Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc Buys Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth , Sells SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, Sprott Physical Gold Trust, BioLife Solutions Inc

New Purchases: CATC, WMT, VZ, SCHD, BLUE,

CATC, WMT, VZ, SCHD, BLUE, Added Positions: SCHO, SCHA, DNL, SPTM, SCHM, SPAB, VB, FNDE, DWM, VO, SCHZ, DGRW, ISCF, IVV, AGG, VYM, VUG, SDY, SCHF, SPLG, SPSM, TOTL, SPRO, SPMD, ITOT, XLK, FCT,

SCHO, SCHA, DNL, SPTM, SCHM, SPAB, VB, FNDE, DWM, VO, SCHZ, DGRW, ISCF, IVV, AGG, VYM, VUG, SDY, SCHF, SPLG, SPSM, TOTL, SPRO, SPMD, ITOT, XLK, FCT, Reduced Positions: SPTS, PHYS, BLFS, IWB, IAU, FBND, BSCL, VIG, SCHX, BSCM, GLD, SPDW, F, TFI, RODM, MSFT, SPY, AAPL, FLRN, IAGG,

SPTS, PHYS, BLFS, IWB, IAU, FBND, BSCL, VIG, SCHX, BSCM, GLD, SPDW, F, TFI, RODM, MSFT, SPY, AAPL, FLRN, IAGG, Sold Out: VTI, VBK, VTIP, VNQ, IGE, VAW, PFE, VNQI, FMB, ADM, SHM, VOT, SCHB, GRI, DIS, GOLD, AMZN,

Investment company Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth , Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, sells SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, Sprott Physical Gold Trust, BioLife Solutions Inc, iShares Russell 1000 ETF, iShares Gold Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. As of 2021Q1, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc owns 55 stocks with a total value of $245 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SENTINEL PENSION ADVISORS INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sentinel+pension+advisors+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 1,204,065 shares, 14.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.32% SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) - 721,494 shares, 14.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.87% Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) - 398,223 shares, 12.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 179.84% SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 564,649 shares, 8.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.62% Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) - 306,013 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1950.75%

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc initiated holding in Cambridge Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $69.93 and $85.98, with an estimated average price of $78.3. The stock is now traded at around $85.499000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 16,355 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $139.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 5,828 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc initiated holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $57.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 11,395 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc initiated holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24. The stock is now traded at around $74.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 7,984 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc initiated holding in bluebird bio Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.62 and $52.33, with an estimated average price of $38.14. The stock is now traded at around $29.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc added to a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 179.84%. The purchase prices were between $51.25 and $51.33, with an estimated average price of $51.3. The stock is now traded at around $51.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.01%. The holding were 398,223 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 1950.75%. The purchase prices were between $87.78 and $105.25, with an estimated average price of $98.37. The stock is now traded at around $103.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.42%. The holding were 306,013 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc added to a holding in WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth by 302.52%. The purchase prices were between $74.94 and $80.62, with an estimated average price of $78.03. The stock is now traded at around $81.107700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 133,247 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 157.83%. The purchase prices were between $67 and $76.77, with an estimated average price of $72.71. The stock is now traded at around $78.649600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 144,102 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 1818.61%. The purchase prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15. The stock is now traded at around $224.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 40,732 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company by 168.19%. The purchase prices were between $28.31 and $31.2, with an estimated average price of $30.05. The stock is now traded at around $31.758400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 47,457 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72.

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $262.57 and $301.82, with an estimated average price of $281.7.

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The sale prices were between $81.49 and $92.84, with an estimated average price of $87.42.

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The sale prices were between $51.02 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.33.

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc sold out a holding in BTC iShares North American Natural Resources ETF. The sale prices were between $23.33 and $29.19, with an estimated average price of $26.26.

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Materials ETF. The sale prices were between $152.75 and $174.4, with an estimated average price of $164.1.