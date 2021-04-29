CAPROCK Group, Inc. Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Palantir Technologies Inc, C3.ai Inc, Sells Ulta Beauty Inc, iShares Gold Trust, Adobe Inc

- New Purchases: AI, ACCD, MNA, TPL, VDC, DGX, BHP, VGK, MIDD, YETI, SANM, LUV, EVR, CVLT, TAK, MTSI, ALLY, INVH, TEX, NVST, SNOW, GDRX, XLB, OMCL, AMP, BLDR, CBRE, COF, CHD, EOG, FFIV, FUL, HIG, PCAR, MTZ, EXPE, MED, SWKS, IVE, AIG, COKE, DOV, PGNY, MAR, KBH, URI, RRR, CTLT, WMS, FITB, GPK, IPHI, FIBK, WY, TEL, ZNGA, BBVA,
- Added Positions: VTI, SPY, PLTR, VXUS, VEU, IWV, VIG, VYM, VB, ADPT, HD, IFF, SCHX, KHC, IBB, UL, GM, IVV, SCHB, VT, T, NEE, F, GE, GILD, NEWR, BP, BRK.B, BSX, CVX, ENB, FOSL, LMT, NKE, TMUS, ZTS, UBER, MDY, SCHF, MMM, AMD, MO, AMT, AME, AMAT, BBD, BK, BDX, BLK, DLR, EQIX, FDX, HON, INTC, LNC, LOW, MDT, MU, NVO, SNY, SRE, TJX, TXN, TOT, TSN, WM, BF.A, PM, AVGO, NOW, DOCU, SNDL, ARKG, ARKK, IJH, IWM, IWP, XLI, ABB, CB, ASML, ALXN, APH, ADI, AON, AZO, ADSK, TFC, BIDU, ITUB, SAN, BCS, BA, CHRW, CRL, SCHW, CIG, ABEV, DXCM, DEO, EMN, ETN, ECL, EXAS, FISV, GD, HRL, MTCH, IBM, IPG, INTU, KEY, LRCX, MMC, MKC, NMR, PCG, PPG, PH, PXD, ROST, SLB, SBUX, TEF, UDR, WMT, MFG, NWG, BUD, FTNT, FRC, KMI, PANW, WDAY, ANET, ETSY, SQ, TWLO, BKR, ZM, CARR, DBEF, IEFA, ITA,
- Reduced Positions: FB, ADBE, NFLX, BABA, IWD, TSLA, MSFT, AMZN, PWR, PG, ABBV, GOOG, MRK, XOM, SHW, NVTA, ABT, CRM, VZ, USMV, MCD, VEA, VOT, ATVI, BLL, BAC, BMY, COST, GOOGL, NEM, UNH, AWK, ALGN, AMGN, CCI, DHR, DD, GIS, LHX, JPM, JNJ, MDLZ, MS, NVDA, TMO, DIS, ANTM, CHTR, CRWD, IGM, PSI, ROBO, VGT, VUG, XLC, XLP, ACN, ALL, AXP, ARW, CSX, CVS, CDNS, FIS, CME, CTAS, CTXS, CL, CMCSA, ED, GLW, DVA, DE, EMR, FORM, GPC, GS, HUM, INFO, ISRG, KLAC, LHCG, LPX, SPGI, TAP, MGI, NTAP, ES, NOC, PEP, PHG, BKNG, PGR, ROP, RY, SAP, SONY, STT, TGT, TM, UNP, UPS, VAR, WFC, FSLR, BX, V, XYL, IQV, PYPL, CTVA, HACK, IGV, IHF, IJR, SH, VBK, VFH, VOOG, XLV, PLD, ASX, AEG, AFL, A, AMED, ABC, AIT, AZN, BNS, BAX, CX, CI, CSCO, CLX, CTSH, COP, STZ, CPRT, CMI, D, EW, EA, LLY, EL, GPN, HAL, HPQ, IBN, ING, ITW, ILMN, TT, JCI, KMB, LYG, MLM, MET, MCO, MSI, NOK, NSC, NVS, OMC, LIN, PRU, PSA, RGEN, RIO, ROK, UBS, VRTX, WBA, WWD, EBAY, WU, ENSG, VRSK, DG, NXPI, HCA, APTV, HPE, TTD, OKTA, AMCR, NET, FVD,
- Sold Out: ULTA, IAU, XMLV, EXPD, SCHM, HCHC, U, TFX, CDNA, HZNP, DAL, LULU, ACAD, SEM, SPSC, BCOV, BCC, BMCH, 17R, CABO, MEDP, RNGR, YCBD, FVRR, CRSR, FDN, IJT, FMC, AEHR, AEM, BF.B, CNI, CHKP, LCII, EIX, ET, HALO, XLNX, SYK, RMD, CS, AKAM, BMO, CMS, SBAC, TENB, REGN, GDS, CFMS, QMCO, NICE, RNG, MNKD, MRO, QEP, RIG,
For the details of CAPROCK Group, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/caprock+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 497,235 shares, 11.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.19%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 111,469 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.09%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 142,608 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.83%
- Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 646,678 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.59%
- iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) - 136,478 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.09%
CAPROCK Group, Inc. initiated holding in Accolade Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.1 and $59.09, with an estimated average price of $48.21. The stock is now traded at around $49.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 27,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: C3.ai Inc (AI)
CAPROCK Group, Inc. initiated holding in C3.ai Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.01 and $168.92, with an estimated average price of $116.91. The stock is now traded at around $66.158000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 18,834 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA)
CAPROCK Group, Inc. initiated holding in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.33 and $33.67, with an estimated average price of $33.08. The stock is now traded at around $33.669900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 19,076 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL)
CAPROCK Group, Inc. initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $756.56 and $1703.78, with an estimated average price of $1120.36. The stock is now traded at around $1597.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 405 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC)
CAPROCK Group, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF. The purchase prices were between $164.59 and $180.21, with an estimated average price of $170.72. The stock is now traded at around $181.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,140 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX)
CAPROCK Group, Inc. initiated holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.63 and $133.34, with an estimated average price of $123.27. The stock is now traded at around $130.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,216 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
CAPROCK Group, Inc. added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 151.73%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $417.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 11,489 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)
CAPROCK Group, Inc. added to a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc by 89.18%. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $23.061800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 174,721 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)
CAPROCK Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 67.12%. The purchase prices were between $136.56 and $148.03, with an estimated average price of $141.82. The stock is now traded at around $153.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 16,934 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)
CAPROCK Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 27.98%. The purchase prices were between $89.81 and $101.83, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $103.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 41,505 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT)
CAPROCK Group, Inc. added to a holding in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp by 61.95%. The purchase prices were between $37.26 and $67.74, with an estimated average price of $54.33. The stock is now traded at around $42.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 49,038 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)
CAPROCK Group, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 122.33%. The purchase prices were between $89.8 and $96.67, with an estimated average price of $94. The stock is now traded at around $101.427100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 11,283 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)
CAPROCK Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The sale prices were between $279.76 and $347.5, with an estimated average price of $310.88.Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
CAPROCK Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09.Sold Out: Expeditors International of Washington Inc (EXPD)
CAPROCK Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Expeditors International of Washington Inc. The sale prices were between $89.52 and $108.4, with an estimated average price of $96.27.Sold Out: Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV)
CAPROCK Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $47.3 and $52.93, with an estimated average price of $50.19.Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM)
CAPROCK Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $67 and $76.77, with an estimated average price of $72.71.Sold Out: HC2 Holdings Inc (HCHC)
CAPROCK Group, Inc. sold out a holding in HC2 Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $3.07 and $4.35, with an estimated average price of $3.71.
