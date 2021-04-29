Pacific Asset Management LLC Buys SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, Beazer Homes USA Inc, Sells iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, JPMorgan Chase

Added Positions: JNK, BZH,

Investment company Pacific Asset Management LLC Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, Beazer Homes USA Inc, sells iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, JPMorgan Chase during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pacific Asset Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Pacific Asset Management LLC owns 20 stocks with a total value of $153 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) - 626,270 shares, 18.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.66% Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) - 1,214,234 shares, 17.57% of the total portfolio. iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 249,844 shares, 14.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 38.78% SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) - 151,065 shares, 10.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 104.45% Beazer Homes USA Inc (BZH) - 418,310 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 111.82%

Pacific Asset Management LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 104.45%. The purchase prices were between $106.68 and $108.84, with an estimated average price of $107.86. The stock is now traded at around $109.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.49%. The holding were 151,065 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pacific Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Beazer Homes USA Inc by 111.82%. The purchase prices were between $14.65 and $21.78, with an estimated average price of $18.44. The stock is now traded at around $21.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 418,310 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pacific Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83.