Sage Financial Group Inc Buys F N B Corp, Sells iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF

New Purchases: FNB,

FNB, Added Positions: SCHP, IJH, JPST, IWS, VBR, PFF, SCHZ, CAC, ICLN,

SCHP, IJH, JPST, IWS, VBR, PFF, SCHZ, CAC, ICLN, Reduced Positions: SCHX, VUG, VBK, AOR, SLYV, EMB, VOE, IWF, VOT, SCHG, VEU, SCHA, SCHV, IGSB, VV, VWO, VO, IWP, SLYG,

SCHX, VUG, VBK, AOR, SLYV, EMB, VOE, IWF, VOT, SCHG, VEU, SCHA, SCHV, IGSB, VV, VWO, VO, IWP, SLYG, Sold Out: EEM, SCHF, KMI,

W. Conshohocken, PA, based Investment company Sage Financial Group Inc Current Portfolio ) buys F N B Corp, sells iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, Kinder Morgan Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sage Financial Group Inc. As of 2021Q1, Sage Financial Group Inc owns 64 stocks with a total value of $751 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SAGE FINANCIAL GROUP INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sage+financial+group+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 3,857,139 shares, 49.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.67% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 339,425 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.46% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 152,747 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.26% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 120,882 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.95% Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 422,587 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.34%

Sage Financial Group Inc initiated holding in F N B Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.45 and $13.43, with an estimated average price of $11.55. The stock is now traded at around $13.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sage Financial Group Inc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75.

Sage Financial Group Inc sold out a holding in Schwab International Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $35.74 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $37.29.

Sage Financial Group Inc sold out a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The sale prices were between $13.56 and $16.8, with an estimated average price of $15.26.