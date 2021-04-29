Logo
United Offers MileagePlus Premier Members Bonus Miles and New (Faster) Ways to Earn Premier Status

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

MileagePlus Premier members can "Pick Your Path" with three offers designed to provide value to members whether they're ready to travel now, or if they plan to begin flying at a later date

PR Newswire

CHICAGO, April 29, 2021

CHICAGO, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- United Airlines today introduced three new promotions that let eligible MileagePlus Premier members "Pick Your Path" depending on their upcoming travel plans. The new promotions give members the chance to fast track their Premier status or earn bonus miles and will run from April 29 to July 27, 2021. Offers include:

  • A 'Welcome-back Bonus' promotion that gives members deposits of bonus Premier Qualifying Points (PQPs) for their first three trips.
  • An 'Easy PQP' offer which provides member with a PQP deposit without needing to travel.
  • And an offer which allows members to earn double miles through the MileagePlus X app.

"While demand for travel is steadily increasing, we recognize that different customers are beginning to return to travel at different times," said Luc Bondar United's vice president of marketing and loyalty and President of MileagePlus. "Offering three separate promotions allows us to meet our Premier members where they are and gives our members the opportunity to select an offer that is meaningful to them whether they're ready to travel now or if they'd rather receive miles to save for a trip later on."

Welcome-back Bonus PQP

United is offering an option for eligible Premier members to earn up to 25% of the outright PQPs required for their current status level with the Welcome-back Bonus PQP offer. Combined with the 25% PQP deposit that United gave members at the start of this year, members who choose this option will have the opportunity to earn half of the PQP-only requirement to requalify for their status level.

Easy PQP

Premier members who aren't planning any travel before July 27, 2021 can choose to receive a 10% deposit of the outright PQP requirement for their current status level with the Easy PQP option. Members will automatically receive between 350 and 1,500 PQPs depending on their status level.

Bonus Miles Through MileagePlus X

Eligible U.S.-based Premier members who prefer to save up for their next trip can choose to earn double miles (up to 10,000 bonus miles total) on all transactions made with MileagePlus X. With the MileagePlus X app, members can buy eGift cards from hundreds of merchants, dine at participating restaurants, or shop online and earn miles for each purchase.

Members have until May 13, 2021 to choose their promotion option or they will be automatically enrolled in the Welcome-back Bonus PQP offer. To be eligible, members must have held Premier status on April 19, 2021. Eligible Premier members can visit united.com/pickyourpath or sign into the MileagePlus X app to make their selection.

These new offerings build on announcements United introduced last year including reducing Premier qualifying thresholds, automatically giving members 25% of the PQP requirements for their status level and offering additional promotions for travel earlier this year. To learn about all of the changes United made to its Premier program in the last year visit https://mileageplusupdates.com/.

About United

United's shared purpose is "Connecting People. Uniting the World." For more information, visit united.com, follow @United on Twitter and Instagram or connect on Facebook. The common stock of United's parent, United Airlines Holdings, Inc., is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "UAL".

United Airlines logo. (PRNewsFoto/United Airlines)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-offers-mileageplus-premier-members-bonus-miles-and-new-faster-ways-to-earn-premier-status-301280476.html

SOURCE United Airlines

