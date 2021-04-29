Sawgrass Asset Management Llc Buys Dropbox Inc, CACI International Inc, Ford Motor Co, Sells Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Oracle Corp

New Purchases: DBX, CACI, F, SAH, VONG, NTGR, OSIS, OMCL, DORM, SNBR, ATSG, STAA, IRWD, APAM, TMHC, INOV, PJT, RMR, MITK, ATRS, ATEN,

DBX, CACI, F, SAH, VONG, NTGR, OSIS, OMCL, DORM, SNBR, ATSG, STAA, IRWD, APAM, TMHC, INOV, PJT, RMR, MITK, ATRS, ATEN, Added Positions: ABBV, COST, AKAM, SCHM, XOM, GS, DOW, CVX, CTVA, MRC, MPC, ENSG, SLB, KKR, SPSC, VNDA, GOLF, PFE, SCHD, SCHE, SCHF, DECK,

ABBV, COST, AKAM, SCHM, XOM, GS, DOW, CVX, CTVA, MRC, MPC, ENSG, SLB, KKR, SPSC, VNDA, GOLF, PFE, SCHD, SCHE, SCHF, DECK, Reduced Positions: AAPL, MSFT, ORCL, HD, GOOGL, AMZN, FFIV, AMGN, VZ, MKC, CLX, CERN, AVGO, FB, CTXS, MMC, TGT, ABT, AZO, CMCSA, ACN, MA, ALXN, ECL, ITW, NKE, VRSK, DHR, TJX, UNH, KDP, IBM, SNPS, COO, FISV, LMT, UNP, EXPD, FAST, HON, JNJ, TSCO, DIS, VMW, BERY, CSCO, CDW, INTC, RSG, PG, IWF, AJG, BLL, BLK, JPM, LHCG, MTH, POWI, TMO, TSN, UFPI, GRBK, HLI, MEDP, VCTR, ACA, SCHX, T, AFL, ALL, AXP, ABC, ABG, BAC, BRK.B, BMY, CBRE, CSX, CVS, CAT, D, ETN, FNF, GIS, LZB, MRO, MCD, MDT, NEOG, PPL, PEP, RHI, ROP, TRV, TROW, USB, RTX, WFC, CENTA, PCRX, GOOG, CARR, SPY, XSD,

AAPL, MSFT, ORCL, HD, GOOGL, AMZN, FFIV, AMGN, VZ, MKC, CLX, CERN, AVGO, FB, CTXS, MMC, TGT, ABT, AZO, CMCSA, ACN, MA, ALXN, ECL, ITW, NKE, VRSK, DHR, TJX, UNH, KDP, IBM, SNPS, COO, FISV, LMT, UNP, EXPD, FAST, HON, JNJ, TSCO, DIS, VMW, BERY, CSCO, CDW, INTC, RSG, PG, IWF, AJG, BLL, BLK, JPM, LHCG, MTH, POWI, TMO, TSN, UFPI, GRBK, HLI, MEDP, VCTR, ACA, SCHX, T, AFL, ALL, AXP, ABC, ABG, BAC, BRK.B, BMY, CBRE, CSX, CVS, CAT, D, ETN, FNF, GIS, LZB, MRO, MCD, MDT, NEOG, PPL, PEP, RHI, ROP, TRV, TROW, USB, RTX, WFC, CENTA, PCRX, GOOG, CARR, SPY, XSD, Sold Out: HALO, SSD, XLE, AAON, AHCO, BL, KNSL, SITE, CSWI, ALRM, GNRC, NEO, SLGN, PSA, MED, MXIM, EXPO, CORT, CHE, CRL, AMCR,

Jacksonville Beach, FL, based Investment company Sawgrass Asset Management Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Dropbox Inc, CACI International Inc, Ford Motor Co, Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, Sonic Automotive Inc, sells Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Oracle Corp, The Home Depot Inc, F5 Networks Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sawgrass Asset Management Llc. As of 2021Q1, Sawgrass Asset Management Llc owns 167 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SAWGRASS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sawgrass+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 605,976 shares, 5.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.58% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 269,076 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.11% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 16,095 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.82% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 21,234 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.27% Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 112,240 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.48%

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Dropbox Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.77 and $28.06, with an estimated average price of $24.07. The stock is now traded at around $25.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 818,717 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc initiated holding in CACI International Inc. The purchase prices were between $216.37 and $259.21, with an estimated average price of $239.25. The stock is now traded at around $253.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,281 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $8.52 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $11.44. The stock is now traded at around $11.255500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 51,057 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $59.02 and $65.39, with an estimated average price of $62.49. The stock is now traded at around $66.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,578 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Sonic Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.59 and $55.08, with an estimated average price of $46.38. The stock is now traded at around $51.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,540 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Omnicell Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.78 and $143.9, with an estimated average price of $128.34. The stock is now traded at around $142.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,580 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Dow Inc by 24.88%. The purchase prices were between $51.9 and $66.01, with an estimated average price of $59.82. The stock is now traded at around $63.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 22,314 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Ensign Group Inc by 25.15%. The purchase prices were between $75.34 and $96.13, with an estimated average price of $85.63. The stock is now traded at around $87.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,280 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc added to a holding in MRC Global Inc by 50.49%. The purchase prices were between $6.41 and $9.98, with an estimated average price of $8.51. The stock is now traded at around $9.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 21,914 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Schlumberger Ltd by 27.36%. The purchase prices were between $21.81 and $29.95, with an estimated average price of $26.33. The stock is now traded at around $27.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 18,817 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc. The sale prices were between $92 and $109.27, with an estimated average price of $100.09.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $39.51 and $51.45, with an estimated average price of $45.72.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Chemed Corp. The sale prices were between $420.53 and $556.02, with an estimated average price of $490.53.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Exponent Inc. The sale prices were between $82.58 and $99.73, with an estimated average price of $93.82.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $224.56 and $363.47, with an estimated average price of $295.22.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in AdaptHealth Corp. The sale prices were between $30.44 and $40.15, with an estimated average price of $35.28.