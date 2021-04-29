Regentatlantic Capital Llc Buys Schwab International Equity ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, Sells iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index

New Purchases: TLT, DAL, CNXC, VOE, FCX, REKR, SLB, SIVB, MIDD, ILMN, LYFT, PLTR, ALGN, SLYV, AJG, CFG, WRB, VRSK, FRC, VO, VGLT, KMI, APTV, FANG, AMLP, SQ, UA, VCSH, GRWG, SGEN, GLDM, TXG, GGG, ASML, LNT, HES, BAM, BF.B, CMS, CE, CPRT, DVN, DOV, EA, UAL, HAL, INFO, TGTX, MCO, OXY, PAYX, PBCT, RCL, AOS, SWKS, TTWO,

Morristown, NJ, based Investment company Regentatlantic Capital Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Schwab International Equity ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Tesla Inc, sells iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF, Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Regentatlantic Capital Llc. As of 2021Q1, Regentatlantic Capital Llc owns 543 stocks with a total value of $3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 3,749,947 shares, 8.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.69% Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 6,051,326 shares, 7.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 110.72% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 486,224 shares, 5.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 145.43% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 654,582 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.55% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 860,701 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.84%

Regentatlantic Capital Llc initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6. The stock is now traded at around $137.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 56,882 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Regentatlantic Capital Llc initiated holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.82 and $50.99, with an estimated average price of $44.22. The stock is now traded at around $46.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 31,465 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Regentatlantic Capital Llc initiated holding in Concentrix Corp. The purchase prices were between $99.69 and $149.72, with an estimated average price of $121.02. The stock is now traded at around $157.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,134 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Regentatlantic Capital Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $116.32 and $137.55, with an estimated average price of $127.55. The stock is now traded at around $141.049000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,985 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Regentatlantic Capital Llc initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.79 and $38.08, with an estimated average price of $32.41. The stock is now traded at around $37.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 28,795 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Regentatlantic Capital Llc initiated holding in SVB Financial Group. The purchase prices were between $386.16 and $551.63, with an estimated average price of $492.02. The stock is now traded at around $577.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 936 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Regentatlantic Capital Llc added to a holding in Schwab International Equity ETF by 110.72%. The purchase prices were between $35.74 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $37.29. The stock is now traded at around $39.093200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.04%. The holding were 6,051,326 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Regentatlantic Capital Llc added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 145.43%. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $383.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.55%. The holding were 486,224 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Regentatlantic Capital Llc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2465.33%. The purchase prices were between $33.64 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $35.96. The stock is now traded at around $39.338400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 819,161 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Regentatlantic Capital Llc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1175.43%. The purchase prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $274.873900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 64,473 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Regentatlantic Capital Llc added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 177.89%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $673.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 26,130 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Regentatlantic Capital Llc added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 44.69%. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $154.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 110,461 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Regentatlantic Capital Llc sold out a holding in EverQuote Inc. The sale prices were between $34.09 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $42.73.

Regentatlantic Capital Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF. The sale prices were between $53.06 and $56.29, with an estimated average price of $54.69.

Regentatlantic Capital Llc sold out a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $64.97 and $75.91, with an estimated average price of $71.04.

Regentatlantic Capital Llc sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $109.18 and $185.98, with an estimated average price of $145.54.

Regentatlantic Capital Llc sold out a holding in Quidel Corp. The sale prices were between $123.19 and $254, with an estimated average price of $185.33.

Regentatlantic Capital Llc sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31.