Empire Life Investments Inc. Buys Raytheon Technologies Corp, Gentex Corp, Micron Technology Inc, Sells Stryker Corp, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Booking Holdings Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Empire Life Investments Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Raytheon Technologies Corp, Gentex Corp, Micron Technology Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Teradyne Inc, sells Stryker Corp, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, Live Nation Entertainment Inc, Waste Connections Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Empire Life Investments Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Empire Life Investments Inc. owns 104 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Empire Life Investments Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/empire+life+investments+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Empire Life Investments Inc.
  1. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 32,291 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.47%
  2. Philip Morris International Inc (PM) - 656,250 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.49%
  3. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 149,336 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.78%
  4. Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS) - 354,580 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.15%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 203,141 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.23%
New Purchase: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Empire Life Investments Inc. initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98. The stock is now traded at around $82.790100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.41%. The holding were 452,636 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Gentex Corp (GNTX)

Empire Life Investments Inc. initiated holding in Gentex Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.04 and $37.54, with an estimated average price of $35.53. The stock is now traded at around $35.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 368,506 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

Empire Life Investments Inc. initiated holding in EOG Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.86 and $75.31, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $75.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 93,592 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX)

Empire Life Investments Inc. initiated holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $171.51 and $203.08, with an estimated average price of $187.59. The stock is now traded at around $208.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 26,890 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Empire Life Investments Inc. initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $45.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 118,116 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Empire Life Investments Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $53.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 51,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Micron Technology Inc (MU)

Empire Life Investments Inc. added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 81.26%. The purchase prices were between $74.05 and $94.76, with an estimated average price of $84.89. The stock is now traded at around $87.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 284,582 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Empire Life Investments Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 44.83%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3470.577500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 9,401 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Teradyne Inc (TER)

Empire Life Investments Inc. added to a holding in Teradyne Inc by 71.61%. The purchase prices were between $104.2 and $143.64, with an estimated average price of $125.91. The stock is now traded at around $130.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 157,883 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Empire Life Investments Inc. added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 38.65%. The purchase prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $62.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 394,095 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Empire Life Investments Inc. added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 21.09%. The purchase prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68. The stock is now traded at around $121.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 149,964 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD)

Empire Life Investments Inc. added to a holding in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc by 203.17%. The purchase prices were between $25.02 and $54.99, with an estimated average price of $44.12. The stock is now traded at around $20.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 160,818 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Stryker Corp (SYK)

Empire Life Investments Inc. sold out a holding in Stryker Corp. The sale prices were between $221.01 and $248.82, with an estimated average price of $239.94.

Sold Out: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)

Empire Life Investments Inc. sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81.

Sold Out: Waste Connections Inc (WCN)

Empire Life Investments Inc. sold out a holding in Waste Connections Inc. The sale prices were between $97.54 and $108.12, with an estimated average price of $101.53.

Sold Out: Affiliated Managers Group Inc (AMG)

Empire Life Investments Inc. sold out a holding in Affiliated Managers Group Inc. The sale prices were between $99.11 and $152.06, with an estimated average price of $131.01.

Sold Out: FLIR Systems Inc (FLIR)

Empire Life Investments Inc. sold out a holding in FLIR Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $51.87 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $54.34.

Sold Out: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)

Empire Life Investments Inc. sold out a holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The sale prices were between $51.54 and $67.65, with an estimated average price of $60.6.

Reduced: Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)

Empire Life Investments Inc. reduced to a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc by 31.78%. The sale prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75. The stock is now traded at around $165.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.03%. Empire Life Investments Inc. still held 200,906 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Empire Life Investments Inc.. Also check out:

1. Empire Life Investments Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Empire Life Investments Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Empire Life Investments Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Empire Life Investments Inc. keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider