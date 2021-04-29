Liquid Avatar Presents Digital Wallets & Verifiable Credentials - The Future of Online Identity Live Online Webinar May 18th

Major industry experts, Issuers and Verifies come together to provide a real-world view of how individuals, commercial and government organizations are assessing new opportunities

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2021 / Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. (CSE:LQID)(OTC PINK:TRWRF)(FRA:4T51) ("Liquid Avatar Technologies" or the "Company"), a global blockchain, digital identity and fintech solutions company is presenting a major online event to provide an easy to understand and digestible overview of digital identity, wallets and verifiable credentials and how they are changing the way we work, play and live online on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at 12 pm Eastern Time (GMT -5).

The event entitled, Digital Wallets & Verifiable Credentials - The Future of Online Identity will be a combination of fireside chat and panelist discussion formats. Participants include leading identity experts from industry and technology, among others. Attendees will also have opportunities to ask questions of the participants. This interactive event will be broadcast via Zoom and is free to attend, however seats are limited. Please register at: https://hello.liquidavatar.com/digital-id-webinar

RJ Reiser, Chief Business Development Officer of Liquid Avatar, will host the event and will center the discussion around the value of digital identity and the verifiable credentials landscape. Key discussion topics will include how digital identity is addressable to 100% of today's global Internet users and how the future of both digital identities and credentials will shape our activities online and in our everyday lives.

Discussions will also include government and its role in accelerating and harnessing the digital shift through new legislative, regulatory, policy and program development. For instance, the Province of Ontario has already indicated that it would be issuing a new, electronic government-issued ID by the end of this calendar year. In addition, the government of Canada, in their recent Budget, proposed to increase funding for the Standards Council of Canada so that it can continue its work to advance industry-wide data governance standards. In other countries, like Australia, consultations have already begun for the introduction of digital birth certificates, with the State of New South Wales (NSW) fronting the campaign for the new digital ID which is being developed under a cross-jurisdictional consideration.

Liquid Avatar has announced several upcoming programs and exciting projects with industry leading partners. A complete list of registered speakers and presenters will continuously be updated on the Liquid Avatar website at www.liquidavatartechnologies.com

About Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. - www.liquidavatartechnologies.com

Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary KABN Systems North America Inc. focuses on the verification, management and monetization of Self Sovereign Identity, empowering users to control and benefit from the use of their online identity.

The Liquid Avatar Mobile App, available in the Apple App Store and Google Play is a verified Self Sovereign Identity platform that empowers users to create high quality digital icons representing their online personas. These icons allow users to manage and control their digital identity and Verifiable Access and Identity Credentials, and to use Liquid Avatars to share public and permission based private data when they want and with whom they want. www.liquidavatar.com

KABN North America has a suite of revenue generating programs that support the Liquid Avatar program, including KABN KASH a cash back and reward program that has over 400 leading online merchants and coming soon, an integrated offering engine. In Canada, KABN also has the KABN Visa Card, a "challenger banking" platform that allows users to manage and control a range of financial services for traditional and digital currencies. The Company is currently exploring expansion of the KABN Visa program to other geographic regions, including the USA.

Oasis Digital Studios is a creative and development agency that supports a wide range of artists, talent, brands, and enterprises with Non-Fungible Token (NFT) solutions.

Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. is publicly listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol "LQID" (CSE:LQID).

The Company also trades in the US under the symbol "TRWRF" and in Frankfurt under the symbol "4T51"

For more information, please visit www.liquidavatartechnologies.com

