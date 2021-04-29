Bernard Horn Comments on Marathon Petroleum

Oil refiner Marathon Petroleum ( MPC, Financial) noted a pickup in gasoline demand as the economy recovers. In addition, Marathon's $21 billion sale of convenience and gas station chain, Speedway, is expected to close early in the second quarter of 2021, with the promise of proceeds used to strengthen Marathon's balance sheet and return capital to shareholders. Such a capital return is material relative to its $26 billion end-of-year market capitalization. The company is also advancing well with Dickinson, the second largest renewable diesel facility in the U.S.

From Bernard Horn (Trades, Portfolio)'s Polaris Global Value Fund's first-quarter 2021 letter.