A Strong US Economy Adds Fuel to Wall Street Rally

The U.S. economy is accelerating, according to a couple of macroeconomic reports published on Thursday morning.

Real Gross Domestic Product (GDP)a measure of the nation's output adjusted for inflation-- increased at an annual rate of 6.4 percent in the first quarter of 2021, following a 4.3 percent expansion in the previous three-month period. That's a big turnaround from a year ago when the U.S. economy suffered a significant decline due to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Real GDP gains have been supported by an accelerating vaccination campaign, the gradual opening of businesses most affected by the pandemic, accommodative monetary policy, and current and expected fiscal stimulus, like expanded unemployment benefits and Paycheck Protection Program loans. These benefits and loans have been distributed to households and businesses through the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act and the American Rescue Plan Act.

Separately, the Labor Department reported that the number of Americans filing for unemployment claims dropped to 553,000 in the week ending April 24th from an upward revised 566 thousand in the previous week. It is a third consecutive week with claims below 600 thousand and a new low since the pandemic struck helped by improvement in the economy due to the accelerating pace of COVID-19 vaccinations.

These reports follow a string of statistics that confirm the acceleration of the U.S. economic growth. Last week, The Conference Board Leading Economic Index (LEI), which forecasted future economic activity, increased 1.3% in March to 111.6 (2016 = 100), following a 0.1% decrease in February and a 0.5% increase in January.

Two weeks ago, the U.S. government reported that March retail sales rose 9.8% from February and 27.7% from a year earlier, the most significant increase since May 2020.

The fresh news of accelerating growth added fuel to the Wall Street rally, which was already underway thanks to several robust earnings reports by high-tech giants. At 10 am, the S&P 500 was trading at 4,202.10, up 0.47% for the day, while the Dow Jones was trading at 33,884.17, up 0.13%. The Nasdaq composite was trading at 14,082.1, up 0.22% for the day as tech stocks regained their momentum.

