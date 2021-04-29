Logo
Roof Eidam & Maycock Buys Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares MBS ETF, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Roof Eidam & Maycock (Current Portfolio) buys Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares MBS ETF, JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF, Cisco Systems Inc, sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Roof Eidam & Maycock. As of 2021Q1, Roof Eidam & Maycock owns 89 stocks with a total value of $233 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ROOF EIDAM & MAYCOCK's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/roof+eidam+%26+maycock/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ROOF EIDAM & MAYCOCK
  1. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) - 574,084 shares, 12.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 160.81%
  2. Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 74,912 shares, 6.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.74%
  3. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 102,765 shares, 6.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.59%
  4. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 53,973 shares, 5.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.70%
  5. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 48,538 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.59%
New Purchase: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)

Roof Eidam & Maycock initiated holding in iShares MBS ETF. The purchase prices were between $108.13 and $109.84, with an estimated average price of $109.15. The stock is now traded at around $108.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.58%. The holding were 76,785 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA)

Roof Eidam & Maycock initiated holding in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.1 and $37.8, with an estimated average price of $36.49. The stock is now traded at around $39.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 70,481 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Roof Eidam & Maycock initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $51.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 33,454 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Target Corp (TGT)

Roof Eidam & Maycock initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23. The stock is now traded at around $207.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 8,530 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Anthem Inc (ANTM)

Roof Eidam & Maycock initiated holding in Anthem Inc. The purchase prices were between $287.7 and $371.31, with an estimated average price of $321.08. The stock is now traded at around $380.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 4,685 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Roof Eidam & Maycock initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $134.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,730 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO)

Roof Eidam & Maycock added to a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 160.81%. The purchase prices were between $51.25 and $51.33, with an estimated average price of $51.3. The stock is now traded at around $51.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.81%. The holding were 574,084 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Roof Eidam & Maycock added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3561.54%. The purchase prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27. The stock is now traded at around $126.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.74%. The holding were 71,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Roof Eidam & Maycock added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 115.91%. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $154.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 13,961 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)

Roof Eidam & Maycock sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $112.41 and $122.16, with an estimated average price of $117.64.

Sold Out: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Roof Eidam & Maycock sold out a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The sale prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21.

Sold Out: Allstate Corp (ALL)

Roof Eidam & Maycock sold out a holding in Allstate Corp. The sale prices were between $103.21 and $117.27, with an estimated average price of $110.1.

Sold Out: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)

Roof Eidam & Maycock sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $128.33 and $139.05, with an estimated average price of $132.72.

Sold Out: Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR)

Roof Eidam & Maycock sold out a holding in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $56.36 and $58.1, with an estimated average price of $57.27.

Sold Out: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Roof Eidam & Maycock sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79.



