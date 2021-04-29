Carter Bank & Trust Partners with Amercian Red Cross for the "Help Can't Wait" Campaign

The partnership is part of The Bank's larger C.A.R.E. FORWARD campaign.

MARTINSVILLE, VA / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2021 / Carter Bank & Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) joined the American Red Cross' "Help Can't Wait" campaign in 2021 as a part of The Bank's C.A.R.E. Forward campaign.

The "Help Can't Wait" campaign celebrates community heroes from across Virginia who go above and beyond to provide help and hope when they're needed most.

Carter's role in the campaign is a sponsorship, totaling $32,000.

"We're honored to be a part of 'Help Can't Wait'," Carter Bank & Trust CEO Litz Van Dyke said. "Carter Bank & Trust has a long tradition of caring for the people and communities we serve and so does the Red Cross, so being a part of this is a perfect alignment of our shared objectives and values."

Carter Bank & Trust is using the donation as part of the C.A.R.E. Forward campaign. As part of the campaign, The Bank will donate $10 to a local non-profit for every checking account opened in 2021.

About Carter Bank & Trust

Headquartered in Martinsville, Va., Carter Bank & Trust is a $4.1 billion, state-chartered community bank with branches in Virginia and North Carolina. Since 1974, Carter Bank & Trust has built a reputation upon a tradition of care for the communities it serves through convenience, local service, and custom solutions for all customers. Additional information about Carter Bank & Trust is available at www.CBTCares.com

Media Contact:

Brooks Taylor

[email protected]

276-806-5445

SOURCE: Carter Bankshares, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com: