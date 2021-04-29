Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C. Buys General Dynamics Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp, Kinder Morgan Inc, Sells Trupanion Inc, Danaher Corp

- New Purchases: GD, KMI, MCD, DLR, MRNA, ABM, EMR, INVH, REAL, DKNG,
- Added Positions: VCSH, LMT, MGK, GOOGL, QCOM, FB, V, CRM, XT, GWRE, BLK, XSD, AMZN, MSFT, ADBE, AMGN, FHLC, CMCSA, NOW, VZ, TXN, ZM, VIRT, TMHC, AIG, WMT, SO, PFE, PEP, K, AAP, SQM, APD, XLP, CIBR, AAPL, NKE, NVDA, JPM, BIIB,
- Reduced Positions: IVV, MOAT, MDT, IWV, ABT,
- Sold Out: TRUP, DHR,
These are the top 5 holdings of Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C.
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 57,741 shares, 19.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.97%
- VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) - 236,512 shares, 13.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.81%
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 112,538 shares, 7.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.69%
- ISHARES TRUST (XT) - 107,890 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.70%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 22,878 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.56%
Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C. initiated holding in General Dynamics Corp. The purchase prices were between $145.94 and $183.3, with an estimated average price of $163.4. The stock is now traded at around $189.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 5,543 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)
Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C. initiated holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.56 and $16.8, with an estimated average price of $15.26. The stock is now traded at around $17.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 22,606 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: McDonald's Corp (MCD)
Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C. initiated holding in McDonald's Corp. The purchase prices were between $204.84 and $227.35, with an estimated average price of $213.87. The stock is now traded at around $233.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,517 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR)
Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C. initiated holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.66 and $149.17, with an estimated average price of $138.24. The stock is now traded at around $148.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 2,245 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Moderna Inc (MRNA)
Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C. initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.18 and $185.98, with an estimated average price of $145.54. The stock is now traded at around $176.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,796 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Emerson Electric Co (EMR)
Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C. initiated holding in Emerson Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $78.01 and $92.2, with an estimated average price of $86.02. The stock is now traded at around $92.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,547 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C. added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 100.65%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $379.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 2,462 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Trupanion Inc (TRUP)
Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Trupanion Inc. The sale prices were between $73.56 and $123.86, with an estimated average price of $102.64.Sold Out: Danaher Corp (DHR)
Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Danaher Corp. The sale prices were between $212.38 and $245.9, with an estimated average price of $229.37.
