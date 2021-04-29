Logo
Sunburst Financial Group, LLC Buys Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, AbbVie Inc, Sells Coca-Cola Co, Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Sunburst Financial Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, AbbVie Inc, Illinois Tool Works Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, sells Coca-Cola Co, Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sunburst Financial Group, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Sunburst Financial Group, LLC owns 61 stocks with a total value of $144 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sunburst Financial Group, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sunburst+financial+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Sunburst Financial Group, LLC
  1. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 176,326 shares, 11.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.97%
  2. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 196,478 shares, 11.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.28%
  3. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 222,057 shares, 11.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.71%
  4. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 56,991 shares, 9.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.72%
  5. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 98,735 shares, 6.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.68%
New Purchase: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Sunburst Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $111.132700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,106 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW)

Sunburst Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The purchase prices were between $194.21 and $227.61, with an estimated average price of $207.54. The stock is now traded at around $231.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 927 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI)

Sunburst Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 110.11%. The purchase prices were between $80.65 and $85.83, with an estimated average price of $83.27. The stock is now traded at around $85.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 20,935 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Sunburst Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 48.73%. The purchase prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27. The stock is now traded at around $126.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 11,272 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)

Sunburst Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 29.05%. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.33. The stock is now traded at around $51.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 10,217 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL)

Sunburst Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 32.00%. The purchase prices were between $31.2 and $32.39, with an estimated average price of $31.85. The stock is now traded at around $32.181100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 10,720 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Sunburst Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34.

Sold Out: Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK)

Sunburst Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $194.82 and $214.9, with an estimated average price of $205.77.



Here is the complete portfolio of Sunburst Financial Group, LLC. Also check out:

1. Sunburst Financial Group, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Sunburst Financial Group, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Sunburst Financial Group, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Sunburst Financial Group, LLC keeps buying
