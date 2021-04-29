Photo Release -- WSFS Bank Announces Promotion of Shari Kruzinski to Executive Vice President

WSFS Bank Announces Promotion of Shari Kruzinski to Executive Vice President Shari Kruzinski, Executive Vice President, WSFS Bank

WILMINGTON, Del., April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSFS Bank, the primary subsidiary of WSFS Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: WSFS), today announced that Shari Kruzinski has been named Executive Vice President, Director of Retail Delivery. In her new role, she will continue to oversee the Banks retail network, contact center, and retail operations and report to Rick Wright, EVP, Chief Retail Banking Officer.



I am pleased that Shari is joining our executive leadership team, said Rodger Levenson, Chairman, President and CEO. Shari is an experienced professional with more than 30 years in banking. Her hands-on experience gives her an unmatched knowledge of the retail banking business that, combined with her ability to engage and develop Associates, has helped her become a highly respected leader. Her promotion is part of robust succession planning and WSFSs focus on talent development throughout our organization.

Kruzinski started in 1989 at WSFS as a floating teller. She moved up the ranks and most recently has overseen six banking regions, 89 banking offices, more than 700 Associates and a contact center. She was instrumental in developing and executing key retail banking initiatives during the pandemic, helping to keep Associates safe while also providing essential banking services to Customers. Kruzinski was integral in the integrations of Penn Liberty Bank, Alliance Bank, First National Bank of Wyoming, and Beneficial Bank into WSFS Bank and is one of the executives leading the Bryn Mawr Trust Company (BMT) and WSFS combination announced in March.

Kruzinski resides in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, and is a graduate of the ABA Stonier Graduate School of Banking. She serves as an executive leader on the Greater Philadelphia Board of Directors for the March of Dimes.

