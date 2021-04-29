Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC Buys iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, FIRST TR L CAP GRW, Sells Advanced Micro Devices Inc, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Vanguard Information Technology ETF

New Purchases: FTC, MSTR, AI, DHI, GM, IUSB, BIDU, EFV, LRCX, UPS, UNP, AMT, ETSY, AXP, FVRR, FTNT, FDX, MTUM, AMBA, CVX, ESGD, PENN, ABT, BL, JMIA, WYNN, IWM, GSLC, COP, DSI, MRNA, TEAM, ZM, BCSF, ZS, GUNR, AAL, IMMR, XXII, SNDL,

FTC, MSTR, AI, DHI, GM, IUSB, BIDU, EFV, LRCX, UPS, UNP, AMT, ETSY, AXP, FVRR, FTNT, FDX, MTUM, AMBA, CVX, ESGD, PENN, ABT, BL, JMIA, WYNN, IWM, GSLC, COP, DSI, MRNA, TEAM, ZM, BCSF, ZS, GUNR, AAL, IMMR, XXII, SNDL, Added Positions: DGRO, SPYV, TSM, AMZN, ESGU, SHOP, ISRG, ADBE, SMDV, DIS, MSFT, XHB, CRWD, XLI, REGL, IJR, TSLA, COTY, TWLO, IWF, GD, GE, LMT, GOVT, MA, ARKK, IWR, DG, PMT, NVDA, DXCM, COST, BA, ESGE, WFC, CRM, BAC, VZ, DOCU, IVV, VIG, VTV, SWKS, XBI, T, VOO, XOM, IBM, INTC, MRK, PGR, TGT, ESGC, IGSB, QRVO, TDOC, NFLX, ORCC, MITK, PFE, MDB, VEA, VLUE, VNQ, POOL, ABB, ET, ACN, JNJ,

DGRO, SPYV, TSM, AMZN, ESGU, SHOP, ISRG, ADBE, SMDV, DIS, MSFT, XHB, CRWD, XLI, REGL, IJR, TSLA, COTY, TWLO, IWF, GD, GE, LMT, GOVT, MA, ARKK, IWR, DG, PMT, NVDA, DXCM, COST, BA, ESGE, WFC, CRM, BAC, VZ, DOCU, IVV, VIG, VTV, SWKS, XBI, T, VOO, XOM, IBM, INTC, MRK, PGR, TGT, ESGC, IGSB, QRVO, TDOC, NFLX, ORCC, MITK, PFE, MDB, VEA, VLUE, VNQ, POOL, ABB, ET, ACN, JNJ, Reduced Positions: AMD, JPST, VTIP, AAPL, FTCS, VGT, LQD, AGG, IAU, FTSM, ARKG, BABA, FB, IEFA, SCHO, SPY, HD, QUAL, USMV, NUAN, LKQ, ZBRA, GOOG, FSK, TTD, XLK, EFG, FSKR, PYPL, BMY, CSCO, C, KO, HON, NKE, SBUX, WMT, V, NOW, ABBV, SQ, UNH, CMCSA, EFA, BND, ARCC, AMGN,

AMD, JPST, VTIP, AAPL, FTCS, VGT, LQD, AGG, IAU, FTSM, ARKG, BABA, FB, IEFA, SCHO, SPY, HD, QUAL, USMV, NUAN, LKQ, ZBRA, GOOG, FSK, TTD, XLK, EFG, FSKR, PYPL, BMY, CSCO, C, KO, HON, NKE, SBUX, WMT, V, NOW, ABBV, SQ, UNH, CMCSA, EFA, BND, ARCC, AMGN, Sold Out: UBER, RNG, PINS, LMBS, PLTR, GLD, MBB, CCK, CMG, SGMS, TMO, PDD, KVHI, DVAX,

Investment company Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, FIRST TR L CAP GRW, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, MicroStrategy Inc, sells Advanced Micro Devices Inc, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Uber Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC owns 195 stocks with a total value of $240 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/perennial+investment+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 176,038 shares, 8.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.67% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,577 shares, 7.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.41% First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS) - 189,273 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.09% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 30 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (FVD) - 295,695 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.46%

Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR L CAP GRW. The purchase prices were between $91.91 and $106.03, with an estimated average price of $99.06. The stock is now traded at around $104.373000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 10,214 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in MicroStrategy Inc. The purchase prices were between $425.22 and $1272.94, with an estimated average price of $711.67. The stock is now traded at around $649.590100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 1,152 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in C3.ai Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.01 and $168.92, with an estimated average price of $116.91. The stock is now traded at around $66.158000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 9,771 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.85 and $89.85, with an estimated average price of $78.32. The stock is now traded at around $100.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 6,685 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $56.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 9,660 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.47 and $54.23, with an estimated average price of $53.42. The stock is now traded at around $52.961100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 10,132 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 146.87%. The purchase prices were between $43.87 and $48.56, with an estimated average price of $46. The stock is now traded at around $49.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 45,360 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 123.44%. The purchase prices were between $33.64 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $35.96. The stock is now traded at around $39.338400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 50,308 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 116.22%. The purchase prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $124.1. The stock is now traded at around $117.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 12,582 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 85.74%. The purchase prices were between $684.9 and $818.75, with an estimated average price of $755.6. The stock is now traded at around $861.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,055 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 67.26%. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $511.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,691 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ProShares Russell 2000 Div Growers ETF by 26.49%. The purchase prices were between $56.39 and $68.07, with an estimated average price of $62.05. The stock is now traded at around $66.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 22,182 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88.

Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $62.49 and $89.15, with an estimated average price of $74.53.

Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in RingCentral Inc. The sale prices were between $283.69 and $443.29, with an estimated average price of $368.91.

Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET. The sale prices were between $50.89 and $51.3, with an estimated average price of $51.13.

Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06.

Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5.