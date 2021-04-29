Rsm Us Wealth Management Llc Buys 3M Co, Coca-Cola Co, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Sells CSX Corp, Philip Morris International Inc, Norfolk Southern Corp

- New Purchases: MMM, DVY, WGO, USMV, ACN, ADM, FDX, SYY, TRN, AGRO, YCBD, IJS, IWV,
- Added Positions: VTV, VBR, VWO, VUG, VBK, VEA, VTI, SCHC, IVV, IWD, VB, SPY, IWN, KO, GLD, SCZ, SCHF, IWB, USRT, EEM, VZ, VT, EFA, VNQ, T, VO, HYG, APG, ABBV, UNP, JPM, PPG, AMGN, CVS, C, CMCSA, DEO, EXC, F, VCSH, ORCL, IEFA, PFG, UL, DIS, SCHH, WFC, SCHB, BNDX,
- Reduced Positions: BRK.A, AMLP, BND, PM, NSC, VV, IVW, PG, MDLZ, IWO, MO, AAPL, IWM, BA, NEE, GOOGL, AMZN, MUB, MSFT, HD, IBM, IAU, V, FB, UNH, INTC, TSLA, KHC, VOT, XOM, BMY, CAT, VNQI, DE, LOW, VIG, SCHP, VYM, VOE, GOOG, PYPL, QQQ, CMF, EMLP, IWS, IVE, CRM, MRK, ATVI, ADBE, BP, BAC, CVX, CSCO, DHR, ENB, FFBC, GE, JNJ, KMB, WBA, NVDA, NKE, PEP, PFE, ABT, SRE, SU, TSM, TGT, USB, RTX, WMT,
- Sold Out: CSX, GD, STZ, ARCC, CCL, CL, PRU, ET, DAL, WTRG, GIS, AAL,
These are the top 5 holdings of RSM US WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 907,154 shares, 14.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.63%
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 1,090,629 shares, 9.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.86%
- Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 792,723 shares, 8.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.85%
- Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK) - 430,021 shares, 7.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.94%
- iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 367,119 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.88%
Rsm Us Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02. The stock is now traded at around $198.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 39,969 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)
Rsm Us Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $93.95 and $114.59, with an estimated average price of $104.85. The stock is now traded at around $118.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,880 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)
Rsm Us Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $64.92 and $69.88, with an estimated average price of $67.36. The stock is now traded at around $71.758200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,389 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Winnebago Industries Inc (WGO)
Rsm Us Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in Winnebago Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.18 and $87.53, with an estimated average price of $72.15. The stock is now traded at around $80.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,277 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Sysco Corp (SYY)
Rsm Us Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in Sysco Corp. The purchase prices were between $71.51 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $77.51. The stock is now traded at around $83.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,540 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV)
Rsm Us Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in iShares Russell 3000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $219.93 and $238.82, with an estimated average price of $231.63. The stock is now traded at around $250.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 846 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
Rsm Us Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 22.66%. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34. The stock is now traded at around $53.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 120,702 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Rsm Us Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 126.32%. The purchase prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06. The stock is now traded at around $165.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 11,524 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
Rsm Us Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 119.54%. The purchase prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $54.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 25,712 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Rsm Us Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 45.33%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $57.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 30,561 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: AT&T Inc (T)
Rsm Us Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 29.90%. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $31.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 42,616 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)
Rsm Us Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.30%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $87.17, with an estimated average price of $86.42. The stock is now traded at around $87.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 11,589 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: CSX Corp (CSX)
Rsm Us Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in CSX Corp. The sale prices were between $83.89 and $97.66, with an estimated average price of $91.55.Sold Out: General Dynamics Corp (GD)
Rsm Us Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in General Dynamics Corp. The sale prices were between $145.94 and $183.3, with an estimated average price of $163.4.Sold Out: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)
Rsm Us Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $210.93 and $241.27, with an estimated average price of $225.61.Sold Out: Ares Capital Corp (ARCC)
Rsm Us Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in Ares Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $16.51 and $19.23, with an estimated average price of $17.98.Sold Out: Carnival Corp (CCL)
Rsm Us Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in Carnival Corp. The sale prices were between $18.67 and $29.79, with an estimated average price of $23.54.Sold Out: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)
Rsm Us Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $74.44 and $84.52, with an estimated average price of $78.38.
