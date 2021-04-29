Eos Management, L.P. Buys Verizon Communications Inc, Bank of America Corp, Intel Corp, Sells American International Group Inc, Sealed Air Corp, Raytheon Technologies Corp

- New Purchases: VZ, BAC, INTC, TOT, CVS, T, SLB,
- Added Positions: SPY, WBA, MRK, KAR,
- Reduced Positions: PETQ,
- Sold Out: AIG, SEE, RTX, CARR, OTIS,
For the details of Eos Management, L.P.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/eos+management%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Eos Management, L.P.
- PetIQ Inc (PETQ) - 1,972,687 shares, 40.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 43.19%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 93,931 shares, 21.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.43%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 113,540 shares, 8.12% of the total portfolio.
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 33,250 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 21,620 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio.
Eos Management, L.P. initiated holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $57.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 44,640 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Eos Management, L.P. initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $40.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 32,884 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Total SE (TOT)
Eos Management, L.P. initiated holding in Total SE. The purchase prices were between $42.03 and $50.26, with an estimated average price of $45.54. The stock is now traded at around $44.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 23,872 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Intel Corp (INTC)
Eos Management, L.P. initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $57.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 17,434 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: CVS Health Corp (CVS)
Eos Management, L.P. initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86. The stock is now traded at around $76.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 14,125 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: AT&T Inc (T)
Eos Management, L.P. initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $31.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 34,670 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)
Eos Management, L.P. added to a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 131.98%. The purchase prices were between $41.16 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $49.44. The stock is now traded at around $52.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 21,210 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Eos Management, L.P. added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 88.57%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $73.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 13,160 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: KAR Auction Services Inc (KAR)
Eos Management, L.P. added to a holding in KAR Auction Services Inc by 83.10%. The purchase prices were between $13.81 and $20.75, with an estimated average price of $17.07. The stock is now traded at around $15.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 65,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: American International Group Inc (AIG)
Eos Management, L.P. sold out a holding in American International Group Inc. The sale prices were between $37.13 and $48.44, with an estimated average price of $43.18.Sold Out: Sealed Air Corp (SEE)
Eos Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Sealed Air Corp. The sale prices were between $41.9 and $47.36, with an estimated average price of $44.69.Sold Out: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Eos Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98.Sold Out: Carrier Global Corp (CARR)
Eos Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Carrier Global Corp. The sale prices were between $35.52 and $42.36, with an estimated average price of $38.85.Sold Out: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)
Eos Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $62.24 and $69.91, with an estimated average price of $65.35.
