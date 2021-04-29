Eos Management, L.P. Buys Verizon Communications Inc, Bank of America Corp, Intel Corp, Sells American International Group Inc, Sealed Air Corp, Raytheon Technologies Corp

New Purchases: VZ, BAC, INTC, TOT, CVS, T, SLB,

New York, NY, based Investment company Eos Management, L.P. Current Portfolio ) buys Verizon Communications Inc, Bank of America Corp, Intel Corp, Total SE, CVS Health Corp, sells American International Group Inc, Sealed Air Corp, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Carrier Global Corp, Otis Worldwide Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Eos Management, L.P.. As of 2021Q1, Eos Management, L.P. owns 28 stocks with a total value of $171 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PetIQ Inc (PETQ) - 1,972,687 shares, 40.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 43.19% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 93,931 shares, 21.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.43% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 113,540 shares, 8.12% of the total portfolio. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 33,250 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 21,620 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio.

Eos Management, L.P. initiated holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $57.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 44,640 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eos Management, L.P. initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $40.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 32,884 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eos Management, L.P. initiated holding in Total SE. The purchase prices were between $42.03 and $50.26, with an estimated average price of $45.54. The stock is now traded at around $44.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 23,872 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eos Management, L.P. initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $57.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 17,434 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eos Management, L.P. initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86. The stock is now traded at around $76.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 14,125 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eos Management, L.P. initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $31.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 34,670 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eos Management, L.P. added to a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 131.98%. The purchase prices were between $41.16 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $49.44. The stock is now traded at around $52.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 21,210 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eos Management, L.P. added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 88.57%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $73.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 13,160 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eos Management, L.P. added to a holding in KAR Auction Services Inc by 83.10%. The purchase prices were between $13.81 and $20.75, with an estimated average price of $17.07. The stock is now traded at around $15.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 65,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eos Management, L.P. sold out a holding in American International Group Inc. The sale prices were between $37.13 and $48.44, with an estimated average price of $43.18.

Eos Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Sealed Air Corp. The sale prices were between $41.9 and $47.36, with an estimated average price of $44.69.

Eos Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98.

Eos Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Carrier Global Corp. The sale prices were between $35.52 and $42.36, with an estimated average price of $38.85.

Eos Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $62.24 and $69.91, with an estimated average price of $65.35.