Roof Eidam & Maycock Buys Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares MBS ETF, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

- New Purchases: MBB, JQUA, CSCO, TGT, ANTM, AMAT, HD, SLB, WY, XMLV, SND,
- Added Positions: SCHO, TIP, JPM, VIG, VUG, SCHD, ESGD, ARKK, VIGI, ADBE, INTC, ECL, COST, CMCSA, SCHZ, VOE, CVS,
- Reduced Positions: BSV, USMV, EFAV, MTUM, JPST, IBM, VWO, VB, BNDX, PHG, FB, CVX, VEA, T, V, AMZN, VBR,
- Sold Out: QUAL, UNH, ALL, KMB, SCHR, IEMG,
- Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) - 574,084 shares, 12.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 160.81%
- Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 74,912 shares, 6.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.74%
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 102,765 shares, 6.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.59%
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 53,973 shares, 5.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.70%
- Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 48,538 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.59%
Roof Eidam & Maycock initiated holding in iShares MBS ETF. The purchase prices were between $108.13 and $109.84, with an estimated average price of $109.15. The stock is now traded at around $108.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.58%. The holding were 76,785 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA)
Roof Eidam & Maycock initiated holding in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.1 and $37.8, with an estimated average price of $36.49. The stock is now traded at around $39.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 70,481 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
Roof Eidam & Maycock initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $51.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 33,454 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Target Corp (TGT)
Roof Eidam & Maycock initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23. The stock is now traded at around $207.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 8,530 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Anthem Inc (ANTM)
Roof Eidam & Maycock initiated holding in Anthem Inc. The purchase prices were between $287.7 and $371.31, with an estimated average price of $321.08. The stock is now traded at around $380.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 4,685 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
Roof Eidam & Maycock initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $134.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,730 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO)
Roof Eidam & Maycock added to a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 160.81%. The purchase prices were between $51.25 and $51.33, with an estimated average price of $51.3. The stock is now traded at around $51.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.81%. The holding were 574,084 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Roof Eidam & Maycock added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3561.54%. The purchase prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27. The stock is now traded at around $126.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.74%. The holding were 71,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Roof Eidam & Maycock added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 115.91%. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $154.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 13,961 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)
Roof Eidam & Maycock sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $112.41 and $122.16, with an estimated average price of $117.64.Sold Out: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Roof Eidam & Maycock sold out a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The sale prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21.Sold Out: Allstate Corp (ALL)
Roof Eidam & Maycock sold out a holding in Allstate Corp. The sale prices were between $103.21 and $117.27, with an estimated average price of $110.1.Sold Out: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)
Roof Eidam & Maycock sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $128.33 and $139.05, with an estimated average price of $132.72.Sold Out: Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR)
Roof Eidam & Maycock sold out a holding in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $56.36 and $58.1, with an estimated average price of $57.27.Sold Out: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Roof Eidam & Maycock sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79.
