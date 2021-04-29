PeopleReady Named Three-Time Winner in International Hermes Creative Awards





Taking the international stage, staffing leader PeopleReady was recognized for its We Are Ready branding refresh and creative efforts with top honors in the 2021 Hermes Creative Awards. The global awards program, which is administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP) and recognizes outstanding creative work, announced PeopleReady as an early winner from a field of nearly 6,000 expected entries.





PeopleReady was honored with a platinum award for its branding refresh, which is focused on its new Within Reach brand promise and underscores its deep commitment to providing solutions that meet candidates where they are and enable companies to connect with the quality workforce they need. The staffing leader also earned a platinum award for a gamified internal communications campaign aimed at driving employee engagement in the companys new culture framework. And, PeopleReadys website redesignwhich complements recent enhancements to its tools to connect people and work faster and more easily than ever beforereceived a gold award.









Staffing firms are playing a crucial role in helping businesses rebound and in helping people find jobs right now. PeopleReady is thrilled to be recognized by the AMCP and the Hermes Awards for our brand and culture work, which aligns with and supports our mission to connect people with companies that have job opportunities available, said Taryn Owen, president of PeopleReady. Our new brand promise, revitalized branding and energized culture speak to our readiness to lead the transformation happening in our industry and to put quality work and a quality workforce within reach.









PeopleReadys brand and website redesign help to highlight the staffing leaders recently implemented state-of-the-art, centralized sourcing and recruitment engine as well as a new virtual onboarding experience that puts Work Within Reach for more than 90,000 job seekers each month. Also, continued optimizations of PeopleReadys award-winning JobStack%26reg%3B+app, with enhancements such as a new Apply to Dispatch feature, make it easier than ever to connect people and work. This feature has reduced the time it takes for candidates to get hired and assigned to a position by 87%, enabling PeopleReady to connect customers with the workforce they need more quickly.









