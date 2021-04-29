Crane Co. Announces Aerospace & Electronics Investor Conference





Crane Co. ( NYSE:CR, Financial) will host an Aerospace & Electronics investor conference virtually on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM ET. Speakers will include Max H. Mitchell, Crane Co.s President and Chief Executive Officer, Stephen M. Zimmerman, President of Crane Aerospace & Electronics, as well as other key Crane Co. and Crane Aerospace & Electronics executives. Interested parties may listen to a simultaneous webcast of this event through the Companys website www.craneco.com. A web replay will be available on our website shortly after completion of the event.









Crane Co. is a diversified manufacturer of highly engineered industrial products. Founded in 1855, Crane Co. provides products and solutions to customers in the chemicals, oil & gas, power, automated payment solutions, banknote design and production and aerospace & defense markets, along with a wide range of general industrial and consumer related end markets. The Company has four business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace & Electronics and Engineered Materials. Crane Co. has approximately 11,000 employees in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Australia. Crane Co. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange ( NYSE:CR, Financial). For more information, visit www.craneco.com.





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210429005887/en/