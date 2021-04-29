Innodata Subsidiary Agility PR Solutions Recognized as Leader by G2

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Innodata Subsidiary Agility PR Solutions Recognized as Leader by G2

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2021 / Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Agility PR Solutions, has been identified as a leading PR services provider by software review site G2. G2's Spring 2021 report recognizes Agility as a Momentum Leader in the Media Monitoring category, a Leader in the Media and Influencer category, and a High Performer in the PR Analytics category.

5cc44399-b2ad-42b6-bf76-2cfce9d6f372.png

The title Leader is given to companies with a combination of high user ratings and high Satisfaction and Market Presence scores. Momentum Leaders fall in the top 25 percent of products in the Leader tier.

"Providing an outcome-driven experience to customers is part of our core focus," says Martin Lyster, CEO of Agility PR Solutions. "Being recognized by G2 and our clients in this way is acknowledgement that our innovative solutions, quality data, and high-caliber support are valued by PR and communications professionals who depend on PR workflow solutions to achieve their organizational goals. We are extraordinarily proud to have their trust and their business."

Notably, Agility was awarded the following Spring 2021 badges based on review data from all three possible user company sizes: Small-Business, Mid-Market, and Enterprise:

  • Most Implementable: Media and Influencer Targeting
  • Best Relationship: Media and Influencer Targeting
  • Best Results: Media and Influencer Targeting
  • Best Usability: Media and Influencer Targeting

Agility also received:

  • Users Love Us: awarded to companies that have earned 20 reviews with an average 4-star rating
  • Most Implementable: Media and Influencer Targeting (Small-Business)
  • Most Implementable: Media Monitoring (Small-Business)
  • Best Support: Media and Influencer Targeting (Mid-Market)
  • Best Support: Media Monitoring (Mid-Market)
  • Best Results: Media and Influencer Targeting (Small-Business)
  • Highest User Adoption: Media and Influencer Targeting (Small-Business)
  • Easiest To Do Business With: Media Monitoring (Enterprise)

Users have called Agility "invaluable," "a great tool to accelerate PR," and "intuitive and easy to use" in their reviews on G2.

About Us

About Innodata

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) is a leading data engineering company. Prestigious companies across the globe turn to Innodata for help with their biggest data challenges. By combining advanced machine learning and artificial intelligence (ML/AI) technologies, a global workforce of over 3,500 subject matter experts, and a high-security infrastructure, we're helping usher in the promise of digital data and ubiquitous AI. Visit www.innodata.com to learn more.

About Agility

Agility PR Solutions, a subsidiary of INNODATA INC. (NASDAQ: INOD), streamlines media monitoring, outreach, and media intelligence in one intuitive platform for public relations professionals. Since 2003, global organizations have relied on Agility to help them achieve ambitious business goals using an outcome-based approach. Software backed by deep expertise offers high-performance results and PR insights for brands with advanced requirements in a shifting media landscape. Providing innovative technology, outstanding data quality, and high-caliber support, Agility enables success for today's communicators. Learn more at www.agilitypr.com.

Contact information: Jessie Schnurr - [email protected]

SOURCE: Innodata



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/643105/Innodata-Subsidiary-Agility-PR-Solutions-Recognized-as-Leader-by-G2

img.ashx?id=643105
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)