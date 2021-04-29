Modera Wealth Management, LLC Buys , iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, Sells Eaton Vance Corp, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: MBG, MS, QS, CPB, COP, HIFS, PNC, RJF, RDS.A, HYG, VCSH, AMT, CCI, DIA, SCHE, SCHX,
- Added Positions: EFA, VTV, IWF, VUG, VIG, VSS, SCZ, EMB, BMTC, IEMG, BIV, VEA, IWM, AGG, BND, SPYX, ITOT, IYH, NEE, VT, VGT, SPY, LOW, QQQ, MUB, IWS, ICF, BNDX, EPS, NVS, TFI, XBI, BDX, DLS, ICE, VO, KSU, DWM, EEM, VB, SUSA, GGN, UNH, RSP, GOVT, ESRT, QCOM,
- Reduced Positions: IJH, MSFT, IVW, IWB, IVE, AAPL, EFV, VBR, VTI, AGCO, T, AMZN, BAC, BRK.B, CMCSA, JNJ, MCD, MMM, BMY, CSX, HON, NSC, VZ, DIS, MA, GOOG, CWB, SUB, ABT, MO, ADP, BAX, BA, BF.B, CAT, CE, CVX, CL, XOM, HD, IBM, INTU, KMB, LMT, MDT, MRK, NKE, ORCL, PPG, PFE, BKNG, PG, TRV, SBUX, TMO, WMT, IRBT, FB, IJR, IJT, IWN, MDY, SLYV, STIP, VV, VYM, ADBE, APD, AXP, WTRG, TFC, BLK, CSCO, KO, COST, D, GE, INTC, JPM, MDLZ, MKC, NFLX, PEP, SO, TJX, TGT, PM, ABBV, ANVS, FBT, IBB, IWC, RWX, SDY, SHM, TIP, VCIT, VDE, VNQ, VNQI, VPL, XLK, XLY,
- Sold Out: EV, VGSH, SPCE, BE, PYPL, PGR, CME, XLV, VEU, SHY, FNDA, TTD, ZTS, NEO, CRM, RPM, NVO, MOV, MSI, GPN, DEO, C, AJG, FRBK, BIF, HBAN, F, CLRB, KOPN,
For the details of Modera Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/modera+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Modera Wealth Management, LLC
- (MBG) - 5,363,948 shares, 9.98% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 789,906 shares, 8.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.29%
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 791,146 shares, 7.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.15%
- iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 1,002,407 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.74%
- iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 295,717 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.30%
Modera Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $25.85 and $26.34, with an estimated average price of $26.13. The stock is now traded at around $26.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.98%. The holding were 5,363,948 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Morgan Stanley (MS)
Modera Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 50,088 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: QuantumScape Corp (QS)
Modera Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in QuantumScape Corp. The purchase prices were between $42.33 and $66.52, with an estimated average price of $52.47. The stock is now traded at around $36.280100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 9,317 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS)
Modera Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Hingham Institution for Savings. The purchase prices were between $215.4 and $294.7, with an estimated average price of $250.03. The stock is now traded at around $295.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 923 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Campbell Soup Co (CPB)
Modera Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Campbell Soup Co. The purchase prices were between $45.43 and $52.71, with an estimated average price of $47.62. The stock is now traded at around $48.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,003 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)
Modera Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $87.17, with an estimated average price of $86.42. The stock is now traded at around $87.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,451 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)
Modera Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.74%. The purchase prices were between $72.39 and $76.92, with an estimated average price of $75.3. The stock is now traded at around $78.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 1,002,407 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
Modera Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 21.15%. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $136.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 791,146 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)
Modera Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 29.30%. The purchase prices were between $229.7 and $254.31, with an estimated average price of $243.12. The stock is now traded at around $259.781000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 295,717 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
Modera Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 29.90%. The purchase prices were between $242.78 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $256.33. The stock is now traded at around $275.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 263,764 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index (VSS)
Modera Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index by 73.91%. The purchase prices were between $121.06 and $131.2, with an estimated average price of $126.71. The stock is now traded at around $135.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 77,437 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Bryn Mawr Bank Corp (BMTC)
Modera Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Bryn Mawr Bank Corp by 79.11%. The purchase prices were between $30.41 and $48.55, with an estimated average price of $38.05. The stock is now traded at around $45.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 106,305 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Eaton Vance Corp (EV)
Modera Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)
Modera Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $61.46 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $61.53.Sold Out: Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (SPCE)
Modera Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $23.21 and $59.41, with an estimated average price of $37.92.Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Modera Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25.Sold Out: Progressive Corp (PGR)
Modera Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Progressive Corp. The sale prices were between $85.13 and $98.79, with an estimated average price of $90.79.Sold Out: Bloom Energy Corp (BE)
Modera Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Bloom Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $23.4 and $42.65, with an estimated average price of $32.74.
Here is the complete portfolio of Modera Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:
