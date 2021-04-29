Arrow Investment Advisors, LLC Buys Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, FIRST TRUST PORTFO, ISHARES TRUST, Sells iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

New Purchases: VBR, FNX, IJT, XLF, DBC, AMJ, DBO, NGL,

VBR, FNX, IJT, XLF, DBC, AMJ, DBO, NGL, Added Positions: SHY, INDA, LUMN, SPH, CAPL, SHLX, OPI, BPMP, DMLP, GNL, MBT, TIP, KNOP, HYG, BDN, KRP, NWL, IRT, SRLP,

SHY, INDA, LUMN, SPH, CAPL, SHLX, OPI, BPMP, DMLP, GNL, MBT, TIP, KNOP, HYG, BDN, KRP, NWL, IRT, SRLP, Reduced Positions: VOT, XLK, CWB, EEM, XLB, FYX, WES, DCP, FCX, GEL, CEQP, ENLC, SPIP, FSP, RTLR, AM, KRG, ENBL, AES, PBFX, NWSA, ET, NS, NWS, MPLX, HMLP, GLP,

VOT, XLK, CWB, EEM, XLB, FYX, WES, DCP, FCX, GEL, CEQP, ENLC, SPIP, FSP, RTLR, AM, KRG, ENBL, AES, PBFX, NWSA, ET, NS, NWS, MPLX, HMLP, GLP, Sold Out: IVW, MTUM, QUAL, XLY, EMB, LQD, SCHP, EIDO, RESI, F,

Laurel, MD, based Investment company Arrow Investment Advisors, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, FIRST TRUST PORTFO, ISHARES TRUST, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR, sells iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Arrow Investment Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Arrow Investment Advisors, LLC owns 56 stocks with a total value of $89 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 63,456 shares, 9.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.42% iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 90,394 shares, 8.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 222.61% Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 46,829 shares, 8.70% of the total portfolio. New Position FIRST TRUST PORTFO (FNX) - 61,025 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 106,893 shares, 6.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.18%

Arrow Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $139.33 and $172.03, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $173.959900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.7%. The holding were 46,829 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arrow Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TRUST PORTFO. The purchase prices were between $81.9 and $96.78, with an estimated average price of $90.72. The stock is now traded at around $98.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.42%. The holding were 61,025 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arrow Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $113.07 and $134.23, with an estimated average price of $126.9. The stock is now traded at around $131.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.3%. The holding were 43,822 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arrow Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $36.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.89%. The holding were 154,348 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arrow Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund. The purchase prices were between $14.62 and $17.5, with an estimated average price of $16.21. The stock is now traded at around $17.973500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.75%. The holding were 201,260 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arrow Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. FR SP ETN REDEEM 24/05/2024 U. The purchase prices were between $13.51 and $17.53, with an estimated average price of $15.7. The stock is now traded at around $18.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 107,261 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arrow Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 222.61%. The purchase prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28. The stock is now traded at around $86.257300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.03%. The holding were 90,394 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arrow Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI India ETF by 125.07%. The purchase prices were between $39.14 and $43.79, with an estimated average price of $41.97. The stock is now traded at around $41.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 33,320 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arrow Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Lumen Technologies Inc by 22.77%. The purchase prices were between $9.72 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $12.41. The stock is now traded at around $13.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 26,476 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arrow Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Suburban Propane Partners LP by 21.83%. The purchase prices were between $14.58 and $16.2, with an estimated average price of $15.14. The stock is now traded at around $15.233700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 19,794 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arrow Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $61.34 and $67.15, with an estimated average price of $64.55.

Arrow Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $149.91 and $177.94, with an estimated average price of $165.25.

Arrow Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $112.41 and $122.16, with an estimated average price of $117.64.

Arrow Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $155.58 and $172.94, with an estimated average price of $166.14.

Arrow Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $106.38 and $114.25, with an estimated average price of $111.08.

Arrow Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53.