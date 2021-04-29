Logo
Rsm Us Wealth Management Llc Buys 3M Co, Coca-Cola Co, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Sells CSX Corp, Philip Morris International Inc, Norfolk Southern Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Rsm Us Wealth Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys 3M Co, Coca-Cola Co, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Select Dividend ETF, sells CSX Corp, Philip Morris International Inc, Norfolk Southern Corp, General Dynamics Corp, Altria Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rsm Us Wealth Management Llc. As of 2021Q1, Rsm Us Wealth Management Llc owns 201 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of RSM US WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rsm+us+wealth+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of RSM US WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 907,154 shares, 14.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.63%
  2. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 1,090,629 shares, 9.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.86%
  3. Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 792,723 shares, 8.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.85%
  4. Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK) - 430,021 shares, 7.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.94%
  5. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 367,119 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.88%
New Purchase: 3M Co (MMM)

Rsm Us Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02. The stock is now traded at around $198.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 39,969 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)

Rsm Us Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $93.95 and $114.59, with an estimated average price of $104.85. The stock is now traded at around $118.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,880 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)

Rsm Us Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $64.92 and $69.88, with an estimated average price of $67.36. The stock is now traded at around $71.758200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,389 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Winnebago Industries Inc (WGO)

Rsm Us Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in Winnebago Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.18 and $87.53, with an estimated average price of $72.15. The stock is now traded at around $80.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,277 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Sysco Corp (SYY)

Rsm Us Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in Sysco Corp. The purchase prices were between $71.51 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $77.51. The stock is now traded at around $83.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,540 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV)

Rsm Us Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in iShares Russell 3000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $219.93 and $238.82, with an estimated average price of $231.63. The stock is now traded at around $250.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 846 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Rsm Us Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 22.66%. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34. The stock is now traded at around $53.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 120,702 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Rsm Us Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 126.32%. The purchase prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06. The stock is now traded at around $165.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 11,524 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Rsm Us Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 119.54%. The purchase prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $54.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 25,712 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Rsm Us Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 45.33%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $57.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 30,561 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: AT&T Inc (T)

Rsm Us Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 29.90%. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $31.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 42,616 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)

Rsm Us Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.30%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $87.17, with an estimated average price of $86.42. The stock is now traded at around $87.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 11,589 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: CSX Corp (CSX)

Rsm Us Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in CSX Corp. The sale prices were between $83.89 and $97.66, with an estimated average price of $91.55.

Sold Out: General Dynamics Corp (GD)

Rsm Us Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in General Dynamics Corp. The sale prices were between $145.94 and $183.3, with an estimated average price of $163.4.

Sold Out: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)

Rsm Us Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $210.93 and $241.27, with an estimated average price of $225.61.

Sold Out: Ares Capital Corp (ARCC)

Rsm Us Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in Ares Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $16.51 and $19.23, with an estimated average price of $17.98.

Sold Out: Carnival Corp (CCL)

Rsm Us Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in Carnival Corp. The sale prices were between $18.67 and $29.79, with an estimated average price of $23.54.

Sold Out: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)

Rsm Us Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $74.44 and $84.52, with an estimated average price of $78.38.



Here is the complete portfolio of RSM US WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC.

