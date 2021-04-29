Sunburst Financial Group, LLC Buys Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, AbbVie Inc, Sells Coca-Cola Co, Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

New Purchases: ABBV, ITW,

Added Positions: VCSH, SCHD, VIGI, SCHB, TIP, ISTB, VOO, AAPL, VTIP, ANGL, HD, JPM, JNJ, CSCO, MDT, SO, PFE, PEP, MSFT, MRK, VIG, MCD, RTX, INTC,

Reduced Positions: IWF, IVV, VYM, VCIT, BRK.B, MAR, QCOM, VZ, SCHA, CVX, UNH,

Sold Out: KO, MGK,

Investment company Sunburst Financial Group, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, AbbVie Inc, Illinois Tool Works Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, sells Coca-Cola Co, Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sunburst Financial Group, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Sunburst Financial Group, LLC owns 61 stocks with a total value of $144 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 176,326 shares, 11.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.97% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 196,478 shares, 11.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.28% Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 222,057 shares, 11.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.71% iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 56,991 shares, 9.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.72% Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 98,735 shares, 6.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.68%

Sunburst Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $111.132700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,106 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sunburst Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The purchase prices were between $194.21 and $227.61, with an estimated average price of $207.54. The stock is now traded at around $231.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 927 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sunburst Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 110.11%. The purchase prices were between $80.65 and $85.83, with an estimated average price of $83.27. The stock is now traded at around $85.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 20,935 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sunburst Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 48.73%. The purchase prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27. The stock is now traded at around $126.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 11,272 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sunburst Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 29.05%. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.33. The stock is now traded at around $51.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 10,217 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sunburst Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 32.00%. The purchase prices were between $31.2 and $32.39, with an estimated average price of $31.85. The stock is now traded at around $32.181100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 10,720 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sunburst Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34.

Sunburst Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $194.82 and $214.9, with an estimated average price of $205.77.