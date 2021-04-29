Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC Buys Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund, SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Sells Square Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF

New Purchases: AWP, RSP, CRM, TIPX, OKE, OMER, TY, WBA, ETW, HQL, CSCO, ICE, EVRI, GLQ, ORCC, BDJ, NR,

Investment company Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund, SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, sells Square Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund, American Tower Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC owns 160 stocks with a total value of $128 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 97,224 shares, 9.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.03% First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) - 307,426 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.32% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,094 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.18% First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) - 55,665 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.10% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 13,177 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.02%

Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund. The purchase prices were between $5.18 and $5.95, with an estimated average price of $5.51. The stock is now traded at around $6.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 114,641 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $148.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 2,735 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $232.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,457 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS. The purchase prices were between $20.64 and $21.02, with an estimated average price of $20.87. The stock is now traded at around $21.087000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 12,001 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in ONEOK Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.5 and $51.6, with an estimated average price of $45.44. The stock is now traded at around $52.237300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 5,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Tri-Continental Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.09 and $32.43, with an estimated average price of $30.9. The stock is now traded at around $33.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 7,410 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 49.14%. The purchase prices were between $30.1 and $31.12, with an estimated average price of $30.71. The stock is now traded at around $30.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 59,112 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 31.07%. The purchase prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27. The stock is now traded at around $126.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 17,788 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.45%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $419.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 4,052 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 23.43%. The purchase prices were between $104.28 and $105.67, with an estimated average price of $104.94. The stock is now traded at around $106.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 8,724 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 26.07%. The purchase prices were between $52.61 and $54.42, with an estimated average price of $53.58. The stock is now traded at around $53.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 16,592 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX by 32.22%. The purchase prices were between $49.12 and $56.77, with an estimated average price of $53.34. The stock is now traded at around $59.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 13,094 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Square Inc. The sale prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55.

Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $57.93 and $64.15, with an estimated average price of $61.64.

Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II. The sale prices were between $11.14 and $11.95, with an estimated average price of $11.59.

Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5. The sale prices were between $22.48 and $24.55, with an estimated average price of $23.36.

Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strateg. The sale prices were between $13.22 and $13.94, with an estimated average price of $13.62.

Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund. The sale prices were between $14.04 and $15.81, with an estimated average price of $14.95.