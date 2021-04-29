Pacific Asset Management LLC Buys SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, Beazer Homes USA Inc, Sells iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, JPMorgan Chase

For the details of Pacific Asset Management LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pacific+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Pacific Asset Management LLC
- SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) - 626,270 shares, 18.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.66%
- Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) - 1,214,234 shares, 17.57% of the total portfolio.
- iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 249,844 shares, 14.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 38.78%
- SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) - 151,065 shares, 10.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 104.45%
- Beazer Homes USA Inc (BZH) - 418,310 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 111.82%
Pacific Asset Management LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 104.45%. The purchase prices were between $106.68 and $108.84, with an estimated average price of $107.86. The stock is now traded at around $109.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.49%. The holding were 151,065 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Beazer Homes USA Inc (BZH)
Pacific Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Beazer Homes USA Inc by 111.82%. The purchase prices were between $14.65 and $21.78, with an estimated average price of $18.44. The stock is now traded at around $21.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 418,310 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Pacific Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83.
Here is the complete portfolio of Pacific Asset Management LLC. Also check out:
1. Pacific Asset Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Pacific Asset Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Pacific Asset Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Pacific Asset Management LLC keeps buying
Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):
- List of 52-Week Lows, 52-Week Highs
- List of 3-Year Lows, 3-Year Highs
- List of 5-Year Lows, =5y">5-Year Highs