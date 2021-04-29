Sunburst Financial Group, LLC Buys Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, AbbVie Inc, Sells Coca-Cola Co, Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

- New Purchases: ABBV, ITW,
- Added Positions: VCSH, SCHD, VIGI, SCHB, TIP, ISTB, VOO, AAPL, VTIP, ANGL, HD, JPM, JNJ, CSCO, MDT, SO, PFE, PEP, MSFT, MRK, VIG, MCD, RTX, INTC,
- Reduced Positions: IWF, IVV, VYM, VCIT, BRK.B, MAR, QCOM, VZ, SCHA, CVX, UNH,
- Sold Out: KO, MGK,
- Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 176,326 shares, 11.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.97%
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 196,478 shares, 11.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.28%
- Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 222,057 shares, 11.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.71%
- iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 56,991 shares, 9.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.72%
- Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 98,735 shares, 6.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.68%
Sunburst Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $111.132700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,106 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW)
Sunburst Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The purchase prices were between $194.21 and $227.61, with an estimated average price of $207.54. The stock is now traded at around $231.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 927 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI)
Sunburst Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 110.11%. The purchase prices were between $80.65 and $85.83, with an estimated average price of $83.27. The stock is now traded at around $85.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 20,935 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Sunburst Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 48.73%. The purchase prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27. The stock is now traded at around $126.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 11,272 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)
Sunburst Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 29.05%. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.33. The stock is now traded at around $51.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 10,217 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL)
Sunburst Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 32.00%. The purchase prices were between $31.2 and $32.39, with an estimated average price of $31.85. The stock is now traded at around $32.181100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 10,720 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
Sunburst Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34.Sold Out: Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK)
Sunburst Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $194.82 and $214.9, with an estimated average price of $205.77.
