Empire Life Investments Inc. Buys Raytheon Technologies Corp, Gentex Corp, Micron Technology Inc, Sells Stryker Corp, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Booking Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: RTX, GNTX, EOG, LHX, WFC, VWO, BHP, PLNT, CROX, IWY, VONG, EFG, TLT,
- Added Positions: MU, AMZN, TER, BMY, MO, FISV, ACAD, VIG, MAXR, GOOG, BAC, MSFT, QUAL, NEM, CDW, T, DD, USMV, IPAC, VZ, RJF, BURL, ALB, CUBE, ANSS, CHD, MORN, LAZ, JKHY, CBZ, CBU, CCI,
- Reduced Positions: ALXN, PM, LOW, LYV, CMCSA, STOR, BK, TJX, JNJ, OMER, CCOI, XYL, PNC, MTUM, MRK, AEE, PH, V, IQLT, TXN, VNT, IMTM, ROST, PEP, VLO, TYL, ROP, EFAV, GD, TFC, IFF, EVI, EXAS, MSI, WEC, VIGI, VOO, UNH, OSUR, STZ, CTAS, CCL, BLK, NKTR, HD, DLR, COST,
- Sold Out: SYK, BKNG, WCN, AMG, FLIR, SCHW, IRDM, AMT, DKNG, JPM,
These are the top 5 holdings of Empire Life Investments Inc.
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 32,291 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.47%
- Philip Morris International Inc (PM) - 656,250 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.49%
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 149,336 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.78%
- Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS) - 354,580 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.15%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 203,141 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.23%
Empire Life Investments Inc. initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98. The stock is now traded at around $82.790100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.41%. The holding were 452,636 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Gentex Corp (GNTX)
Empire Life Investments Inc. initiated holding in Gentex Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.04 and $37.54, with an estimated average price of $35.53. The stock is now traded at around $35.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 368,506 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)
Empire Life Investments Inc. initiated holding in EOG Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.86 and $75.31, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $75.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 93,592 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX)
Empire Life Investments Inc. initiated holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $171.51 and $203.08, with an estimated average price of $187.59. The stock is now traded at around $208.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 26,890 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Empire Life Investments Inc. initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $45.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 118,116 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
Empire Life Investments Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $53.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 51,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
Empire Life Investments Inc. added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 81.26%. The purchase prices were between $74.05 and $94.76, with an estimated average price of $84.89. The stock is now traded at around $87.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 284,582 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Empire Life Investments Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 44.83%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3470.577500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 9,401 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Teradyne Inc (TER)
Empire Life Investments Inc. added to a holding in Teradyne Inc by 71.61%. The purchase prices were between $104.2 and $143.64, with an estimated average price of $125.91. The stock is now traded at around $130.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 157,883 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)
Empire Life Investments Inc. added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 38.65%. The purchase prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $62.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 394,095 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
Empire Life Investments Inc. added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 21.09%. The purchase prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68. The stock is now traded at around $121.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 149,964 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD)
Empire Life Investments Inc. added to a holding in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc by 203.17%. The purchase prices were between $25.02 and $54.99, with an estimated average price of $44.12. The stock is now traded at around $20.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 160,818 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Stryker Corp (SYK)
Empire Life Investments Inc. sold out a holding in Stryker Corp. The sale prices were between $221.01 and $248.82, with an estimated average price of $239.94.Sold Out: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)
Empire Life Investments Inc. sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81.Sold Out: Waste Connections Inc (WCN)
Empire Life Investments Inc. sold out a holding in Waste Connections Inc. The sale prices were between $97.54 and $108.12, with an estimated average price of $101.53.Sold Out: Affiliated Managers Group Inc (AMG)
Empire Life Investments Inc. sold out a holding in Affiliated Managers Group Inc. The sale prices were between $99.11 and $152.06, with an estimated average price of $131.01.Sold Out: FLIR Systems Inc (FLIR)
Empire Life Investments Inc. sold out a holding in FLIR Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $51.87 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $54.34.Sold Out: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)
Empire Life Investments Inc. sold out a holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The sale prices were between $51.54 and $67.65, with an estimated average price of $60.6.Reduced: Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)
Empire Life Investments Inc. reduced to a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc by 31.78%. The sale prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75. The stock is now traded at around $165.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.03%. Empire Life Investments Inc. still held 200,906 shares as of 2021-03-31.
