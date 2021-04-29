How UDB Financial Grew by More Than 30% Since Joining Ameriprise in 2019 to Manage $833 Million in Client Assets





UDB Financial, a wealth management practice located in Alexandria, Louisiana, recently celebrated two years with Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP) after leaving LPL Financial in 2019. Financial advisors Michael Upton, AAMS, Jeff Draughon, AAMS, and Joey Bollinger, MBA, AAMS lead the team and believe the switch to Ameriprises branch channel helped them capitalize on market performance and accelerated growth for their practice, while delivering an outstanding and efficient client experience through goal-based financial planning. Today, the team manages $833 million in client assets, a significant increase from the $633 million they managed when they left their previous firm. Notably, in a recent satisfaction survey, clients rated UDB Financial 4.9 out of 5 in overall satisfaction based on 76 reviews.1





UDB Financial, a wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial based in Alexandria, Louisiana. Photo courtesy of UDB Financial.





UDB Financial conducted due diligence on many firms before deciding to join Ameriprise. Reflecting on the anniversary of their move, the advisors highlighted four qualities of Ameriprise that contributed to their strong growth:













Goal-based advice. I credit our growth in assets, clients, and production to Ameriprises approach to goal-based planning. The firm is committed to having a financial plan for every client that documents their goals and the advice were giving to help achieve them, said Draughon. And clients response to our move to Ameriprise has been overwhelmingly positive. Last year I had a client in tears after seeing her financial plan online, which showed her progress and high probability of success. She was so relieved to know she was going to be okay.

















Integrated technology and streamlined processes. We moved from independence to a branch model because we were weary from running the business, said Upton. Ameriprises integrated technology and streamlined processes has made us more efficient and given us more capacity to go deeper with clients.

















Support amid the pandemic.When the pandemic started, Ameriprise already had digital tools including a mobile app, e-Signature, virtual meeting capabilities, client site with goals online and business processes in place, so we were able to continue serving clients without disruption from home, said Bollinger. And, our region leaders and support teams in the corporate office are available when we need them. They dont try to change who we are, but rather give us best practices that work to grow our business.

















Culture of integrity. Every firm makes promises when recruiting advisors. We had healthy skepticism when talking to other firms, as we wondered if each one would deliver years into the future after winning our business. The Ameriprise team has kept their promises, and we couldn't be happier to be here, said Draughon.













UDB Financials decision to move to Ameriprise has helped propel their significant growth, and were excited about the future, said Tom Linn, who supports the team as their Ameriprise branch manager. Theyre taking advantage of the support and capabilities we offer as a firm to drive satisfaction and referrals and theyre in a great position to continue expanding and serving more clients who will benefit from their advice and expertise.









Ameriprise offers a proven strategy the+Ultimate+Advisor+Partnership to help advisors grow their practices at rates that outpace key competitors while providing an outstanding client experience. Combined with the companys culture of support and independence, the strategy enables advisors to scale their businesses, deepen client relationships, and drive referrals for future growth.









UDB Financial, which has stayed consistent since the transition to Ameriprise, includes advisors Sam Marino, Brian Flynn, Stan Bollinger, Crissy Shirley, John Lenahan, CFP, and Lori Decker, as well as client service associates Heather Parker, Monica Meche, Martha Bankston, Ann Murray, and Kimberly Braddy.









Ameriprise has continued to attract experienced, productive advisors, with approximately 1,700 joining the firm in the last 5 years.2 To find out why experienced financial advisors are joining Ameriprise, visit ameriprise.com%2Fwhy.









For more information about UDB Financial, visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ameripriseadvisors.com%2Fteam%2Fudb-financial%2F









