Lleida.net's working capital exceeds five million euros and ensuring its long-term viability and solvency

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Lleida.net's working capital exceeds five million euros and ensuring its long-term viability and solvency

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MADRID, April 29, 2021

MADRID, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lleida.net (BME: LLN) (EPA: ALLLN) (OTCQX: LLEIF) already has a working capital of 5.2 million euros, ensuring its solvency and viability in the medium and long term, following the audited results presented today by the company.

This amount significantly exceeds the one at the beginning of 2020, which amounted to 1.6 million euros.

After last year's results, which increased sales by 20 per cent to 16.42 million euros, its net worth also increased considerably. It was 66 per cent, up to 7.2 million euros.

The company's assets grew during 2020 by 24 per cent over the previous year to 13.2 million, while financial debt was reduced by 539,000 euros or 15 per cent from the previous year.

These figures show the company's solid financial situation, which, coupled with the increase of its SaaS services and the significant increase in billing, ensure its viability.

"We have grown over 26 years, placing good governance and prudence as the main factors of our economic policy, and our financial position is now stronger than ever," said Sisco Sapena, who founded the company in 1995.

"Our medium-term strategy is to invest in innovation and development and to open global markets. Our goal is to grow steadily over time and tangibly," Sapena added.

In the last year, the company's EBIDTA grew by 20 per cent, to 2.7 million euros.

According to the audited results, the company's gross margin increased by 977,000 euros compared to 2019. This advance was mainly due to the increase in the SaaS and Wholesale lines.

Audited figures also show that the company's operating results were 1.4 million euros or precisely 31 per cent above that of 2019.

Profit before taxes exceeds 1.02 million euros.

Recently, Lleida.net announced it earned 475% more in the first quarter of 2021 than in 2020.

The Spanish listed company had a turnover of 3.98 million euros, earned 391,000, and recorded an increase in the Ebidta of 46 per cent in year-on-year terms.

Lleida.net is listed on the OTCQX Best Market index in New York, Euronext Growth in Paris, and BME Growth in Madrid.

Works to become a world-class player in the eSignature, enotification and econtracting industry, and investing in innovation, internationalisation and intellectual property For pillars of its strategy.

The company's Board of Directors agreed a few weeks ago to submit to its General Shareholders' Meeting for approval a 25 per cent increase in dividends for this year.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lleidanets-working-capital-exceeds-five-million-euros-and-ensuring-its-long-term-viability-and-solvency-301280545.html

SOURCE Lleida.net

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)