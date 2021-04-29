Bernard Horn Comments on Novartis

Novartis AG ( NVS, Financial) stumbled across some governance issues, as the Swiss pharmaceutical company had to correct comments made by Chairman Joerg Reinhardt to a local newspaper, because his portrayal of conduct that led to a $678 million U.S. settlement over kickbacks last year risked violating the agreement. This comes on the heels of a Colorado plant closure, as Novartis may have overestimated demand for its gene therapy drug, Zolgensma, which was embroiled in an earlier FDA data scandal.

From Bernard Horn (Trades, Portfolio)'s Polaris Global Value Fund's first-quarter 2021 letter.