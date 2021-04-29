Logo
Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc Buys Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth , Sells SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, Sprott Physical Gold Trust, BioLife Solutions Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth , Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, sells SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, Sprott Physical Gold Trust, BioLife Solutions Inc, iShares Russell 1000 ETF, iShares Gold Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. As of 2021Q1, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc owns 55 stocks with a total value of $245 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SENTINEL PENSION ADVISORS INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sentinel+pension+advisors+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SENTINEL PENSION ADVISORS INC
  1. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 1,204,065 shares, 14.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.32%
  2. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) - 721,494 shares, 14.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.87%
  3. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) - 398,223 shares, 12.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 179.84%
  4. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 564,649 shares, 8.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.62%
  5. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) - 306,013 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1950.75%
New Purchase: Cambridge Bancorp (CATC)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc initiated holding in Cambridge Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $69.93 and $85.98, with an estimated average price of $78.3. The stock is now traded at around $85.499000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 16,355 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $139.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 5,828 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc initiated holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $57.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 11,395 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc initiated holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24. The stock is now traded at around $74.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 7,984 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: bluebird bio Inc (BLUE)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc initiated holding in bluebird bio Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.62 and $52.33, with an estimated average price of $38.14. The stock is now traded at around $29.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc added to a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 179.84%. The purchase prices were between $51.25 and $51.33, with an estimated average price of $51.3. The stock is now traded at around $51.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.01%. The holding were 398,223 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 1950.75%. The purchase prices were between $87.78 and $105.25, with an estimated average price of $98.37. The stock is now traded at around $103.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.42%. The holding were 306,013 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth (DNL)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc added to a holding in WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth by 302.52%. The purchase prices were between $74.94 and $80.62, with an estimated average price of $78.03. The stock is now traded at around $81.107700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 133,247 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 157.83%. The purchase prices were between $67 and $76.77, with an estimated average price of $72.71. The stock is now traded at around $78.649600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 144,102 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 1818.61%. The purchase prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15. The stock is now traded at around $224.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 40,732 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company (FNDE)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company by 168.19%. The purchase prices were between $28.31 and $31.2, with an estimated average price of $30.05. The stock is now traded at around $31.758400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 47,457 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72.

Sold Out: Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $262.57 and $301.82, with an estimated average price of $281.7.

Sold Out: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The sale prices were between $81.49 and $92.84, with an estimated average price of $87.42.

Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The sale prices were between $51.02 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.33.

Sold Out: BTC iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (IGE)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc sold out a holding in BTC iShares North American Natural Resources ETF. The sale prices were between $23.33 and $29.19, with an estimated average price of $26.26.

Sold Out: Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Materials ETF. The sale prices were between $152.75 and $174.4, with an estimated average price of $164.1.



Here is the complete portfolio of SENTINEL PENSION ADVISORS INC. Also check out:

