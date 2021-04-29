Biltmore Wealth Management, LLC Buys Health Care Select Sector SPDR, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF, Sells Synopsys Inc, Lennar Corp, Microchip Technology Inc

New Purchases: TGT, NKE, ETN, FDX, MU, ADM, CSX, JNJ, WY, NVDA, ADSK, MDT, FCX, COST, EMN, HAL, DIS, TTWO, GOOGL, XOM,

TGT, NKE, ETN, FDX, MU, ADM, CSX, JNJ, WY, NVDA, ADSK, MDT, FCX, COST, EMN, HAL, DIS, TTWO, GOOGL, XOM, Added Positions: SHM, XLV, SHY, XLI, USRT, XLU, GLD, XLP, XLK, XLE, AAPL, XLC, BKR, ARE, AME, AFL,

SHM, XLV, SHY, XLI, USRT, XLU, GLD, XLP, XLK, XLE, AAPL, XLC, BKR, ARE, AME, AFL, Reduced Positions: XLY, MSFT, HCA, TMO, GOOG, CMCSA,

XLY, MSFT, HCA, TMO, GOOG, CMCSA, Sold Out: SNPS, LEN, MCHP, ANTM, EQIX, PVH, FMC, TJX, GPN, J, ATVI, ITT, MDLZ, V, LHX, LW, NOC, MPC, STZ, FTI,

Scottsdale, AZ, based Investment company Biltmore Wealth Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Health Care Select Sector SPDR, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, sells Synopsys Inc, Lennar Corp, Microchip Technology Inc, Anthem Inc, Equinix Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Biltmore Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Biltmore Wealth Management, LLC owns 47 stocks with a total value of $230 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Biltmore Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/biltmore+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa (SHM) - 1,278,551 shares, 27.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.37% Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI) - 215,576 shares, 9.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.63% Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 148,878 shares, 8.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.39% Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY) - 101,109 shares, 7.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.88% Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) - 144,964 shares, 7.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.69%

Biltmore Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23. The stock is now traded at around $207.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 4,601 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Biltmore Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.64 and $147.05, with an estimated average price of $139.07. The stock is now traded at around $132.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 6,730 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Biltmore Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The purchase prices were between $114.86 and $140.77, with an estimated average price of $128.83. The stock is now traded at around $144.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 6,156 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Biltmore Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.05 and $94.76, with an estimated average price of $84.89. The stock is now traded at around $86.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 9,401 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Biltmore Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $235.34 and $285.92, with an estimated average price of $257.69. The stock is now traded at around $293.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 2,931 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Biltmore Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co. The purchase prices were between $49.58 and $58.59, with an estimated average price of $54.9. The stock is now traded at around $63.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 14,018 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Biltmore Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 31.69%. The purchase prices were between $110.42 and $118.09, with an estimated average price of $115.08. The stock is now traded at around $121.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 144,964 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Biltmore Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.39%. The purchase prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28. The stock is now traded at around $86.257300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 181,080 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Biltmore Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 41.32%. The purchase prices were between $46.25 and $53.4, with an estimated average price of $50.02. The stock is now traded at around $56.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 168,618 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Biltmore Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF by 45.71%. The purchase prices were between $57.93 and $64.15, with an estimated average price of $61.64. The stock is now traded at around $65.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 119,915 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Biltmore Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 46.06%. The purchase prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06. The stock is now traded at around $165.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 45,722 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Biltmore Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR by 31.55%. The purchase prices were between $62.96 and $69.27, with an estimated average price of $65.45. The stock is now traded at around $69.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 126,396 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Biltmore Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Synopsys Inc. The sale prices were between $218.49 and $292.09, with an estimated average price of $254.57.

Biltmore Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Lennar Corp. The sale prices were between $73.29 and $102.85, with an estimated average price of $86.95.

Biltmore Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Microchip Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $133.04 and $163.05, with an estimated average price of $149.33.

Biltmore Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Anthem Inc. The sale prices were between $287.7 and $371.31, with an estimated average price of $321.08.

Biltmore Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Equinix Inc. The sale prices were between $594.92 and $768.57, with an estimated average price of $686.79.

Biltmore Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in PVH Corp. The sale prices were between $82.45 and $108.79, with an estimated average price of $98.78.