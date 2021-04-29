Logo
Robinson Capital Management, Llc Buys iShares National Muni Bond ETF, VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF, Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF, Sells Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust, DWS Municipal Income Trust, Blackrock Muniholdings Investme

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
Grosse Pointe Farms, MI, based Investment company Robinson Capital Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares National Muni Bond ETF, VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF, Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF, Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund, Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund, sells Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust, DWS Municipal Income Trust, Blackrock Muniholdings Investment Quality Fund, DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust, Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Robinson Capital Management, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Robinson Capital Management, Llc owns 84 stocks with a total value of $173 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ROBINSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/robinson+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ROBINSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC
  1. Western Asset Managed Municipals Fd Inc (MMU) - 901,888 shares, 6.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01%
  2. Blackrock Muniyield Fund Inc (MYD) - 732,235 shares, 6.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.21%
  3. iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 90,107 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 281484.38%
  4. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) - 159,270 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 227428.57%
  5. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) - 320,920 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 224319.58%
New Purchase: Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund (NEA)

Robinson Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $14.32 and $15.12, with an estimated average price of $14.82. The stock is now traded at around $15.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.53%. The holding were 294,067 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM)

Robinson Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $13.01 and $13.64, with an estimated average price of $13.28. The stock is now traded at around $13.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 283,510 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc (MQY)

Robinson Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.4 and $17.64, with an estimated average price of $16.36. The stock is now traded at around $15.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 142,324 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (PMO)

Robinson Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust. The purchase prices were between $13.2 and $13.88, with an estimated average price of $13.58. The stock is now traded at around $13.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 96,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Blackrock Muniyield Invstmt Fd (MYF)

Robinson Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Blackrock Muniyield Invstmt Fd. The purchase prices were between $13.56 and $14.5, with an estimated average price of $13.96. The stock is now traded at around $14.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 49,905 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)

Robinson Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $106.68 and $108.84, with an estimated average price of $107.86. The stock is now traded at around $109.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 5,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

Robinson Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 281484.38%. The purchase prices were between $114.92 and $117.49, with an estimated average price of $116.27. The stock is now traded at around $116.711400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.03%. The holding were 90,107 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (HYD)

Robinson Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 227428.57%. The purchase prices were between $60.8 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $61.74. The stock is now traded at around $62.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.7%. The holding were 159,270 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA)

Robinson Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 224319.58%. The purchase prices were between $26.45 and $27.22, with an estimated average price of $26.83. The stock is now traded at around $27.033700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.95%. The holding were 320,920 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PIMCO CA Muni Income Fund II (PCK)

Robinson Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in PIMCO CA Muni Income Fund II by 989.06%. The purchase prices were between $8.82 and $9.15, with an estimated average price of $9.02. The stock is now traded at around $9.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 184,846 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (LEO)

Robinson Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. by 84.84%. The purchase prices were between $8.3 and $8.83, with an estimated average price of $8.47. The stock is now traded at around $8.690100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 379,246 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Western Asset Municipal Partners Fd Inc (MNP)

Robinson Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fd Inc by 86.60%. The purchase prices were between $14.82 and $15.61, with an estimated average price of $15.11. The stock is now traded at around $15.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 163,409 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: DWS Municipal Income Trust (KTF)

Robinson Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in DWS Municipal Income Trust. The sale prices were between $11.29 and $11.87, with an estimated average price of $11.55.

Sold Out: DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (KSM)

Robinson Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust. The sale prices were between $11.3 and $12.19, with an estimated average price of $11.74.

Sold Out: PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (PMF)

Robinson Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund. The sale prices were between $13.76 and $14.67, with an estimated average price of $14.22.

Sold Out: PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (PMX)

Robinson Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III. The sale prices were between $11.81 and $12.66, with an estimated average price of $12.21.

Sold Out: Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc (MHF)

Robinson Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $7.43 and $7.99, with an estimated average price of $7.74.

Sold Out: Invesco Municipal Trust (VKQ)

Robinson Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Invesco Municipal Trust. The sale prices were between $12.53 and $13.33, with an estimated average price of $12.97.



