Legacy Bridge, LLC Buys General Motors Co, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells L3Harris Technologies Inc, Axon Enterprise Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Legacy Bridge, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys General Motors Co, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Citigroup Inc, Bank of America Corp, sells L3Harris Technologies Inc, Axon Enterprise Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Legacy Bridge, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Legacy Bridge, LLC owns 287 stocks with a total value of $153 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Legacy Bridge, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/legacy+bridge%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Legacy Bridge, LLC
  1. West Bancorp Inc (WTBA) - 461,429 shares, 7.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09%
  2. Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 48,864 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.35%
  3. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 30,395 shares, 1.85% of the total portfolio.
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 21,925 shares, 1.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.66%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 10,478 shares, 1.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.75%
New Purchase: General Motors Co (GM)

Legacy Bridge, LLC initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $56.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 20,895 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)

Legacy Bridge, LLC initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.42 and $54.93, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $54.779900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 20,315 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV)

Legacy Bridge, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $58.96 and $66.86, with an estimated average price of $63.22. The stock is now traded at around $69.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,090 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)

Legacy Bridge, LLC initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $142.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 767 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)

Legacy Bridge, LLC initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.86 and $71.98, with an estimated average price of $60.08. The stock is now traded at around $57.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Legacy Bridge, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 584.85%. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 15,416 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Citigroup Inc (C)

Legacy Bridge, LLC added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 184.82%. The purchase prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.7. The stock is now traded at around $73.156400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 18,701 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Legacy Bridge, LLC added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 85.53%. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $40.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 43,980 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR)

Legacy Bridge, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 22.65%. The purchase prices were between $67.27 and $75.48, with an estimated average price of $72.11. The stock is now traded at around $78.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 18,410 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Valero Energy Corp (VLO)

Legacy Bridge, LLC added to a holding in Valero Energy Corp by 5525.00%. The purchase prices were between $55.73 and $82.48, with an estimated average price of $67.91. The stock is now traded at around $74.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cummins Inc (CMI)

Legacy Bridge, LLC added to a holding in Cummins Inc by 77.84%. The purchase prices were between $221.37 and $275.99, with an estimated average price of $249.73. The stock is now traded at around $255.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,485 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX)

Legacy Bridge, LLC sold out a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $171.51 and $203.08, with an estimated average price of $187.59.

Sold Out: Oaktree Strategic Income Corp (OCSI)

Legacy Bridge, LLC sold out a holding in Oaktree Strategic Income Corp. The sale prices were between $7.65 and $8.68, with an estimated average price of $8.14.

Sold Out: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE)

Legacy Bridge, LLC sold out a holding in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. The sale prices were between $11.57 and $16.05, with an estimated average price of $13.86.

Sold Out: Phillips 66 (PSX)

Legacy Bridge, LLC sold out a holding in Phillips 66. The sale prices were between $67.38 and $88.66, with an estimated average price of $78.44.



Here is the complete portfolio of Legacy Bridge, LLC. Also check out:

1. Legacy Bridge, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Legacy Bridge, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Legacy Bridge, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Legacy Bridge, LLC keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider