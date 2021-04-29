Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC Buys iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, FIRST TR L CAP GRW, Sells Advanced Micro Devices Inc, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Vanguard Information Technology ETF

- New Purchases: FTC, MSTR, AI, DHI, GM, IUSB, BIDU, EFV, LRCX, UPS, UNP, AMT, ETSY, AXP, FVRR, FTNT, FDX, MTUM, AMBA, CVX, ESGD, PENN, ABT, BL, JMIA, WYNN, IWM, GSLC, COP, DSI, MRNA, TEAM, ZM, BCSF, ZS, GUNR, AAL, IMMR, XXII, SNDL,
- Added Positions: DGRO, SPYV, TSM, AMZN, ESGU, SHOP, ISRG, ADBE, SMDV, DIS, MSFT, XHB, CRWD, XLI, REGL, IJR, TSLA, COTY, TWLO, IWF, GD, GE, LMT, GOVT, MA, ARKK, IWR, DG, PMT, NVDA, DXCM, COST, BA, ESGE, WFC, CRM, BAC, VZ, DOCU, IVV, VIG, VTV, SWKS, XBI, T, VOO, XOM, IBM, INTC, MRK, PGR, TGT, ESGC, IGSB, QRVO, TDOC, NFLX, ORCC, MITK, PFE, MDB, VEA, VLUE, VNQ, POOL, ABB, ET, ACN, JNJ,
- Reduced Positions: AMD, JPST, VTIP, AAPL, FTCS, VGT, LQD, AGG, IAU, FTSM, ARKG, BABA, FB, IEFA, SCHO, SPY, HD, QUAL, USMV, NUAN, LKQ, ZBRA, GOOG, FSK, TTD, XLK, EFG, FSKR, PYPL, BMY, CSCO, C, KO, HON, NKE, SBUX, WMT, V, NOW, ABBV, SQ, UNH, CMCSA, EFA, BND, ARCC, AMGN,
- Sold Out: UBER, RNG, PINS, LMBS, PLTR, GLD, MBB, CCK, CMG, SGMS, TMO, PDD, KVHI, DVAX,
For the details of Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/perennial+investment+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 176,038 shares, 8.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.67%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,577 shares, 7.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.41%
- First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS) - 189,273 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.09%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 30 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio.
- First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (FVD) - 295,695 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.46%
Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR L CAP GRW. The purchase prices were between $91.91 and $106.03, with an estimated average price of $99.06. The stock is now traded at around $104.373000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 10,214 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: MicroStrategy Inc (MSTR)
Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in MicroStrategy Inc. The purchase prices were between $425.22 and $1272.94, with an estimated average price of $711.67. The stock is now traded at around $649.590100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 1,152 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: C3.ai Inc (AI)
Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in C3.ai Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.01 and $168.92, with an estimated average price of $116.91. The stock is now traded at around $66.158000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 9,771 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)
Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.85 and $89.85, with an estimated average price of $78.32. The stock is now traded at around $100.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 6,685 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: General Motors Co (GM)
Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $56.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 9,660 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)
Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.47 and $54.23, with an estimated average price of $53.42. The stock is now traded at around $52.961100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 10,132 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)
Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 146.87%. The purchase prices were between $43.87 and $48.56, with an estimated average price of $46. The stock is now traded at around $49.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 45,360 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)
Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 123.44%. The purchase prices were between $33.64 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $35.96. The stock is now traded at around $39.338400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 50,308 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 116.22%. The purchase prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $124.1. The stock is now traded at around $117.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 12,582 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)
Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 85.74%. The purchase prices were between $684.9 and $818.75, with an estimated average price of $755.6. The stock is now traded at around $861.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,055 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 67.26%. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $511.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,691 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: ProShares Russell 2000 Div Growers ETF (SMDV)
Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ProShares Russell 2000 Div Growers ETF by 26.49%. The purchase prices were between $56.39 and $68.07, with an estimated average price of $62.05. The stock is now traded at around $66.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 22,182 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88.Sold Out: Pinterest Inc (PINS)
Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $62.49 and $89.15, with an estimated average price of $74.53.Sold Out: RingCentral Inc (RNG)
Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in RingCentral Inc. The sale prices were between $283.69 and $443.29, with an estimated average price of $368.91.Sold Out: First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS)
Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET. The sale prices were between $50.89 and $51.3, with an estimated average price of $51.13.Sold Out: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06.Sold Out: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)
Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5.
Here is the complete portfolio of Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC. Also check out:
1. Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC keeps buying
- High Yield Dividend Stocks in Gurus' Portfolio
- Top dividend stocks of Warren Buffett
- Top dividend stocks of George Soros