Ameraudi Asset Management, Inc. Buys Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Global X Uranium ETF, Sells Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, United States Commodity Index Fund

Investment company Ameraudi Asset Management, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Global X Uranium ETF, VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF, Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, sells Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, United States Commodity Index Fund, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ameraudi Asset Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Ameraudi Asset Management, Inc. owns 37 stocks with a total value of $211 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 467,828 shares, 11.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.95% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 66,008 shares, 11.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.43% Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) - 335,733 shares, 10.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2% Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (VPL) - 253,123 shares, 9.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.12% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 157,164 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.50%

Ameraudi Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $155.58 and $172.94, with an estimated average price of $166.14. The stock is now traded at around $178.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.6%. The holding were 45,121 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ameraudi Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Global X Uranium ETF. The purchase prices were between $14.52 and $20.33, with an estimated average price of $17.41. The stock is now traded at around $19.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 102,190 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ameraudi Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF. The purchase prices were between $77.84 and $89.1, with an estimated average price of $84.6. The stock is now traded at around $92.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 14,792 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ameraudi Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity. The purchase prices were between $15.21 and $18.16, with an estimated average price of $16.83. The stock is now traded at around $18.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 74,644 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ameraudi Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers . The purchase prices were between $36.52 and $44.32, with an estimated average price of $40.79. The stock is now traded at around $46.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 29,512 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ameraudi Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Neovasc Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.94 and $2.29, with an estimated average price of $1.37. The stock is now traded at around $0.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 401,557 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ameraudi Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.50%. The purchase prices were between $84.17 and $87.6, with an estimated average price of $85.92. The stock is now traded at around $85.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 157,164 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ameraudi Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 34.80%. The purchase prices were between $92.44 and $96.49, with an estimated average price of $94.68. The stock is now traded at around $93.649900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 44,093 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ameraudi Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 220.45%. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $50.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 30,257 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ameraudi Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $62.96 and $69.27, with an estimated average price of $65.45.

Ameraudi Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Blackstone Group Inc. The sale prices were between $61.66 and $76.09, with an estimated average price of $69.06.

Ameraudi Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95.

Ameraudi Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27.

Ameraudi Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09.

Ameraudi Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $30.9 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $34.07.

Ameraudi Asset Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 67.09%. The sale prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $339.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.9%. Ameraudi Asset Management, Inc. still held 9,338 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ameraudi Asset Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in United States Commodity Index Fund by 86.32%. The sale prices were between $32.89 and $37.56, with an estimated average price of $35.12. The stock is now traded at around $38.999500. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.1%. Ameraudi Asset Management, Inc. still held 11,007 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ameraudi Asset Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 41.82%. The sale prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06. The stock is now traded at around $165.601000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.89%. Ameraudi Asset Management, Inc. still held 14,241 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ameraudi Asset Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 32.53%. The sale prices were between $51.46 and $70.75, with an estimated average price of $62.15. The stock is now traded at around $68.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.62%. Ameraudi Asset Management, Inc. still held 51,498 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ameraudi Asset Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 30.3%. The sale prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $226.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.17%. Ameraudi Asset Management, Inc. still held 4,140 shares as of 2021-03-31.