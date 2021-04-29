Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC Buys iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, FIRST TR L CAP GRW, Sells Advanced Micro Devices Inc, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC Buys iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, FIRST TR L CAP GRW, Sells Advanced Micro Devices Inc, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, FIRST TR L CAP GRW, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, MicroStrategy Inc, sells Advanced Micro Devices Inc, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Uber Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC owns 195 stocks with a total value of $240 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/perennial+investment+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 176,038 shares, 8.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.67%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,577 shares, 7.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.41%
  3. First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS) - 189,273 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.09%
  4. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 30 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio.
  5. First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (FVD) - 295,695 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.46%
New Purchase: FIRST TR L CAP GRW (FTC)

Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR L CAP GRW. The purchase prices were between $91.91 and $106.03, with an estimated average price of $99.06. The stock is now traded at around $104.373000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 10,214 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: MicroStrategy Inc (MSTR)

Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in MicroStrategy Inc. The purchase prices were between $425.22 and $1272.94, with an estimated average price of $711.67. The stock is now traded at around $649.590100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 1,152 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: C3.ai Inc (AI)

Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in C3.ai Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.01 and $168.92, with an estimated average price of $116.91. The stock is now traded at around $66.158000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 9,771 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)

Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.85 and $89.85, with an estimated average price of $78.32. The stock is now traded at around $100.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 6,685 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: General Motors Co (GM)

Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $56.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 9,660 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)

Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.47 and $54.23, with an estimated average price of $53.42. The stock is now traded at around $52.961100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 10,132 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)

Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 146.87%. The purchase prices were between $43.87 and $48.56, with an estimated average price of $46. The stock is now traded at around $49.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 45,360 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)

Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 123.44%. The purchase prices were between $33.64 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $35.96. The stock is now traded at around $39.338400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 50,308 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 116.22%. The purchase prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $124.1. The stock is now traded at around $117.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 12,582 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)

Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 85.74%. The purchase prices were between $684.9 and $818.75, with an estimated average price of $755.6. The stock is now traded at around $861.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,055 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 67.26%. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $511.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,691 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ProShares Russell 2000 Div Growers ETF (SMDV)

Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ProShares Russell 2000 Div Growers ETF by 26.49%. The purchase prices were between $56.39 and $68.07, with an estimated average price of $62.05. The stock is now traded at around $66.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 22,182 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88.

Sold Out: Pinterest Inc (PINS)

Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $62.49 and $89.15, with an estimated average price of $74.53.

Sold Out: RingCentral Inc (RNG)

Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in RingCentral Inc. The sale prices were between $283.69 and $443.29, with an estimated average price of $368.91.

Sold Out: First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS)

Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET. The sale prices were between $50.89 and $51.3, with an estimated average price of $51.13.

Sold Out: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06.

Sold Out: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)

Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5.



Here is the complete portfolio of Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Perennial Investment Advisors, LLC keeps buying
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider