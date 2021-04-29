Cabot Corporation Honored by the American Chemistry Council for Safety Excellence





Cabot+Corporation (NYSE: CBT) announced that 11 sites in the United States were recognized by the American Chemistry Council (ACC) with Responsible Care awards for Facility Safety. The ACC recognized Cabot at its virtual 2021 Responsible Care & Sustainability Conference & Expo.









Responsible Care Facility Safety Awards









Each year, the ACC recognizes excellence in safety, health and environmental (SH&E) and sustainability performance of its member companies as part of the Responsible Care program. In total, 11 Cabot sites received facility safety awards in the Excellence, Honor and Achievement categories for their performance in preventing employee and contractor injuries.









We have embraced the principles of Responsible Care since joining the ACC in 2010 and are committed to continuously improving our already high standards for safety, health, environmental and security performance throughout our organization, said Sean Keohane, president and CEO of Cabot Corporation. I am immensely proud of all of our operating facilities in the U.S., for being recognized with these Safety Awards. This recognition reflects our efforts to continually improve our safety performance each year and is a testament to the safety culture that our employees and contractors promote on a daily basis. We are pleased with our progress in our safety journey and are committed to our reaching the ultimate goal of zero injuries.









Cabot Corporation is a member of the ACC and an active participant in the Responsible Care program. Responsible Care is a voluntary initiative of the global chemistry industry to safely handle products from inception to ultimate reuse, recycle and disposal, involving the public in decision-making processes. For nearly 30 years, Responsible Care has helped ACC member companies significantly enhance their performance and improve the health and safety of their employees, the communities in which they operate and the environment as a whole.









ABOUT CABOT CORPORATION









Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. The company is a leading provider of carbon+black, specialty+carbons, activated+carbon, elastomer+composites, inkjet+colorants, masterbatches+and+conductive+compounds, fumed+silica and aerogel. For more information on Cabot, please visit the companys website at cabotcorp.com.









Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in the press release regarding Cabot's business that are not historical facts are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K.





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210429005884/en/