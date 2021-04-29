Logo
Ron Phillips Joins Sysco as Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

HOUSTON, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sysco Corporation (:SYY) announced today that Ron Phillips will join the company as executive vice president and chief human resources officer, effective May 3, 2021.

I am very pleased to welcome Ron to Sysco. He is a proven HR executive with more than 25 years of experience and a track record of leading high-performing teams and consistently delivering results and transformative change through people-first strategies, said Kevin Hourican, Syscos president and chief executive officer. His demonstrated expertise across a broad range of strategic functions, including people strategy development, diversity and inclusion, talent and performance management, culture-building and engagement uniquely position him to lead Syscos global HR organization as we continue to transform our company and further position Sysco as the employer of choice."

Most recently, Phillips served as Senior Vice President, Human Resources, Retail, Omnicare and Enterprise Modernization at CVS Health. Prior to CVS Health, Ron was Chief People Officer for Carnival Cruise Line, where he led the global people strategies for 40,000 shipboard and shoreside employees. Ron also served as the Chief Human Resources Officer for New York Presbyterian Hospital System, where he led the overall HR strategic direction for the hospital system enterprise, which was comprised of seven major hospitals, including two Ivy League medical schools, and representing 23,000 employees.

About Sysco
Sysco is the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments and other customers who prepare meals away from home. Its family of products also includes equipment and supplies for the foodservice and hospitality industries. With more than 57,000 associates, the company operates 326 distribution facilities worldwide and serves more than 625,000 customer locations. For fiscal 2020 that ended June 27, 2020, the company generated sales of more than $52 billion. Information about our CSR program, including Syscos 2019 Corporate Social Responsibility Report, can be found at www.sysco.com/csr2019report.

For more information, visit www.sysco.com or connect with Sysco on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/SyscoFoods/ or Twitter at https://twitter.com/Sysco. For important news and information regarding Sysco, visit the Investor Relations section of the companys Internet home page at investors.sysco.com, which Sysco plans to use as a primary channel for publishing key information to its investors, some of which may contain material and previously non-public information. Investors should also follow us at www.twitter.com/SyscoStock and download the Sysco IR App, available on the iTunes App Store and the Google Play Market. In addition, investors should continue to review our news releases and filings with the SEC. It is possible that the information we disclose through any of these channels of distribution could be deemed to be material information.

For more information contact:

Shannon Mutschler
Media Contact
[email protected]
T 281-584-4059


