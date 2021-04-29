Peak Financial Management, Inc. Buys Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Alphabet Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, LeMaitre Vascular Inc

New Purchases: TSM, XOM, JNJ, PYPL, ADBE, LYFT, DD,

SCHP, AGG, VCIT, IGSB, SHYG, GOOG, AMZN, SCHZ, BWX, MSFT, GLTR, SCHB, AAPL, IEFA, FB, NVDA, SCHH, GE, SCHE, DSI, ESGD, Reduced Positions: VTI, SCHM, QQQ, IJR, VOO, TOTL, ACWI, VEA, VWO, SCHC, LMAT, TIP, XLV, GOOGL, IBB, IVV, ITOT, BOND, VGT, TSLA, SCHA, MRNA, SCZ, DJP,

Investment company Peak Financial Management, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Alphabet Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Johnson & Johnson, sells Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, LeMaitre Vascular Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Peak Financial Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Peak Financial Management, Inc. owns 68 stocks with a total value of $244 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 124,633 shares, 10.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.71% (ACIM) - 361,834 shares, 7.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.62% Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 464,411 shares, 7.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.35% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 47,882 shares, 7.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.99% Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 181,371 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.13%

Peak Financial Management, Inc. initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $124.1. The stock is now traded at around $117.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,395 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Peak Financial Management, Inc. initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $163.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,443 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Peak Financial Management, Inc. initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $264.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 986 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Peak Financial Management, Inc. initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,246 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Peak Financial Management, Inc. initiated holding in Lyft Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.62 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $55.85. The stock is now traded at around $56.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,545 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Peak Financial Management, Inc. initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $511.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 441 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Peak Financial Management, Inc. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 51.38%. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2417.220100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 383 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Peak Financial Management, Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 56.85%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3457.031300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 229 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Peak Financial Management, Inc. added to a holding in General Electric Co by 30.91%. The purchase prices were between $10.47 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.14. The stock is now traded at around $13.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 16,959 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Peak Financial Management, Inc. added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 21.98%. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $605.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 566 shares as of 2021-03-31.