Chatham Capital Group, Inc. Buys Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Procter & Gamble Co, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Sells Lockheed Martin Corp, Constellation Brands Inc, BioTelemetry Inc

XLI, HON, UPS, VCR, ANIK, ZBH, VIS, SPGI, SPG, BP, BAC, CTBI, DHR, OKE, VDE, SSB, Added Positions: VEU, PG, UNP, PFF, UFPT, BMY, VB, VIG, IAU, QQQ, SPY, XLV, VMBS, VWO, INTC, PGX, JPST, AXP, MATX, FOXF, SBSI, AAON, ECL, NSIT, MGRC, ASGN, MMS, MMI, ECOL, VTIP, VO, CMCSA, WIRE, PSK, NEE, FWRD, EBS, SYBT, MSFT, SJW, MNR, PEP, NKE, ROG, CACI, CSGS, CRVL, SLP, TJX, USPH, GTY, CWB, INGN, UTHR, LMAT, PSX, PLOW, V, VNQ, VTV, PFE,

VEU, PG, UNP, PFF, UFPT, BMY, VB, VIG, IAU, QQQ, SPY, XLV, VMBS, VWO, INTC, PGX, JPST, AXP, MATX, FOXF, SBSI, AAON, ECL, NSIT, MGRC, ASGN, MMS, MMI, ECOL, VTIP, VO, CMCSA, WIRE, PSK, NEE, FWRD, EBS, SYBT, MSFT, SJW, MNR, PEP, NKE, ROG, CACI, CSGS, CRVL, SLP, TJX, USPH, GTY, CWB, INGN, UTHR, LMAT, PSX, PLOW, V, VNQ, VTV, PFE, Reduced Positions: LMT, STZ, FLOT, VCSH, SHM, PRLB, GBIL, KWR, AAPL, VTEB, NVDA, HDV, ABBV, CSCO, UNH, BSV, KO, MCD, VCIT, FLRN, DLR, IWM, ICE, VGK, IGV, THRM, VZ, SBCF, OMC, LLY, CSX, BA, AMZN, EMLP, TXRH, RLI, XOM, CSGP, VTI,

LMT, STZ, FLOT, VCSH, SHM, PRLB, GBIL, KWR, AAPL, VTEB, NVDA, HDV, ABBV, CSCO, UNH, BSV, KO, MCD, VCIT, FLRN, DLR, IWM, ICE, VGK, IGV, THRM, VZ, SBCF, OMC, LLY, CSX, BA, AMZN, EMLP, TXRH, RLI, XOM, CSGP, VTI, Sold Out: BEAT, FB, NFJ,

Savannah, GA, based Investment company Chatham Capital Group, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Procter & Gamble Co, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Honeywell International Inc, Union Pacific Corp, sells Lockheed Martin Corp, Constellation Brands Inc, BioTelemetry Inc, Proto Labs Inc, Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Chatham Capital Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Chatham Capital Group, Inc. owns 174 stocks with a total value of $475 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 232,457 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.45% iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 1,128,370 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.61% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 84,562 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.08% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 105,530 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.22% SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa (SHM) - 254,906 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.64%

Chatham Capital Group, Inc. initiated holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $84.51 and $98.77, with an estimated average price of $91.33. The stock is now traded at around $102.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 28,628 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Chatham Capital Group, Inc. initiated holding in Honeywell International Inc. The purchase prices were between $195.37 and $218.88, with an estimated average price of $207.11. The stock is now traded at around $222.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 11,785 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Chatham Capital Group, Inc. initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $155 and $169.99, with an estimated average price of $161.78. The stock is now traded at around $201.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 7,465 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Chatham Capital Group, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF. The purchase prices were between $271.56 and $300.28, with an estimated average price of $290.1. The stock is now traded at around $312.977000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 4,080 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Chatham Capital Group, Inc. initiated holding in Anika Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.49 and $45.96, with an estimated average price of $37.91. The stock is now traded at around $40.450200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 22,745 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Chatham Capital Group, Inc. initiated holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $152.6 and $164.5, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $177.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,227 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Chatham Capital Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 144.18%. The purchase prices were between $58.42 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $60.68. The stock is now traded at around $62.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 183,840 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Chatham Capital Group, Inc. added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 137.14%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $132.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 43,402 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Chatham Capital Group, Inc. added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 1069.19%. The purchase prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.02. The stock is now traded at around $224.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 11,575 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Chatham Capital Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 57.56%. The purchase prices were between $36.86 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $37.64. The stock is now traded at around $38.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 145,455 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Chatham Capital Group, Inc. added to a holding in UFP Technologies Inc by 84.50%. The purchase prices were between $45.05 and $53.7, with an estimated average price of $48.8. The stock is now traded at around $50.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 52,556 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Chatham Capital Group, Inc. added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 130.55%. The purchase prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $63.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 25,165 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Chatham Capital Group, Inc. sold out a holding in BioTelemetry Inc. The sale prices were between $71.46 and $72.38, with an estimated average price of $71.95.

Chatham Capital Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28.

Chatham Capital Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strateg. The sale prices were between $13.22 and $13.94, with an estimated average price of $13.62.