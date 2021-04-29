Logo
Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C. Buys General Dynamics Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp, Kinder Morgan Inc, Sells Trupanion Inc, Danaher Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C. (Current Portfolio) buys General Dynamics Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp, Kinder Morgan Inc, McDonald's Corp, Digital Realty Trust Inc, sells Trupanion Inc, Danaher Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C.. As of 2021Q1, Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C. owns 65 stocks with a total value of $119 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/beaumont+asset+management%2C+l.l.c./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C.
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 57,741 shares, 19.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.97%
  2. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) - 236,512 shares, 13.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.81%
  3. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 112,538 shares, 7.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.69%
  4. ISHARES TRUST (XT) - 107,890 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.70%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 22,878 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.56%
New Purchase: General Dynamics Corp (GD)

Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C. initiated holding in General Dynamics Corp. The purchase prices were between $145.94 and $183.3, with an estimated average price of $163.4. The stock is now traded at around $189.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 5,543 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C. initiated holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.56 and $16.8, with an estimated average price of $15.26. The stock is now traded at around $17.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 22,606 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: McDonald's Corp (MCD)

Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C. initiated holding in McDonald's Corp. The purchase prices were between $204.84 and $227.35, with an estimated average price of $213.87. The stock is now traded at around $233.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,517 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR)

Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C. initiated holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.66 and $149.17, with an estimated average price of $138.24. The stock is now traded at around $148.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 2,245 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Moderna Inc (MRNA)

Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C. initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.18 and $185.98, with an estimated average price of $145.54. The stock is now traded at around $176.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,796 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Emerson Electric Co (EMR)

Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C. initiated holding in Emerson Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $78.01 and $92.2, with an estimated average price of $86.02. The stock is now traded at around $92.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,547 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C. added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 100.65%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $379.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 2,462 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Trupanion Inc (TRUP)

Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Trupanion Inc. The sale prices were between $73.56 and $123.86, with an estimated average price of $102.64.

Sold Out: Danaher Corp (DHR)

Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Danaher Corp. The sale prices were between $212.38 and $245.9, with an estimated average price of $229.37.



Here is the complete portfolio of Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C.. Also check out:

