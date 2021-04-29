Findit Features Members WynCore, OTC Tip Reporter, Titan Roofing and American Craftsman Renovations All of Whom Have Recurring Monthly Marketing Campaigns with Findit

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2021 / Findit, Inc. (OTCPINK:FDIT) owner of Findit.com, a full-service social networking platform which provides online marketing campaigns and tools for members to increase brand awareness through content creation and sharing, resulting in indexing in search engines is highlighting: WynCore, OTC Tip Reporter, Titan Roofing and American Craftsman Renovations. Each of these members currently has an on-going monthly marketing campaign provided by Findit to assist them with improving their overall online presence and exposure in search engines and throughout social media.

Our first featured member is WynCore. WynCore offers end to end warehouse management software customization services for warehouses utilizing Manhattan software. Their software developers can help cater your WMS to meet your specific warehouse needs, creating the ideal solution for your business. They offer global technical support 24/7 to help minimize interruptions when they arise. WynCore can help improve your warehouse's efficiency with custom WMS solutions for your Manhattan Software. WynCore has experienced WMOS and WMOA consultants and offes WMS training and testing to businesses. As part of their marketing campaign, 7 Findit sites have been set up to help target the keywords that describe the services WynCore provides. Findit has also produced several videos for WynCore to include in the content we create and share throughout social media. Get in touch with their software developers to find out how Manhattan software upgrades can help positively impact your business.

Follow WynCore on Findit

findit.com/wms-customize-manhattan-software



Our next featured Findit member is OTC Tip Reporter. OTC Tip Reporter engaged Findit to assist them in their online marketing strategy. As part of their campaign a Findit URL has been set up for OTC Tip Reporter. Through this URL Findit creates content on a regular basis that is shared throughout social media. The objective of their marketing campaign is to heighten awareness of the services that OTC Tip Reporter offers including investor relations packages for companies trading on the NASDAQ and NYSE that are looking for more exposure as well as getting companies to sign up for their newsletter. Sign up for OTC Tip Reporter's stock newsletter alerts by visiting them online.

Follow OTC Tip Reporter on Findit

findit.com/otctipreporter



Our third featured member is Titan Roofing. Titan Roofing has had an on-going monthly marketing campaign with Findit for several years now. They have claimed a total of 17 names on Findit to target the services that they offer in the areas that they provide those services in. Titan Roofing is a locally owned and operated roofing company in Charleston, SC, that serves the Greater Charleston Area, including Mount Pleasant, Goose Creek, Summerville, Myrtle Beach, Hilton Head, and more. Recently, Titan Roofing acquired a sheet metal fabrication machine, the Cidan K25-30 Combi, and they now offer professional sheet metal fabrication services for metal roofing for other roofing companies, businesses, and individuals. Findit's campaign shifted focus to this new service across Charleston, SC, to help improve exposure for keywords surrounding metal roofing fabrication services and sheet metal fabrication.

Titan Roofing has expanded their marketing campaign to cover three new areas: Kiawah Island, Seabrook Island, and Beaufort. Findit set up three new Findit sites for these new locations, targeting metal roofing installation services and metal roofing repair services for both residential and commercial property owners. Get in touch with Titan Roofing today by calling 843-647-3183.

Follow Titan Roofing on Findit



findit.com/metal-roofing-fabrication-services-charleston

Our final featured member is American Craftsman Renovations. American Craftsman Renovations is a locally owned and operated, full-service general contractor in Savannah, GA, that offers custom residential remodeling, renovation, restoration, and repair services to homeowners. From minor handyman repairs to major home improvements, American Craftsman Renovations helps homeowners transform their homes. To improve their overall online presence in search and social, they have claimed a total of 33 names on Findit that surround the services that they offer in the areas that they provide those services.

Recently, they began offering handyman repairs, home improvements, and custom woodworking services in Savannah, GA. Findit adjusted its focus to go after these new targeted keywords. Content is created on a regular basis as part of their campaign to help elevate their online presence throughout the web, driving traffic to their website and to reach the target audiences looking for the services American Craftsman provides but who have not yet heard of American Craftsman Renovations. Findit also produced a new video for American Craftsman Renovations highlighting home improvements and handyman repairs, two new phrases they are wanting to index under in search engines.

Having assisted with improving indexing for these search terms, American Craftsman Renovations is now focused on improving indexing for home additions, structural repairs, and major remodeling projects such as kitchen or bathroom renovations. Get in touch with American Craftsman Renovations by calling them at 912-481-8353.

Follow American Craftsman Renovations on Findit



findit.com/home-improvements-savannah-georgia

Claim your Name on Findit today with a Findit URL. Findit URLs are $9.95 per month, and each name only exists once on Findit. There is no limit to the number of URLs that you can have, and URLs that are not renewed on a monthly basis do have the ability to be claimed by other people or businesses.

Some of the videos embedded in this release were produced by Findit as part of the marketing campaigns provided to these companies.

Findit also welcomes individuals who are looking to post the content that they want seen and shared without censorship. Findit does not have algorithms in place that controls which posts show up and which posts do not and does not censor content unless it is of pornographic or terroristic nature or inciting violence.

Want to be a featured member on Findit? Get in touch with us at 404-443-3224 or email [email protected].

Download the Findit App today and let the world see what you have to say and share with them.

About Findit, Inc.

Findit.com, which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing, and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share, and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines, which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increase in brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc. trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTC Pinksheets.

