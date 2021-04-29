PeopleReady Named Three-Time Winner in International Hermes Creative Awards

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

PeopleReady Named Three-Time Winner in International Hermes Creative Awards

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image



Taking the international stage, staffing leader PeopleReady was recognized for its We Are Ready branding refresh and creative efforts with top honors in the 2021 Hermes Creative Awards. The global awards program, which is administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP) and recognizes outstanding creative work, announced PeopleReady as an early winner from a field of nearly 6,000 expected entries.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210429005964/en/

Staffing leader PeopleReady was recognized for its We Are Ready branding refresh and creative efforts with top honors in the 2021 Hermes Creative Awards. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Staffing leader PeopleReady was recognized for its We Are Ready branding refresh and creative efforts with top honors in the 2021 Hermes Creative Awards. (Graphic: Business Wire)



PeopleReady was honored with a platinum award for its branding refresh, which is focused on its new Within Reach brand promise and underscores its deep commitment to providing solutions that meet candidates where they are and enable companies to connect with the quality workforce they need. The staffing leader also earned a platinum award for a gamified internal communications campaign aimed at driving employee engagement in the companys new culture framework. And, PeopleReadys website redesignwhich complements recent enhancements to its tools to connect people and work faster and more easily than ever beforereceived a gold award.



Staffing firms are playing a crucial role in helping businesses rebound and in helping people find jobs right now. PeopleReady is thrilled to be recognized by the AMCP and the Hermes Awards for our brand and culture work, which aligns with and supports our mission to connect people with companies that have job opportunities available, said Taryn Owen, president of PeopleReady. Our new brand promise, revitalized branding and energized culture speak to our readiness to lead the transformation happening in our industry and to put quality work and a quality workforce within reach.



PeopleReadys brand and website redesign help to highlight the staffing leaders recently implemented state-of-the-art, centralized sourcing and recruitment engine as well as a new virtual onboarding experience that puts Work Within Reach for more than 90,000 job seekers each month. Also, continued optimizations of PeopleReadys award-winning JobStack%26reg%3B+app, with enhancements such as a new Apply to Dispatch feature, make it easier than ever to connect people and work. This feature has reduced the time it takes for candidates to get hired and assigned to a position by 87%, enabling PeopleReady to connect customers with the workforce they need more quickly.



About PeopleReady



PeopleReady, a TrueBlue company (NYSE: TBI), specializes in quick and reliable on-demand labor and highly skilled workers. PeopleReady supports a wide range of blue-collar industries, including construction, manufacturing and logistics, waste and recycling, and hospitality. Leveraging its game-changing JobStack platform and 600-plus branch offices across all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Canada, PeopleReady served approximately 98,000 businesses and put approximately 221,000 people to work in 2020. Learn more at www.peopleready.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210429005964/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)