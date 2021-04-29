Modera Wealth Management, LLC Buys , iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, Sells Eaton Vance Corp, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc

New Purchases: MBG, MS, QS, CPB, COP, HIFS, PNC, RJF, RDS.A, HYG, VCSH, AMT, CCI, DIA, SCHE, SCHX,

Boston, MA, based Investment company Modera Wealth Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys , iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, sells Eaton Vance Corp, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc, AT&T Inc, AGCO Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Modera Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Modera Wealth Management, LLC owns 222 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

(MBG) - 5,363,948 shares, 9.98% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 789,906 shares, 8.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.29% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 791,146 shares, 7.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.15% iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 1,002,407 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.74% iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 295,717 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.30%

Modera Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $25.85 and $26.34, with an estimated average price of $26.13. The stock is now traded at around $26.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.98%. The holding were 5,363,948 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Modera Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 50,088 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Modera Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in QuantumScape Corp. The purchase prices were between $42.33 and $66.52, with an estimated average price of $52.47. The stock is now traded at around $36.280100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 9,317 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Modera Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Hingham Institution for Savings. The purchase prices were between $215.4 and $294.7, with an estimated average price of $250.03. The stock is now traded at around $295.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 923 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Modera Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Campbell Soup Co. The purchase prices were between $45.43 and $52.71, with an estimated average price of $47.62. The stock is now traded at around $48.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,003 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Modera Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $87.17, with an estimated average price of $86.42. The stock is now traded at around $87.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,451 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Modera Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.74%. The purchase prices were between $72.39 and $76.92, with an estimated average price of $75.3. The stock is now traded at around $78.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 1,002,407 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Modera Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 21.15%. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $136.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 791,146 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Modera Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 29.30%. The purchase prices were between $229.7 and $254.31, with an estimated average price of $243.12. The stock is now traded at around $259.781000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 295,717 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Modera Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 29.90%. The purchase prices were between $242.78 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $256.33. The stock is now traded at around $275.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 263,764 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Modera Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index by 73.91%. The purchase prices were between $121.06 and $131.2, with an estimated average price of $126.71. The stock is now traded at around $135.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 77,437 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Modera Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Bryn Mawr Bank Corp by 79.11%. The purchase prices were between $30.41 and $48.55, with an estimated average price of $38.05. The stock is now traded at around $45.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 106,305 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Modera Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.

Modera Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $61.46 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $61.53.

Modera Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $23.21 and $59.41, with an estimated average price of $37.92.

Modera Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25.

Modera Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Progressive Corp. The sale prices were between $85.13 and $98.79, with an estimated average price of $90.79.

Modera Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Bloom Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $23.4 and $42.65, with an estimated average price of $32.74.