Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC Buys Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund, SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Sells Square Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC Buys Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund, SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Sells Square Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund, SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, sells Square Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund, American Tower Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC owns 160 stocks with a total value of $128 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/quad-cities+investment+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 97,224 shares, 9.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.03%
  2. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) - 307,426 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.32%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,094 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.18%
  4. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) - 55,665 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.10%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 13,177 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.02%
New Purchase: Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (AWP)

Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund. The purchase prices were between $5.18 and $5.95, with an estimated average price of $5.51. The stock is now traded at around $6.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 114,641 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $148.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 2,735 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $232.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,457 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS (TIPX)

Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS. The purchase prices were between $20.64 and $21.02, with an estimated average price of $20.87. The stock is now traded at around $21.087000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 12,001 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ONEOK Inc (OKE)

Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in ONEOK Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.5 and $51.6, with an estimated average price of $45.44. The stock is now traded at around $52.237300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 5,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Tri-Continental Corp (TY)

Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Tri-Continental Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.09 and $32.43, with an estimated average price of $30.9. The stock is now traded at around $33.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 7,410 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP)

Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 49.14%. The purchase prices were between $30.1 and $31.12, with an estimated average price of $30.71. The stock is now traded at around $30.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 59,112 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 31.07%. The purchase prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27. The stock is now traded at around $126.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 17,788 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.45%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $419.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 4,052 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)

Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 23.43%. The purchase prices were between $104.28 and $105.67, with an estimated average price of $104.94. The stock is now traded at around $106.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 8,724 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD)

Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 26.07%. The purchase prices were between $52.61 and $54.42, with an estimated average price of $53.58. The stock is now traded at around $53.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 16,592 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX (FXR)

Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX by 32.22%. The purchase prices were between $49.12 and $56.77, with an estimated average price of $53.34. The stock is now traded at around $59.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 13,094 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Square Inc (SQ)

Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Square Inc. The sale prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55.

Sold Out: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)

Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $57.93 and $64.15, with an estimated average price of $61.64.

Sold Out: Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (VKI)

Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II. The sale prices were between $11.14 and $11.95, with an estimated average price of $11.59.

Sold Out: First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 (IFV)

Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5. The sale prices were between $22.48 and $24.55, with an estimated average price of $23.36.

Sold Out: Allianzgi NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strateg (NFJ)

Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strateg. The sale prices were between $13.22 and $13.94, with an estimated average price of $13.62.

Sold Out: Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund (CHY)

Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund. The sale prices were between $14.04 and $15.81, with an estimated average price of $14.95.



Here is the complete portfolio of Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC. Also check out:

1. Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider