Modera Wealth Management, LLC Buys , iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, Sells Eaton Vance Corp, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Modera Wealth Management, LLC Buys , iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, Sells Eaton Vance Corp, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
Boston, MA, based Investment company Modera Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys , iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, sells Eaton Vance Corp, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc, AT&T Inc, AGCO Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Modera Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Modera Wealth Management, LLC owns 222 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Modera Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/modera+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Modera Wealth Management, LLC
  1. (MBG) - 5,363,948 shares, 9.98% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 789,906 shares, 8.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.29%
  3. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 791,146 shares, 7.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.15%
  4. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 1,002,407 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.74%
  5. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 295,717 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.30%
New Purchase: (MBG)

Modera Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $25.85 and $26.34, with an estimated average price of $26.13. The stock is now traded at around $26.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.98%. The holding were 5,363,948 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Morgan Stanley (MS)

Modera Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 50,088 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: QuantumScape Corp (QS)

Modera Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in QuantumScape Corp. The purchase prices were between $42.33 and $66.52, with an estimated average price of $52.47. The stock is now traded at around $36.280100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 9,317 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS)

Modera Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Hingham Institution for Savings. The purchase prices were between $215.4 and $294.7, with an estimated average price of $250.03. The stock is now traded at around $295.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 923 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Campbell Soup Co (CPB)

Modera Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Campbell Soup Co. The purchase prices were between $45.43 and $52.71, with an estimated average price of $47.62. The stock is now traded at around $48.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,003 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)

Modera Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $87.17, with an estimated average price of $86.42. The stock is now traded at around $87.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,451 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Modera Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.74%. The purchase prices were between $72.39 and $76.92, with an estimated average price of $75.3. The stock is now traded at around $78.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 1,002,407 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Modera Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 21.15%. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $136.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 791,146 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Modera Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 29.30%. The purchase prices were between $229.7 and $254.31, with an estimated average price of $243.12. The stock is now traded at around $259.781000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 295,717 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Modera Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 29.90%. The purchase prices were between $242.78 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $256.33. The stock is now traded at around $275.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 263,764 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index (VSS)

Modera Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index by 73.91%. The purchase prices were between $121.06 and $131.2, with an estimated average price of $126.71. The stock is now traded at around $135.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 77,437 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Bryn Mawr Bank Corp (BMTC)

Modera Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Bryn Mawr Bank Corp by 79.11%. The purchase prices were between $30.41 and $48.55, with an estimated average price of $38.05. The stock is now traded at around $45.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 106,305 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Eaton Vance Corp (EV)

Modera Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.

Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)

Modera Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $61.46 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $61.53.

Sold Out: Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (SPCE)

Modera Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $23.21 and $59.41, with an estimated average price of $37.92.

Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Modera Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25.

Sold Out: Progressive Corp (PGR)

Modera Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Progressive Corp. The sale prices were between $85.13 and $98.79, with an estimated average price of $90.79.

Sold Out: Bloom Energy Corp (BE)

Modera Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Bloom Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $23.4 and $42.65, with an estimated average price of $32.74.



Here is the complete portfolio of Modera Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Modera Wealth Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Modera Wealth Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Modera Wealth Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Modera Wealth Management, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider