Sage Financial Group Inc Buys F N B Corp, Sells iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF

- New Purchases: FNB,
- Added Positions: SCHP, IJH, JPST, IWS, VBR, PFF, SCHZ, CAC, ICLN,
- Reduced Positions: SCHX, VUG, VBK, AOR, SLYV, EMB, VOE, IWF, VOT, SCHG, VEU, SCHA, SCHV, IGSB, VV, VWO, VO, IWP, SLYG,
- Sold Out: EEM, SCHF, KMI,
For the details of SAGE FINANCIAL GROUP INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sage+financial+group+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of SAGE FINANCIAL GROUP INC
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 3,857,139 shares, 49.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.67%
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 339,425 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.46%
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 152,747 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.26%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 120,882 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.95%
- Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 422,587 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.34%
Sage Financial Group Inc initiated holding in F N B Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.45 and $13.43, with an estimated average price of $11.55. The stock is now traded at around $13.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
Sage Financial Group Inc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75.Sold Out: Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)
Sage Financial Group Inc sold out a holding in Schwab International Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $35.74 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $37.29.Sold Out: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)
Sage Financial Group Inc sold out a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The sale prices were between $13.56 and $16.8, with an estimated average price of $15.26.
Here is the complete portfolio of SAGE FINANCIAL GROUP INC. Also check out:
1. SAGE FINANCIAL GROUP INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. SAGE FINANCIAL GROUP INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SAGE FINANCIAL GROUP INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SAGE FINANCIAL GROUP INC keeps buying