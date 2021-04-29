Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C. Buys General Dynamics Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp, Kinder Morgan Inc, Sells Trupanion Inc, Danaher Corp

New Purchases: GD, KMI, MCD, DLR, MRNA, ABM, EMR, INVH, REAL, DKNG,

Investment company Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C. Current Portfolio ) buys General Dynamics Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp, Kinder Morgan Inc, McDonald's Corp, Digital Realty Trust Inc, sells Trupanion Inc, Danaher Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C.. As of 2021Q1, Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C. owns 65 stocks with a total value of $119 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 57,741 shares, 19.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.97% VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) - 236,512 shares, 13.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.81% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 112,538 shares, 7.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.69% ISHARES TRUST (XT) - 107,890 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.70% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 22,878 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.56%

Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C. initiated holding in General Dynamics Corp. The purchase prices were between $145.94 and $183.3, with an estimated average price of $163.4. The stock is now traded at around $189.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 5,543 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C. initiated holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.56 and $16.8, with an estimated average price of $15.26. The stock is now traded at around $17.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 22,606 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C. initiated holding in McDonald's Corp. The purchase prices were between $204.84 and $227.35, with an estimated average price of $213.87. The stock is now traded at around $233.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,517 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C. initiated holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.66 and $149.17, with an estimated average price of $138.24. The stock is now traded at around $148.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 2,245 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C. initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.18 and $185.98, with an estimated average price of $145.54. The stock is now traded at around $176.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,796 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C. initiated holding in Emerson Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $78.01 and $92.2, with an estimated average price of $86.02. The stock is now traded at around $92.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,547 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C. added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 100.65%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $379.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 2,462 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Trupanion Inc. The sale prices were between $73.56 and $123.86, with an estimated average price of $102.64.

Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Danaher Corp. The sale prices were between $212.38 and $245.9, with an estimated average price of $229.37.