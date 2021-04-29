Innodata Subsidiary Agility PR Solutions Recognized as Leader by G2

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2021 / Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Agility PR Solutions, has been identified as a leading PR services provider by software review site G2. G2's Spring 2021 report recognizes Agility as a Momentum Leader in the Media Monitoring category, a Leader in the Media and Influencer category, and a High Performer in the PR Analytics category.

The title Leader is given to companies with a combination of high user ratings and high Satisfaction and Market Presence scores. Momentum Leaders fall in the top 25 percent of products in the Leader tier.

"Providing an outcome-driven experience to customers is part of our core focus," says Martin Lyster, CEO of Agility PR Solutions. "Being recognized by G2 and our clients in this way is acknowledgement that our innovative solutions, quality data, and high-caliber support are valued by PR and communications professionals who depend on PR workflow solutions to achieve their organizational goals. We are extraordinarily proud to have their trust and their business."

Notably, Agility was awarded the following Spring 2021 badges based on review data from all three possible user company sizes: Small-Business, Mid-Market, and Enterprise:

Most Implementable: Media and Influencer Targeting

Best Relationship: Media and Influencer Targeting

Best Results: Media and Influencer Targeting

Best Usability: Media and Influencer Targeting

Agility also received:

Users Love Us: awarded to companies that have earned 20 reviews with an average 4-star rating

Most Implementable: Media and Influencer Targeting (Small-Business)

Most Implementable: Media Monitoring (Small-Business)

Best Support: Media and Influencer Targeting (Mid-Market)

Best Support: Media Monitoring (Mid-Market)

Best Results: Media and Influencer Targeting (Small-Business)

Highest User Adoption: Media and Influencer Targeting (Small-Business)

Easiest To Do Business With: Media Monitoring (Enterprise)

Users have called Agility "invaluable," "a great tool to accelerate PR," and "intuitive and easy to use" in their reviews on G2.

About Us

About Innodata

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) is a leading data engineering company. Prestigious companies across the globe turn to Innodata for help with their biggest data challenges. By combining advanced machine learning and artificial intelligence (ML/AI) technologies, a global workforce of over 3,500 subject matter experts, and a high-security infrastructure, we're helping usher in the promise of digital data and ubiquitous AI. Visit www.innodata.com to learn more.

About Agility

Agility PR Solutions, a subsidiary of INNODATA INC. (NASDAQ: INOD), streamlines media monitoring, outreach, and media intelligence in one intuitive platform for public relations professionals. Since 2003, global organizations have relied on Agility to help them achieve ambitious business goals using an outcome-based approach. Software backed by deep expertise offers high-performance results and PR insights for brands with advanced requirements in a shifting media landscape. Providing innovative technology, outstanding data quality, and high-caliber support, Agility enables success for today's communicators. Learn more at www.agilitypr.com.

Contact information: Jessie Schnurr - [email protected]

SOURCE: Innodata

