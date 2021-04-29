Stabilis Solutions Commences Trading on Nasdaq

Houston, TX, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stabilis Solutions, Inc. ("Stabilis" or the "Company") (SLNG), a leading provider of energy transition services including hydrogen and liquefied natural gas ("LNG") fueling solutions, is pleased to announce it has commenced trading on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (Nasdaq), under the Company's existing ticker symbol SLNG.





Jim Reddinger, Stabilis' President and Chief Executive Officer commented, We are extremely excited to join Nasdaq. Given our strong growth, we believe this move will further enhance our visibility in the marketplace, expose our Company to a larger audience of institutional investors and ultimately increase liquidity and shareholder value.

There is no change to the Companys outstanding stock certificates or CUSIP number.

About Stabilis

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. is a vertically integrated energy transition company that provides clean energy solutions to our customers. Our solutions include small-scale liquefied natural gas ("LNG") production, distribution and fueling services to multiple end markets in North America. Stabilis also provides hydrogen fueling services to its customers. Stabilis has safely delivered over 250 million gallons of LNG through more than 25,000 truck deliveries during its 16-year operating history in the LNG industry, which we believe makes us one of the largest and most experienced small-scale LNG providers in North America. Stabilis' customers use LNG and hydrogen as a fuel sources in a variety of applications in the industrial, energy, mining, utilities and pipelines, commercial, and high horsepower transportation markets. Stabilis' customers use LNG and hydrogen as alternatives to traditional fuel sources, such as distillate fuel oil and propane, to lower fuel costs and reduce harmful environmental emissions. Stabilis' customers also use LNG as a "virtual pipeline" solution when natural gas pipelines are not available or volumes are curtailed. To learn more, visit www.stabilis-solutions.com .

