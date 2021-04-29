Chatham Capital Group, Inc. Buys Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Procter & Gamble Co, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Sells Lockheed Martin Corp, Constellation Brands Inc, BioTelemetry Inc

- New Purchases: XLI, HON, UPS, VCR, ANIK, ZBH, VIS, SPGI, SPG, BP, BAC, CTBI, DHR, OKE, VDE, SSB,
- Added Positions: VEU, PG, UNP, PFF, UFPT, BMY, VB, VIG, IAU, QQQ, SPY, XLV, VMBS, VWO, INTC, PGX, JPST, AXP, MATX, FOXF, SBSI, AAON, ECL, NSIT, MGRC, ASGN, MMS, MMI, ECOL, VTIP, VO, CMCSA, WIRE, PSK, NEE, FWRD, EBS, SYBT, MSFT, SJW, MNR, PEP, NKE, ROG, CACI, CSGS, CRVL, SLP, TJX, USPH, GTY, CWB, INGN, UTHR, LMAT, PSX, PLOW, V, VNQ, VTV, PFE,
- Reduced Positions: LMT, STZ, FLOT, VCSH, SHM, PRLB, GBIL, KWR, AAPL, VTEB, NVDA, HDV, ABBV, CSCO, UNH, BSV, KO, MCD, VCIT, FLRN, DLR, IWM, ICE, VGK, IGV, THRM, VZ, SBCF, OMC, LLY, CSX, BA, AMZN, EMLP, TXRH, RLI, XOM, CSGP, VTI,
- Sold Out: BEAT, FB, NFJ,
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 232,457 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.45%
- iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 1,128,370 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.61%
- Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 84,562 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.08%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 105,530 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.22%
- SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa (SHM) - 254,906 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.64%
Chatham Capital Group, Inc. initiated holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $84.51 and $98.77, with an estimated average price of $91.33. The stock is now traded at around $102.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 28,628 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Honeywell International Inc (HON)
Chatham Capital Group, Inc. initiated holding in Honeywell International Inc. The purchase prices were between $195.37 and $218.88, with an estimated average price of $207.11. The stock is now traded at around $222.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 11,785 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)
Chatham Capital Group, Inc. initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $155 and $169.99, with an estimated average price of $161.78. The stock is now traded at around $201.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 7,465 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR)
Chatham Capital Group, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF. The purchase prices were between $271.56 and $300.28, with an estimated average price of $290.1. The stock is now traded at around $312.977000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 4,080 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Anika Therapeutics Inc (ANIK)
Chatham Capital Group, Inc. initiated holding in Anika Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.49 and $45.96, with an estimated average price of $37.91. The stock is now traded at around $40.450200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 22,745 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)
Chatham Capital Group, Inc. initiated holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $152.6 and $164.5, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $177.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,227 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)
Chatham Capital Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 144.18%. The purchase prices were between $58.42 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $60.68. The stock is now traded at around $62.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 183,840 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
Chatham Capital Group, Inc. added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 137.14%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $132.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 43,402 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)
Chatham Capital Group, Inc. added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 1069.19%. The purchase prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.02. The stock is now traded at around $224.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 11,575 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)
Chatham Capital Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 57.56%. The purchase prices were between $36.86 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $37.64. The stock is now traded at around $38.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 145,455 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: UFP Technologies Inc (UFPT)
Chatham Capital Group, Inc. added to a holding in UFP Technologies Inc by 84.50%. The purchase prices were between $45.05 and $53.7, with an estimated average price of $48.8. The stock is now traded at around $50.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 52,556 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)
Chatham Capital Group, Inc. added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 130.55%. The purchase prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $63.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 25,165 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: BioTelemetry Inc (BEAT)
Chatham Capital Group, Inc. sold out a holding in BioTelemetry Inc. The sale prices were between $71.46 and $72.38, with an estimated average price of $71.95.Sold Out: Facebook Inc (FB)
Chatham Capital Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28.Sold Out: Allianzgi NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strateg (NFJ)
Chatham Capital Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strateg. The sale prices were between $13.22 and $13.94, with an estimated average price of $13.62.
