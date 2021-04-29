Logo
Regentatlantic Capital Llc Buys Schwab International Equity ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, Sells iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
Morristown, NJ, based Investment company Regentatlantic Capital Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Schwab International Equity ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Tesla Inc, sells iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF, Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Regentatlantic Capital Llc. As of 2021Q1, Regentatlantic Capital Llc owns 543 stocks with a total value of $3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of REGENTATLANTIC CAPITAL LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/regentatlantic+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of REGENTATLANTIC CAPITAL LLC
  1. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 3,749,947 shares, 8.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.69%
  2. Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 6,051,326 shares, 7.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 110.72%
  3. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 486,224 shares, 5.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 145.43%
  4. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 654,582 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.55%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 860,701 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.84%
New Purchase: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Regentatlantic Capital Llc initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6. The stock is now traded at around $137.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 56,882 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)

Regentatlantic Capital Llc initiated holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.82 and $50.99, with an estimated average price of $44.22. The stock is now traded at around $46.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 31,465 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Concentrix Corp (CNXC)

Regentatlantic Capital Llc initiated holding in Concentrix Corp. The purchase prices were between $99.69 and $149.72, with an estimated average price of $121.02. The stock is now traded at around $157.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,134 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)

Regentatlantic Capital Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $116.32 and $137.55, with an estimated average price of $127.55. The stock is now traded at around $141.049000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,985 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Regentatlantic Capital Llc initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.79 and $38.08, with an estimated average price of $32.41. The stock is now traded at around $37.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 28,795 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

Regentatlantic Capital Llc initiated holding in SVB Financial Group. The purchase prices were between $386.16 and $551.63, with an estimated average price of $492.02. The stock is now traded at around $577.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 936 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)

Regentatlantic Capital Llc added to a holding in Schwab International Equity ETF by 110.72%. The purchase prices were between $35.74 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $37.29. The stock is now traded at around $39.093200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.04%. The holding were 6,051,326 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Regentatlantic Capital Llc added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 145.43%. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $383.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.55%. The holding were 486,224 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)

Regentatlantic Capital Llc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2465.33%. The purchase prices were between $33.64 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $35.96. The stock is now traded at around $39.338400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 819,161 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Regentatlantic Capital Llc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1175.43%. The purchase prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $274.873900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 64,473 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Regentatlantic Capital Llc added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 177.89%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $673.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 26,130 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Regentatlantic Capital Llc added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 44.69%. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $154.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 110,461 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: EverQuote Inc (EVER)

Regentatlantic Capital Llc sold out a holding in EverQuote Inc. The sale prices were between $34.09 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $42.73.

Sold Out: Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI)

Regentatlantic Capital Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF. The sale prices were between $53.06 and $56.29, with an estimated average price of $54.69.

Sold Out: Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC)

Regentatlantic Capital Llc sold out a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $64.97 and $75.91, with an estimated average price of $71.04.

Sold Out: Moderna Inc (MRNA)

Regentatlantic Capital Llc sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $109.18 and $185.98, with an estimated average price of $145.54.

Sold Out: Quidel Corp (QDEL)

Regentatlantic Capital Llc sold out a holding in Quidel Corp. The sale prices were between $123.19 and $254, with an estimated average price of $185.33.

Sold Out: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

Regentatlantic Capital Llc sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31.



Here is the complete portfolio of REGENTATLANTIC CAPITAL LLC. Also check out:

1. REGENTATLANTIC CAPITAL LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. REGENTATLANTIC CAPITAL LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. REGENTATLANTIC CAPITAL LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that REGENTATLANTIC CAPITAL LLC keeps buying
insider

insider