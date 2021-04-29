Logo
Mirador Capital Partners LP Buys Eli Lilly and Co, WW International Inc, Proofpoint Inc, Sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Walmart Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
Pleasanton, CA, based Investment company Mirador Capital Partners LP (Current Portfolio) buys Eli Lilly and Co, WW International Inc, Proofpoint Inc, Kronos Worldwide Inc, The Chemours Co, sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Walmart Inc, OraSure Technologies Inc, ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mirador Capital Partners LP. As of 2021Q1, Mirador Capital Partners LP owns 168 stocks with a total value of $339 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Mirador Capital Partners LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mirador+capital+partners+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Mirador Capital Partners LP
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 119,563 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.51%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,579 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.63%
  3. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 51,060 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.06%
  4. Intel Corp (INTC) - 148,042 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.35%
  5. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 39,193 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.75%
New Purchase: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Mirador Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.8. The stock is now traded at around $181.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 15,930 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: WW International Inc (WW)

Mirador Capital Partners LP initiated holding in WW International Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.98 and $35.91, with an estimated average price of $28.8. The stock is now traded at around $27.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 80,375 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Chemours Co (CC)

Mirador Capital Partners LP initiated holding in The Chemours Co. The purchase prices were between $23.53 and $28.74, with an estimated average price of $26.6. The stock is now traded at around $31.263700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 57,917 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc (GDYN)

Mirador Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.22 and $16.25, with an estimated average price of $14.37. The stock is now traded at around $14.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 92,240 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: 2U Inc (TWOU)

Mirador Capital Partners LP initiated holding in 2U Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.21 and $55.55, with an estimated average price of $42.47. The stock is now traded at around $40.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 35,462 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Newmont Corp (NEM)

Mirador Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Newmont Corp. The purchase prices were between $54.38 and $65.24, with an estimated average price of $59.81. The stock is now traded at around $61.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 21,881 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Proofpoint Inc (PFPT)

Mirador Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Proofpoint Inc by 49.27%. The purchase prices were between $114.4 and $139.5, with an estimated average price of $130.37. The stock is now traded at around $172.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 51,740 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Kronos Worldwide Inc (KRO)

Mirador Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Kronos Worldwide Inc by 223.60%. The purchase prices were between $13.98 and $16.08, with an estimated average price of $14.99. The stock is now traded at around $17.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 157,921 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Boeing Co (BA)

Mirador Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Boeing Co by 562.88%. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $233.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 7,643 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Mirador Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 30.48%. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $106.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 53,537 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Zix Corp (ZIXI)

Mirador Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Zix Corp by 24.89%. The purchase prices were between $6.97 and $10.13, with an estimated average price of $8.44. The stock is now traded at around $7.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 778,034 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Celldex Therapeutics Inc (CLDX)

Mirador Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Celldex Therapeutics Inc by 182.91%. The purchase prices were between $16.19 and $29.91, with an estimated average price of $22.98. The stock is now traded at around $33.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 75,676 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon (BSJL)

Mirador Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon. The sale prices were between $22.88 and $23.02, with an estimated average price of $22.95.

Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL)

Mirador Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.1 and $21.13, with an estimated average price of $21.11.

Sold Out: OraSure Technologies Inc (OSUR)

Mirador Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in OraSure Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $9.53 and $15.42, with an estimated average price of $12.28.

Sold Out: Mimecast Ltd (MIME)

Mirador Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Mimecast Ltd. The sale prices were between $39.8 and $54.05, with an estimated average price of $44.03.

Sold Out: ProShares Short Russell2000 (RWM)

Mirador Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in ProShares Short Russell2000. The sale prices were between $20.93 and $25.8, with an estimated average price of $22.65.

Sold Out: Rackspace Technology Inc (RXT)

Mirador Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Rackspace Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $18.49 and $25.14, with an estimated average price of $21.6.



Here is the complete portfolio of Mirador Capital Partners LP. Also check out:

1. Mirador Capital Partners LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Mirador Capital Partners LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Mirador Capital Partners LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Mirador Capital Partners LP keeps buying

