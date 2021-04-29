Logo
TriNet Wins Gold Stevie Award for its Inaugural PeopleForce Conference

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

Annual American Business Awards recognizes TriNet with five Stevie Awards

PR Newswire

DUBLIN, Calif., April 29, 2021

DUBLIN, Calif., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNet, a leading provider of comprehensive human resources for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced the company has won a Gold, multiple Silver, and a Bronze Stevie Award in the 19th Annual American Business Awards. Among a record-setting field of 3,800 applicants, TriNet's inaugural PeopleForce conference received two awards, including the only Gold Stevie award in its category and a Bronze award.

TriNet Logo (PRNewsfoto/TriNet)

TriNet's humanity-centric marketing campaign was awarded Silver for Marketing Campaign of the Year - Corporate Reputation/Professional Services, and Brand Experience of the Year - Business-to-Business. Additionally, TriNet's efforts to help SMBs navigate COVID-19 earned a Silver Stevie award for Most Valuable Corporate Response.

"Businesses everywhere have stepped up, pivoted, and evolved to adapt to the ongoing pandemic," said Michael Mendenhall, senior vice president, chief marketing officer and chief communications officer at TriNet. "It's an honor for TriNet to be recognized among such an impressive group of companies that have also had to find innovative ways to service customers and stakeholders this year. We look forward to continuing our work in championing SMBs to persist and succeed, no matter what challenges lie ahead."

More than 250 professionals world-wide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Awards winners. One judge called TriNet's COVID-19 corporate response a "great example of an effective pivot amid COVID-19, backed by an impressive speaker line-up." Another judge said it was a "very impressive event that offered a vast variety of information to small and medium business."

The award-winning TriNet PeopleForce conference is a three-day virtual event that debuted during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and covered an array of crucial and timely topics impacting SMBs, including diversity, equity and inclusion, workplace culture, and the future of work. Headlined by a conversation with former U.S. President George W. Bush and his daughter, New York Times bestselling author and co-host of "Today with Hoda & Jenna," Jenna Hager Bush, the roster was comprised of prominent business leaders, public servants, educators, authors, influencers and health industry experts.

"The American economy continues to show its resilience and as we're poised on the beginning of what should be a phenomenal period of growth, we celebrate the remarkable achievements of a wide range of organizations and people over the past 18 months," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. "This year's Stevie-winning nominations in The American Business Awards are testament to the ingenuity, the commitment, the passion, the adaptability, and the creativity of the American people. We look forward to celebrating this year's winners during our virtual ceremony on June 30."

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2021 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About TriNet
TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service HR solutions tailored by industry. To free SMBs from HR complexities, TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation and compliance, payroll and real-time technology. From Main Street to Wall Street, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most-growing their business. TriNet, incredible starts here. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter.

Investors:

Media:

Alex Bauer

Renee Brotherton

TriNet

TriNet

[email protected]

[email protected]

(510) 875-7201

(925) 965-8441

TriNet and the TriNet logo are registered trademarks of TriNet. All other trademarks, service marks, registered trademarks, or registered service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trinet-wins-gold-stevie-award-for-its-inaugural-peopleforce-conference-301280484.html

SOURCE TriNet

