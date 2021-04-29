Robinson Capital Management, Llc Buys iShares National Muni Bond ETF, VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF, Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF, Sells Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust, DWS Municipal Income Trust, Blackrock Muniholdings Investme

- New Purchases: NEA, EIM, MQY, PMO, MYF, JNK, NKX, MCA, MYI, NSL,
- Added Positions: MUB, HYD, PZA, PCK, LEO, MNP, MHD, NAC, MFM, BTA, DMF, CMU, BAB, VSS, VWO, QLTA, RMT, IWR,
- Reduced Positions: IIM, MFL, NZF, MVT, MVF, NQP, OIA, MIY, DSM, MYD, PHT, VTN, PZC, NRK, EFR, MYC, NAD, AFT, AIF, EAD, PNI, FMN, DHY, CEV, BGT, DBL, HYB, ISD, WIA, MBB, VB, JRO, VTA, PGZ,
- Sold Out: KTF, KSM, PMF, PMX, MHF, VKQ, JHI, NID, EVM, FSD, EVV, NCV, FEI, PHD, MUH, PPR, FAX,
These are the top 5 holdings of ROBINSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC
- Western Asset Managed Municipals Fd Inc (MMU) - 901,888 shares, 6.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01%
- Blackrock Muniyield Fund Inc (MYD) - 732,235 shares, 6.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.21%
- iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 90,107 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 281484.38%
- VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) - 159,270 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 227428.57%
- Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) - 320,920 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 224319.58%
Robinson Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $14.32 and $15.12, with an estimated average price of $14.82. The stock is now traded at around $15.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.53%. The holding were 294,067 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM)
Robinson Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $13.01 and $13.64, with an estimated average price of $13.28. The stock is now traded at around $13.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 283,510 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc (MQY)
Robinson Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.4 and $17.64, with an estimated average price of $16.36. The stock is now traded at around $15.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 142,324 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (PMO)
Robinson Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust. The purchase prices were between $13.2 and $13.88, with an estimated average price of $13.58. The stock is now traded at around $13.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 96,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Blackrock Muniyield Invstmt Fd (MYF)
Robinson Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Blackrock Muniyield Invstmt Fd. The purchase prices were between $13.56 and $14.5, with an estimated average price of $13.96. The stock is now traded at around $14.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 49,905 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)
Robinson Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $106.68 and $108.84, with an estimated average price of $107.86. The stock is now traded at around $109.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 5,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)
Robinson Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 281484.38%. The purchase prices were between $114.92 and $117.49, with an estimated average price of $116.27. The stock is now traded at around $116.711400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.03%. The holding were 90,107 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (HYD)
Robinson Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 227428.57%. The purchase prices were between $60.8 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $61.74. The stock is now traded at around $62.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.7%. The holding were 159,270 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA)
Robinson Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 224319.58%. The purchase prices were between $26.45 and $27.22, with an estimated average price of $26.83. The stock is now traded at around $27.033700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.95%. The holding were 320,920 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PIMCO CA Muni Income Fund II (PCK)
Robinson Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in PIMCO CA Muni Income Fund II by 989.06%. The purchase prices were between $8.82 and $9.15, with an estimated average price of $9.02. The stock is now traded at around $9.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 184,846 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (LEO)
Robinson Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. by 84.84%. The purchase prices were between $8.3 and $8.83, with an estimated average price of $8.47. The stock is now traded at around $8.690100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 379,246 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Western Asset Municipal Partners Fd Inc (MNP)
Robinson Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fd Inc by 86.60%. The purchase prices were between $14.82 and $15.61, with an estimated average price of $15.11. The stock is now traded at around $15.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 163,409 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: DWS Municipal Income Trust (KTF)
Robinson Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in DWS Municipal Income Trust. The sale prices were between $11.29 and $11.87, with an estimated average price of $11.55.Sold Out: DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (KSM)
Robinson Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust. The sale prices were between $11.3 and $12.19, with an estimated average price of $11.74.Sold Out: PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (PMF)
Robinson Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund. The sale prices were between $13.76 and $14.67, with an estimated average price of $14.22.Sold Out: PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (PMX)
Robinson Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III. The sale prices were between $11.81 and $12.66, with an estimated average price of $12.21.Sold Out: Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc (MHF)
Robinson Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $7.43 and $7.99, with an estimated average price of $7.74.Sold Out: Invesco Municipal Trust (VKQ)
Robinson Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Invesco Municipal Trust. The sale prices were between $12.53 and $13.33, with an estimated average price of $12.97.
