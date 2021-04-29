Legacy Bridge, LLC Buys General Motors Co, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells L3Harris Technologies Inc, Axon Enterprise Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc

New Purchases: GM, IGSB, VONV, IFF, DKNG,

GM, IGSB, VONV, IFF, DKNG, Added Positions: VCSH, C, BAC, IWR, VLO, BLK, CAT, ITW, EFA, IWN, CMI, CVX, IWM, RPM, VZ, BMY, AMT, PH, BABA, TMO, UNP, AAPL, ETN, EW, COP, MNST, ILMN, COST, UNH, JPM, DAL, ABBV, MA, FSLR, TMUS, IWS, PEP, SYK, IWO, INTU, HON, ACN, DE, NSIT, HD, DLR, SMTC, SCHX, BSX, QCOM, CME, DHR, IBM, XOM, EEM, ANET, VXUS, PRU, USB, MSFT, RIO, JNJ, MDLZ, LOW, MCD, NEE, RTX, PFE, SO, MU, VOOV, PG, IVW, OCSL, VOT,

TGT, NVDA, AMZN, PANW, NXPI, SQ, PYPL, AXON, VEA, WK, DD, USMV, CGW, QRVO, WSM, VTEB, XBI, VWO, CII, V, PNC, WDAY, ADBE, BRK.B, CVS, CE, CSCO, OTIS, GS, GOOGL, DG, ULTA, LULU, SKX, NFLX, UPS, MRO, XLNX, CTVA, SLB, NVS, CARR, LMT, ALC, DOW, KO, DEO, KSU, Sold Out: LHX, OCSI, HPE, PSX,

Investment company Legacy Bridge, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys General Motors Co, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Citigroup Inc, Bank of America Corp, sells L3Harris Technologies Inc, Axon Enterprise Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Legacy Bridge, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Legacy Bridge, LLC owns 287 stocks with a total value of $153 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Legacy Bridge, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/legacy+bridge%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

West Bancorp Inc (WTBA) - 461,429 shares, 7.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09% Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 48,864 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.35% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 30,395 shares, 1.85% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 21,925 shares, 1.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.66% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 10,478 shares, 1.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.75%

Legacy Bridge, LLC initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $56.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 20,895 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Legacy Bridge, LLC initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.42 and $54.93, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $54.779900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 20,315 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Legacy Bridge, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $58.96 and $66.86, with an estimated average price of $63.22. The stock is now traded at around $69.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,090 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Legacy Bridge, LLC initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $142.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 767 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Legacy Bridge, LLC initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.86 and $71.98, with an estimated average price of $60.08. The stock is now traded at around $57.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Legacy Bridge, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 584.85%. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 15,416 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Legacy Bridge, LLC added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 184.82%. The purchase prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.7. The stock is now traded at around $73.156400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 18,701 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Legacy Bridge, LLC added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 85.53%. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $40.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 43,980 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Legacy Bridge, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 22.65%. The purchase prices were between $67.27 and $75.48, with an estimated average price of $72.11. The stock is now traded at around $78.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 18,410 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Legacy Bridge, LLC added to a holding in Valero Energy Corp by 5525.00%. The purchase prices were between $55.73 and $82.48, with an estimated average price of $67.91. The stock is now traded at around $74.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Legacy Bridge, LLC added to a holding in Cummins Inc by 77.84%. The purchase prices were between $221.37 and $275.99, with an estimated average price of $249.73. The stock is now traded at around $255.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,485 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Legacy Bridge, LLC sold out a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $171.51 and $203.08, with an estimated average price of $187.59.

Legacy Bridge, LLC sold out a holding in Oaktree Strategic Income Corp. The sale prices were between $7.65 and $8.68, with an estimated average price of $8.14.

Legacy Bridge, LLC sold out a holding in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. The sale prices were between $11.57 and $16.05, with an estimated average price of $13.86.

Legacy Bridge, LLC sold out a holding in Phillips 66. The sale prices were between $67.38 and $88.66, with an estimated average price of $78.44.