Shawn McElmoyl Joins The Private Bank at Union Bank as Private Wealth Management Executive for Northern Region

PRNewswire
Apr 29, 2021
PR Newswire

SAN FRANCISCO, April 29, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Bank today announced that Shawn McElmoyl has joined as Managing Director and Private Wealth Management Executive for Northern California and the Pacific Northwest, reporting to the Head of Wealth Management.

Shawn McElmoyl

McElmoyl will be responsible for growing and managing a high-caliber team of Private Wealth Advisors serving the needs of high net worth individuals, non-profit organizations, business owners, corporate executives, and professional service firms throughout Northern California, Oregon and Washington. Under his leadership, McElmoyl's team will help drive wealth planning and financial strategies leveraging investments1, risk management1, trust and estate services, and banking services.

McElmoyl joins The Private Bank at Union Bank with more than 24 years of wealth management experience, with extensive knowledge serving affluent and high net worth clients across the full wealth management spectrum. He has deep experience leading strategies around business owners and partnering across business lines to create innovative relationships and spur whole wallet growth.

Prior to joining Union Bank, McElmoyl held roles with Wells Fargo, Prudential Securities and Edward Jones. In his most recent position, McElmoyl served as Regional Managing Director for the Wealth Management business at Wells Fargo, with responsibility for their private banking, trust/fiduciary, investment, planning and insurance businesses in the geographic markets of Central California and Northern Nevada.

He is a graduate of University of Oregon and served for eight years in the U.S. Army. He is also a charter board member for Veteran Starts and a Vice Chair for Programs for Capital Region Family Business Center.

About MUFG Union Bank, N.A.
As of December 31, 2020, MUFG Union Bank, N.A. operated 348 branches, consisting primarily of retail banking branches in the West Coast states, along with commercial branches in Texas, Illinois, New York, and Georgia. We provide a wide spectrum of corporate, commercial, and retail banking and wealth management solutions to meet the needs of our clients. We also offer an extensive portfolio of value-added solutions for clients, including investment banking, personal and corporate trust, global custody, transaction banking, capital markets, and other services. With assets of $132 billion, as of December 31, 2020, MUFG Union Bank has strong capital reserves, credit ratings, and capital ratios relative to peer banks. MUFG Union Bank is a proud member of the Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE: MUFG), one of the world's largest financial institutions with total assets of approximately 351.7 trillion (JPY) or $3.4 trillion (USD)2, as of December 31, 2020. The corporate headquarters (principal executive office) for MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation, which is the financial holding company, and MUFG Union Bank, is in New York City. The main banking office of MUFG Union Bank is in San Francisco, California.

About The Private Bank
The Private Bank is an exclusive part of Union Bank dedicated to the financial needs of high net worth individuals, non-profit organizations, business owners, corporate executives and professional service firms. The Private Bank is built around teams of wealth management professionals who provide consultative relationships centered on the client's unique goals and dreams.

Wealth planning strategies have legal, tax, accounting and other implications. Prior to implementing any wealth planning strategy, clients should consult their legal, tax, accounting, and other advisers.

1 Investment management services offered by MUFG Union Bank, N.A. in conjunction with its subsidiary, HighMark Capital Management, an SEC-registered investment adviser. Brokerage and investment advisory services offered by UnionBanc Investment Services LLC, an SEC-registered broker-dealer, investment adviser, member FINRA/SIPC, and subsidiary of MUFG Union Bank, N.A. Insurance services offered by UnionBanc Insurance Services, a division of MUFG Union Bank, N.A., California State Insurance License No. 0817733. Non-deposit investment and insurance products: Are NOT deposits or other obligations of, or guaranteed by, the Bank or any Bank affiliate Are NOT insured by the FDIC or by any other federal government agency Are subject to investment risks, including possible loss of the principal amount invested Insurance and annuities are products of the insurance carriers.

2 Exchange rate of 1 USD=103.5 (JPY) as of December 30, 2020

Press contact:
Liz Shapiro
(213) 236-4136
[email protected]

(PRNewsfoto/MUFG Union Bank, N.A.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shawn-mcelmoyl-joins-the-private-bank-at-union-bank-as-private-wealth-management-executive-for-northern-region-301280470.html

SOURCE Union Bank

