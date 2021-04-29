Logo
Zovio Receives 2021 Volunteer Recognition Award from City of Chandler

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

The award recognizes organizations committing volunteer time and resources to better the community.

PR Newswire

CHANDLER, Ariz., April 29, 2021

CHANDLER, Ariz., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO), an education technology services company that works with higher education institutions and employers to deliver educational programming and benefits, is proud to announce it has received a 2021 Volunteer Recognition Award from the City of Chandler, Ariz. in the category of "Working Together."

Zovio logo (PRNewsFoto/Zovio) (PRNewsfoto/Zovio)

The award recognizes impact to the local community through gifts of time, accomplishments, and relationships with the city, nonprofit partners, and those in need. It is awarded to 10 individuals and only one organization each year.

"Giving back has always been a top priority at Zovio," said Jennifer Love Bruce, Zovio's VP of community relations. "We are very proud to offer 16 hours of paid time off every year to volunteer, and over the years, our employees have taken advantage of that benefit to donate more than 160,000 hours of their time to the community."

"Zovio's investment in Chandler through volunteerism has had a tremendous impact on our community," said Chandler Mayor Kevin Hartke. "This type of support from our corporate partners helps us build a stronger community. Thank you to the Z Crew for your commitment to making a positive impact in Chandler."

In the past year, Zovio stepped up to address many of the needs created by the pandemic. This includes donating $25,000 to the Arizona Coronavirus Relief Fund, sponsoring the Chandler Chamber of Commerce's #BusinessStrong COVID-19 relief program, and providing executive leadership and online learning materials to the Chandler Unified School District to support virtual learning for students as they transitioned to online learning.

"We are so grateful to have found a committed partner in the City of Chandler," said Vickie Schray, Zovio's executive vice president and chief external affairs officer. "What a privilege to have city leadership that's so invested in the health of their community and so interested in creating ways for individuals and organizations to be involved in their hometown."

About Zovio
Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO) is an education technology services company that partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. The Zovio network, including Fullstack Academy and TutorMe, leverages its core strengths to solve priority market needs through education technology services. Using proprietary advanced data analytics, Zovio identifies the most meaningful ways to enhance the learner experience and deliver strong outcomes for higher education institutions, employers, and learners. Zovio's purpose is to help everyone be in a class of their own. For more information, visit www.zovio.com.

Contact: Alanna Vitucci
[email protected]
858 668 2586 x11636

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zovio-receives-2021-volunteer-recognition-award-from-city-of-chandler-301280523.html

SOURCE Zovio

Rating:
