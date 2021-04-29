Sawgrass Asset Management Llc Buys Dropbox Inc, CACI International Inc, Ford Motor Co, Sells Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Oracle Corp

- New Purchases: DBX, CACI, F, SAH, VONG, NTGR, OSIS, OMCL, DORM, SNBR, ATSG, STAA, IRWD, APAM, TMHC, INOV, PJT, RMR, MITK, ATRS, ATEN,
- Added Positions: ABBV, COST, AKAM, SCHM, XOM, GS, DOW, CVX, CTVA, MRC, MPC, ENSG, SLB, KKR, SPSC, VNDA, GOLF, PFE, SCHD, SCHE, SCHF, DECK,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, MSFT, ORCL, HD, GOOGL, AMZN, FFIV, AMGN, VZ, MKC, CLX, CERN, AVGO, FB, CTXS, MMC, TGT, ABT, AZO, CMCSA, ACN, MA, ALXN, ECL, ITW, NKE, VRSK, DHR, TJX, UNH, KDP, IBM, SNPS, COO, FISV, LMT, UNP, EXPD, FAST, HON, JNJ, TSCO, DIS, VMW, BERY, CSCO, CDW, INTC, RSG, PG, IWF, AJG, BLL, BLK, JPM, LHCG, MTH, POWI, TMO, TSN, UFPI, GRBK, HLI, MEDP, VCTR, ACA, SCHX, T, AFL, ALL, AXP, ABC, ABG, BAC, BRK.B, BMY, CBRE, CSX, CVS, CAT, D, ETN, FNF, GIS, LZB, MRO, MCD, MDT, NEOG, PPL, PEP, RHI, ROP, TRV, TROW, USB, RTX, WFC, CENTA, PCRX, GOOG, CARR, SPY, XSD,
- Sold Out: HALO, SSD, XLE, AAON, AHCO, BL, KNSL, SITE, CSWI, ALRM, GNRC, NEO, SLGN, PSA, MED, MXIM, EXPO, CORT, CHE, CRL, AMCR,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 605,976 shares, 5.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.58%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 269,076 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.11%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 16,095 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.82%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 21,234 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.27%
- Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 112,240 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.48%
Sawgrass Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Dropbox Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.77 and $28.06, with an estimated average price of $24.07. The stock is now traded at around $25.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 818,717 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: CACI International Inc (CACI)
Sawgrass Asset Management Llc initiated holding in CACI International Inc. The purchase prices were between $216.37 and $259.21, with an estimated average price of $239.25. The stock is now traded at around $253.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,281 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Ford Motor Co (F)
Sawgrass Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $8.52 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $11.44. The stock is now traded at around $11.255500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 51,057 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG)
Sawgrass Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $59.02 and $65.39, with an estimated average price of $62.49. The stock is now traded at around $66.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,578 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Sonic Automotive Inc (SAH)
Sawgrass Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Sonic Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.59 and $55.08, with an estimated average price of $46.38. The stock is now traded at around $51.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,540 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Omnicell Inc (OMCL)
Sawgrass Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Omnicell Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.78 and $143.9, with an estimated average price of $128.34. The stock is now traded at around $142.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,580 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Dow Inc (DOW)
Sawgrass Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Dow Inc by 24.88%. The purchase prices were between $51.9 and $66.01, with an estimated average price of $59.82. The stock is now traded at around $63.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 22,314 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Ensign Group Inc (ENSG)
Sawgrass Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Ensign Group Inc by 25.15%. The purchase prices were between $75.34 and $96.13, with an estimated average price of $85.63. The stock is now traded at around $87.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,280 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: MRC Global Inc (MRC)
Sawgrass Asset Management Llc added to a holding in MRC Global Inc by 50.49%. The purchase prices were between $6.41 and $9.98, with an estimated average price of $8.51. The stock is now traded at around $9.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 21,914 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)
Sawgrass Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Schlumberger Ltd by 27.36%. The purchase prices were between $21.81 and $29.95, with an estimated average price of $26.33. The stock is now traded at around $27.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 18,817 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (SSD)
Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc. The sale prices were between $92 and $109.27, with an estimated average price of $100.09.Sold Out: Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (HALO)
Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $39.51 and $51.45, with an estimated average price of $45.72.Sold Out: Chemed Corp (CHE)
Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Chemed Corp. The sale prices were between $420.53 and $556.02, with an estimated average price of $490.53.Sold Out: Exponent Inc (EXPO)
Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Exponent Inc. The sale prices were between $82.58 and $99.73, with an estimated average price of $93.82.Sold Out: Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)
Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $224.56 and $363.47, with an estimated average price of $295.22.Sold Out: AdaptHealth Corp (AHCO)
Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in AdaptHealth Corp. The sale prices were between $30.44 and $40.15, with an estimated average price of $35.28.
