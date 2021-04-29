Brunswick Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

METTAWA, Ill., April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Brunswick Corporation (: BC) today declared a quarterly dividend on its common stock of $0.335 per share, an increase of 24% to the current dividend.

This marks the ninth consecutive year of dividend increases.

The dividend will be payable on June 15, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 18, 2021.

Our strong financial profile, exceptional earnings and cash flow generation affords us the opportunity to significantly increase our dividend earlier in the year than we have in past years, reflecting the continued confidence we have in our outlook and strategy said Dave Foulkes, Brunswick Corporation Chief Executive Officer.

About Brunswick

Headquartered in Mettawa, Ill., Brunswick Corporations leading consumer brands include Mercury Marine outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrive and inboard packages; Mercury global parts and accessories including propellers and SmartCraft electronics; Advanced Systems Group, which includes industry-leading brands like MotorGuide, Attwood, Mastervolt, Blue Sea Systems, CZone, and ASG Connect system integrators; Land N Sea, BLA, Paynes Marine, Kellogg Marine, and Lankhorst Taselaar marine parts distribution; Mercury and Quicksilver parts and oils; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Heyday, Lowe, Lund, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray, Thunder Jet and Uttern boats; Boating Services Network, Freedom Boat Club and Boat Class. For more information, visit brunswick.com.