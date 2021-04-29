Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Citigroup Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells Weyerhaeuser Co, Johnson & Johnson, Global Payments Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Citigroup Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, sells Weyerhaeuser Co, Johnson & Johnson, Global Payments Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Bank of New York Mellon Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc. As of 2021Q1, Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc owns 197 stocks with a total value of $2.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 721,107 shares, 6.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.66% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 329,432 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.06% PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 540,501 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.24% Union Pacific Corp (UNP) - 340,185 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.39% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 271,809 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.53%

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.7. The stock is now traded at around $73.156400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,844 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc initiated holding in Everest Re Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $211.08 and $255.97, with an estimated average price of $238.21. The stock is now traded at around $268.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 850 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc initiated holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $173 and $194.59, with an estimated average price of $187.83. The stock is now traded at around $232.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,321 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc initiated holding in F N B Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.45 and $13.43, with an estimated average price of $11.55. The stock is now traded at around $13.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 14,452 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.17 and $91.97, with an estimated average price of $86.3. The stock is now traded at around $85.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc initiated holding in HollyFrontier Corp. The purchase prices were between $25.27 and $41.27, with an estimated average price of $33.38. The stock is now traded at around $35.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 208.00%. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $383.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,925 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 34.10%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 15,336 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc added to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 73.53%. The purchase prices were between $446.73 and $548.2, with an estimated average price of $486.85. The stock is now traded at around $484.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 885 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc added to a holding in Amphenol Corp by 44.37%. The purchase prices were between $60.04 and $67.96, with an estimated average price of $65.01. The stock is now traded at around $68.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 8,662 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc sold out a holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. The sale prices were between $31.19 and $36.15, with an estimated average price of $34.06.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc sold out a holding in Green Dot Corp. The sale prices were between $45.78 and $60.27, with an estimated average price of $52.14.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc sold out a holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. The sale prices were between $16.6 and $19.3, with an estimated average price of $18.41.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc sold out a holding in SOS Ltd. The sale prices were between $1.39 and $12.8, with an estimated average price of $5.27.