Sawgrass Asset Management Llc Buys Dropbox Inc, CACI International Inc, Ford Motor Co, Sells Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Oracle Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc Buys Dropbox Inc, CACI International Inc, Ford Motor Co, Sells Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Oracle Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
Jacksonville Beach, FL, based Investment company Sawgrass Asset Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Dropbox Inc, CACI International Inc, Ford Motor Co, Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, Sonic Automotive Inc, sells Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Oracle Corp, The Home Depot Inc, F5 Networks Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sawgrass Asset Management Llc. As of 2021Q1, Sawgrass Asset Management Llc owns 167 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SAWGRASS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sawgrass+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SAWGRASS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 605,976 shares, 5.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.58%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 269,076 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.11%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 16,095 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.82%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 21,234 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.27%
  5. Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 112,240 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.48%
New Purchase: Dropbox Inc (DBX)

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Dropbox Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.77 and $28.06, with an estimated average price of $24.07. The stock is now traded at around $25.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 818,717 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: CACI International Inc (CACI)

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc initiated holding in CACI International Inc. The purchase prices were between $216.37 and $259.21, with an estimated average price of $239.25. The stock is now traded at around $253.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,281 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Ford Motor Co (F)

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $8.52 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $11.44. The stock is now traded at around $11.255500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 51,057 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG)

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $59.02 and $65.39, with an estimated average price of $62.49. The stock is now traded at around $66.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,578 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Sonic Automotive Inc (SAH)

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Sonic Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.59 and $55.08, with an estimated average price of $46.38. The stock is now traded at around $51.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,540 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Omnicell Inc (OMCL)

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Omnicell Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.78 and $143.9, with an estimated average price of $128.34. The stock is now traded at around $142.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,580 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Dow Inc (DOW)

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Dow Inc by 24.88%. The purchase prices were between $51.9 and $66.01, with an estimated average price of $59.82. The stock is now traded at around $63.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 22,314 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Ensign Group Inc (ENSG)

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Ensign Group Inc by 25.15%. The purchase prices were between $75.34 and $96.13, with an estimated average price of $85.63. The stock is now traded at around $87.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,280 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: MRC Global Inc (MRC)

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc added to a holding in MRC Global Inc by 50.49%. The purchase prices were between $6.41 and $9.98, with an estimated average price of $8.51. The stock is now traded at around $9.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 21,914 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Schlumberger Ltd by 27.36%. The purchase prices were between $21.81 and $29.95, with an estimated average price of $26.33. The stock is now traded at around $27.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 18,817 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (SSD)

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc. The sale prices were between $92 and $109.27, with an estimated average price of $100.09.

Sold Out: Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (HALO)

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $39.51 and $51.45, with an estimated average price of $45.72.

Sold Out: Chemed Corp (CHE)

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Chemed Corp. The sale prices were between $420.53 and $556.02, with an estimated average price of $490.53.

Sold Out: Exponent Inc (EXPO)

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Exponent Inc. The sale prices were between $82.58 and $99.73, with an estimated average price of $93.82.

Sold Out: Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $224.56 and $363.47, with an estimated average price of $295.22.

Sold Out: AdaptHealth Corp (AHCO)

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in AdaptHealth Corp. The sale prices were between $30.44 and $40.15, with an estimated average price of $35.28.



Here is the complete portfolio of SAWGRASS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:

1. SAWGRASS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. SAWGRASS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SAWGRASS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SAWGRASS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider