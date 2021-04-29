Ron Phillips Joins Sysco as Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer

HOUSTON, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sysco Corporation (:SYY) announced today that Ron Phillips will join the company as executive vice president and chief human resources officer, effective May 3, 2021.



I am very pleased to welcome Ron to Sysco. He is a proven HR executive with more than 25 years of experience and a track record of leading high-performing teams and consistently delivering results and transformative change through people-first strategies, said Kevin Hourican, Syscos president and chief executive officer. His demonstrated expertise across a broad range of strategic functions, including people strategy development, diversity and inclusion, talent and performance management, culture-building and engagement uniquely position him to lead Syscos global HR organization as we continue to transform our company and further position Sysco as the employer of choice."

Most recently, Phillips served as Senior Vice President, Human Resources, Retail, Omnicare and Enterprise Modernization at CVS Health. Prior to CVS Health, Ron was Chief People Officer for Carnival Cruise Line, where he led the global people strategies for 40,000 shipboard and shoreside employees. Ron also served as the Chief Human Resources Officer for New York Presbyterian Hospital System, where he led the overall HR strategic direction for the hospital system enterprise, which was comprised of seven major hospitals, including two Ivy League medical schools, and representing 23,000 employees.

