Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency, LLC Buys WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, Sells VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate T

Investment company Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF, VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF, sells VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Tesla Inc, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency, LLC owns 1777 stocks with a total value of $380 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Barnes Group Inc (B) - 489,480 shares, 6.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.09% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 99,521 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.64% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 79,385 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.86% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 73,800 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.91% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 19,639 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.15%

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $51 and $53.32, with an estimated average price of $52.25. The stock is now traded at around $51.555200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 62,512 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency, LLC initiated holding in iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET. The purchase prices were between $65.25 and $71.9, with an estimated average price of $68.57. The stock is now traded at around $67.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 11,382 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency, LLC initiated holding in Fisker Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.62 and $28.5, with an estimated average price of $18.31. The stock is now traded at around $13.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 42,717 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency, LLC initiated holding in Fluor Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.82 and $23.48, with an estimated average price of $19.41. The stock is now traded at around $22.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 19,025 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency, LLC initiated holding in VEREIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.05 and $40.29, with an estimated average price of $37.43. The stock is now traded at around $48.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 9,185 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.2 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.15. The stock is now traded at around $55.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,968 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency, LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1072.63%. The purchase prices were between $74.48 and $79.54, with an estimated average price of $77.43. The stock is now traded at around $83.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 36,199 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 274.28%. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $52.288600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 44,453 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency, LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1282.62%. The purchase prices were between $31.57 and $33.36, with an estimated average price of $32.68. The stock is now traded at around $34.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 37,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 352.81%. The purchase prices were between $61.31 and $69.57, with an estimated average price of $65.9. The stock is now traded at around $72.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 20,114 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 240.69%. The purchase prices were between $87.78 and $105.25, with an estimated average price of $98.37. The stock is now traded at around $103.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 10,718 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 27.65%. The purchase prices were between $26.1 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $26.67. The stock is now traded at around $26.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 135,824 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency, LLC sold out a holding in Hingham Institution for Savings. The sale prices were between $215.4 and $294.7, with an estimated average price of $250.03.

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency, LLC sold out a holding in VEREIT Inc. The sale prices were between $28.57 and $33.73, with an estimated average price of $30.74.

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency, LLC sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $115.7 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $133.76.

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency, LLC sold out a holding in iMedia Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $4.58 and $9.23, with an estimated average price of $6.87.

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF. The sale prices were between $89.77 and $97.61, with an estimated average price of $94.59.

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund. The sale prices were between $14.62 and $17.5, with an estimated average price of $16.21.