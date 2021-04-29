Logo
Ford Skids on Anticipated Production Shortages for 2nd Quarter

Automobile giant reports strong 1st-quarter earnings, but chip shortages hamper production

Author's Avatar
James Li
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

Shares of Ford Motor Co. (

F, Financial) tumbled more than 9% on Thursday following its warning that second-quarter production may decline from the first quarter due to global chip shortages.

For the quarter ending March 31, the Dearborn, Michigan-based vehicle manufacturer reported net income of $3.262 billion, or 81 cents in diluted earnings per share, compared with net loss of $1.993 billion, or 50 cents in diluted loss per share, in the prior-year quarter.

905e6164d1024217b071bd5b8150853e.png

Company warns of production shortages for the second quarter and beyond

Ford Chief Financial Officer John Lawler said in the company's Wednesday press release that the semiconductor chip shortages will worsen before the situation improves, adding that the chip shortages are expected to bottom out during the second quarter. Despite this, the company mentioned in its quarterly report filing on Thursday that Renesas Electric Corp. (

TSE:6723, Financial), a key supplier of semiconductors for the automobile industry, suffered in March due to a significant fire at the Japanese company's Naka factory. While the semiconductor company said it expects recovery by July, Ford warned that the automotive semiconductor shortage may not be resolved until 2022.

102844895244a4ee5f8177e0a3af49b0.png

Ford further warned that the semiconductor shortages may result in a 50% reduction in vehicle production for the second quarter and a 10% reduction in production for the second half of 2021.

b802452bb99416e6bd4c2c3fabede019.png

Stock tumbles on production shortage warning

Shares of Ford traded at an intraday low of $11.14, down approximately 10.37% from Wednesday's close of $12.43. Despite this, the stock remains significantly overvalued based on Thursday's price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.45.

0e94a63003f867ddb98c033f3a11faa0.png

GuruFocus ranks Ford's financial strength 3 out of 10 on several warning signs, which include a weak Altman Z-score of 0.79 and debt ratios that underperform more than 90% of global competitors.

2bd11689cc07e9fe7372657232bf15dd.png

Gurus with large holdings in Ford include Jim Simons' Renaissance Technologies,

Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) and Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio)'s GMO.

69971b76cac2b32469066d0223f16fb3.png

Disclosure: No positions.

I am an editorial researcher at GuruFocus. I have a Master's in Finance from SMU, and I enjoy writing reports on financial trends and investor portfolios. Follow me on Twitter at @JamesLiGuru!