stock is now traded at around $153.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 16,934 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CAPROCK Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 27.98%. The purchase prices were between $89.81 and $101.83, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $103.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 41,505 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CAPROCK Group, Inc. added to a holding in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp by 61.95%. The purchase prices were between $37.26 and $67.74, with an estimated average price of $54.33. The stock is now traded at around $42.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 49,038 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CAPROCK Group, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 122.33%. The purchase prices were between $89.8 and $96.67, with an estimated average price of $94. The stock is now traded at around $101.427100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 11,283 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CAPROCK Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The sale prices were between $279.76 and $347.5, with an estimated average price of $310.88.

CAPROCK Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09.

CAPROCK Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Expeditors International of Washington Inc. The sale prices were between $89.52 and $108.4, with an estimated average price of $96.27.

CAPROCK Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $47.3 and $52.93, with an estimated average price of $50.19.

CAPROCK Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $67 and $76.77, with an estimated average price of $72.71.

CAPROCK Group, Inc. sold out a holding in HC2 Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $3.07 and $4.35, with an estimated average price of $3.71.