Issuer Direct Corporation to Host First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call May 6, 2021

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2021 / Issuer Direct Corporation (NYSE American:ISDR), an industry-leading communications company, today announced it will host a conference call and live webcast on May 6, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. eastern time to discuss the results of the first quarter 2021.

Conference Call Information

To participate in this event, dial approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the call.

Date: May 6, 2021

Time: 4:30 p.m. eastern time

Toll Free: 877-407-8133 | 201-689-8040

Live Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/842/40843

Conference Call Replay Information

The replay will be available beginning approximately 1 hour after the completion of the live event.

Toll Free: 877-481-4010

International: 919-882-2331

Passcode: 40843

Web replay: https://www.issuerdirect.com/earnings-calls-and-scripts/

About Issuer Direct Corporation

Issuer Direct is an industry-leading communications company focusing on the needs of corporate issuers. Issuer Direct's principal platform, Platform id., empowers users by thoughtfully integrating the most relevant tools, technologies, and services, thus eliminating the complexity associated with producing and distributing financial and business communications. Headquartered in Raleigh, NC, Issuer Direct serves thousands of public and private companies globally. For more information, please visit www.issuerdirect.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "prospects," "outlook," and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs, such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could," are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, performance, or achievements for many reasons including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise. For additional risks and uncertainties that could impact the Company's forward-looking statements, please see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, including but not limited to the discussion under "Risk Factors" therein, which the Company filed with the SEC and which may be viewed at http://www.sec.gov/.

For Further Information:

Issuer Direct Corporation

Brian R. Balbirnie

919-481-4000

[email protected]

Brett Maas

Hayden IR

(646) 536-7331

[email protected]

James Carbonara

Hayden IR

(646)-755-7412

[email protected]

