Research Solutions to Announce Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Results on Thursday, May 13, 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HENDERSON, Nev., April 29, 2021

HENDERSON, Nev., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSSS), a pioneer in providing cloud-based workflow solutions for R&D driven organizations, will hold a conference call to discuss its financial results for the fiscal 2021 third quarter ended March 31, 2021, on Thursday, May 13, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. ET. A press release containing the company's financial results will be issued following the market close and prior to the call.

(PRNewsfoto/Research Solutions, Inc.)

Research Solutions' Interim President and CEO Roy W. Olivier and CFO Alan Urban will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Thursday, May 13, 2021
Time: 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT)
Toll-free dial-in number: 1-855-327-6837
International dial-in number: 1-631-891-4304
Conference ID: 10014529

Please dial into the conference 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay via the investor relations section of the company's website at http://researchsolutions.investorroom.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through June 3, 2021.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921
International replay number: 1-412-317-6671
Replay ID: 10014529

About Research Solutions
Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSSS) is a pioneer in providing seamless access and simplifies how organizations and individual researchers discover, acquire, and manage scholarly journal articles, book chapters and other content in scientific, technical, and medical (STM) research. More than 70 percent of the top pharmaceutical companies, prestigious universities, and emerging businesses rely on Article Galaxy, a cloud-based SaaS research platform, for simplified and lowest cost access to the latest scientific research and data. Featuring an ecosystem of app-like Gadgets for a personalized research experience, Article Galaxy offers individual as well as enterprise plans, coupled with unparalleled, 24/7 customer support. For more information and details, please visit www.researchsolutions.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/research-solutions-to-announce-fiscal-third-quarter-2021-results-on-thursday-may-13-2021-301280577.html

SOURCE Research Solutions, Inc.

